Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRKL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.76, the dividend yield is 2.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRKL was $16.76, representing a -2.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.14 and a 72.61% increase over the 52 week low of $9.71.

BRKL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). BRKL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports BRKL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 149.14%, compared to an industry average of 21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the brkl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.