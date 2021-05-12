Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRKL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.38, the dividend yield is 2.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRKL was $16.38, representing a -4.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.10 and a 101.48% increase over the 52 week low of $8.13.

BRKL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). BRKL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.17. Zacks Investment Research reports BRKL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 113.79%, compared to an industry average of 20.4%.

