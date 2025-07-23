Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Net Income of $22.0 Million and Quarterly Dividend of $0.135 per Share

Brookline Bancorp reported Q2 2025 net income of $22 million, a quarterly dividend of $0.135, and increased operating earnings.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. reported a net income of $22.0 million or $0.25 per share for the second quarter of 2025, an increase from $19.1 million in the previous quarter and $16.4 million in the same quarter last year. The company's total assets grew to $11.6 billion, with deposits increasing by $49.8 million driven mainly by customer deposits. Despite a reduction in loans and leases, net interest income rose to $88.7 million due to improved margins resulting from lower funding costs and higher loan yields. The provision for credit losses increased to $7.0 million amid ongoing concerns in the Boston office sector, while net charge-offs decreased. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share. The annualized return on average assets rose to 0.77%, and the return on average stockholders' equity increased to 7.04%.

Potential Positives

Net income increased to $22.0 million for Q2 2025, up from $19.1 million in Q1 2025 and $16.4 million in Q2 2024, demonstrating consistent growth.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose to $0.25, compared to $0.21 in the previous quarter and $0.18 the same quarter last year, indicating improved profitability.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share, maintaining a consistent dividend payout, which can strengthen investor confidence.

Return on average assets increased to 0.77% and return on average stockholders' equity improved to 7.04%, suggesting enhanced operational efficiency and profitability for shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Decrease in total loans and leases by $60.3 million from the previous quarter and by $138.8 million from the same quarter last year, indicating potential challenges in loan demand or credit quality.

Increase in the provision for credit losses to $7.0 million, reflecting ongoing stress in the Boston office sector and specific reserves on large loans, which could signal rising risks in the loan portfolio.

Total assets decreased by $66.5 million year-over-year, which could indicate weakening financial stability or a reduction in business activity compared to the previous year.

FAQ

What is Brookline Bancorp's net income for Q2 2025?

Brookline Bancorp reported a net income of $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2025.

What was the earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 2025?

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.25.

When will the quarterly dividend be paid?

The quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share will be paid on August 22, 2025.

What drove the increase in net interest income?

The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by lower funding costs and higher yields on loans and leases.

What is the effective tax rate for Brookline Bancorp?

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was 25.6 percent.

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $BRKL stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Net Income of





$22.0 million





, EPS of





Quarterly Dividend of $0.135







BOSTON, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $22.0 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $19.1 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $16.4 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. The Company reported operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $22.4 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.0 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $17.0 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.





Commenting on the second quarter’s performance, Mr. Perrault stated, “We are pleased to report solid earnings for the second quarter of the year led by growth in our C&I portfolio and deposits. Our dedicated team of bankers continue to provide exceptional service to the communities we serve. As a result of these efforts, our net interest margin expanded again this quarter despite intentional contraction in our commercial real estate portfolio."







BALANCE SHEET







Total assets at June 30, 2025 were $11.6 billion, representing an increase of $48.9 million from $11.5 billion at March 31, 2025, primarily driven by an increase in cash and cash equivalents partially offset by a reduction of loans and leases. Total assets decreased $66.5 million from June 30, 2024.





At June 30, 2025, total loans and leases were $9.6 billion, representing a decrease of $60.3 million from March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $138.8 million from June 30, 2024.





Total investment securities at June 30, 2025 decreased $15.7 million to $866.7 million from $882.4 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $10.3 million from $856.4 million at June 30, 2024. Total cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2025 increased $149.2 million to $506.7 million from $357.5 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $163.6 million from $343.1 million at June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 11.9 percent of total assets, compared to 10.8 percent and 10.3 percent as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.





Total deposits at June 30, 2025 increased $49.8 million to $9.0 billion from March 31, 2025, primarily driven by an increase of $58.3 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $8.5 million in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $224.2 million from $8.7 billion at June 30, 2024, primarily driven by an increase of $391.2 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $167.0 million in brokered deposits.





Total borrowed funds at June 30, 2025 remained flat at $1.2 billion compared to March 31, 2025, and decreased $274.4 million from $1.4 billion at June 30, 2024.





The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.84 percent at June 30, 2025, as compared to 10.77 percent at March 31, 2025, and 10.30 percent at June 30, 2024. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.82 percent at June 30, 2025, as compared to 8.73 percent at March 31, 2025, and 8.23 percent at June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $0.17 from $11.03 at March 31, 2025 to $11.20 at June 30, 2025, and increased $0.67 from $10.53 at June 30, 2024.







NET INTEREST INCOME







Net interest income increased $2.9 million to $88.7 million during the second quarter of 2025 from $85.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.32 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from 3.22 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by lower funding costs and higher yields on loans and leases.







NON-INTEREST INCOME







Total non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased $0.3 million to $6.0 million from $5.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $0.2 million in gain on sales of loans and leases.







PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES







The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase in provision was driven by a combination of continued stress in the Boston office sector as well as additional specific reserves on two large Eastern Funding credits.





Total net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were $5.1 million, compared to $7.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. The $5.1 million in net charge-offs was driven by two commercial real estate loans that were sold during the quarter resulting in a combined $3.5 million in net charge-offs. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis decreased to 21 basis points for the second quarter of 2025 from 31 basis points for the first quarter of 2025.





The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.32 percent of total loans and leases at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.29 percent at March 31, 2025, and 1.25 percent at June 30, 2024.







ASSET QUALITY







The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.65 percent at June 30, 2025, flat compared to March 31, 2025. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $0.8 million to $62.3 million at June 30, 2025 from $63.1 million at March 31, 2025, driven by the sale of two commercial real estate loans. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.55 percent at June 30, 2025, a decrease from 0.56 percent at March 31, 2025. Total nonperforming assets decreased $0.4 million to $63.6 million at June 30, 2025 from $64.0 million at March 31, 2025.







NON-INTEREST EXPENSE







Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 decreased $1.9 million to $58.1 million from $60.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $0.7 million in compensation and employee benefits expense, $0.5 million in merger and acquisition expense related to the previously announced proposed merger of the Company with Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ("Berkshire"), and $0.4 million in occupancy expense, partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in advertising and marketing expense.







PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES







The effective tax rate was 25.6 percent and 25.3 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 25.0 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 24.4 percent and 24.5 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.







RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY







The annualized return on average assets increased to 0.77 percent during the second quarter 2025 from 0.66 percent for the first quarter of 2025.





The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 7.04 percent during the second quarter of 2025 from 6.19 percent for the first quarter of 2025. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP) increased to 8.85 percent for the second quarter of 2025 from 7.82 percent for the first quarter of 2025.







DIVIDEND DECLARED







The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The dividend will be paid on August 22, 2025 to stockholders of record on August 8, 2025.







CONFERENCE CALL







The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, July 24, 2025 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website,





www.brooklinebancorp.com





. To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via





https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/149362707





. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 833-470-1428 (United States) or 404-975-4839 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. conference call (Access Code 673409). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 929-458-6194 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 916742.







ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.







Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $11.6 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites:





www.brooklinebank.com





,





www.bankri.com





and





www.pcsb.com





.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of the Company or Berkshire to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Berkshire or Company; delays in completing the proposed transaction with Berkshire; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction), or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all, including the ability of Berkshire and the Company to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the impact of certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction on the parties’ ability to pursue certain business opportunities and strategic transactions; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including the impact of actual or threatened tariffs imposed by the U.S. and foreign governments, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.







BASIS OF PRESENTATION







The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.







NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.







INVESTOR RELATIONS:











Contact:





Carl M. Carlson













Brookline Bancorp, Inc.













Co-President and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer













(617) 425-5331













carl.carlson@brkl.com



















BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES













Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

















At and for the Three Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024















(Dollars in Thousands Except per Share Data)











Earnings Data:



































































Net interest income





$





88,685













$





85,830













$





84,988













$





83,008













$





80,001













Provision for credit losses on loans





6,997













5,974













4,141













4,832













5,607













Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments





3













12













(104)













(172)













(39)













Non-interest income





5,970













5,660













6,587













6,348













6,396













Non-interest expense





58,061













60,022













63,719













57,948













59,184













Income before provision for income taxes





29,594













25,482













23,819













26,748













21,645













Net income





22,026













19,100













17,536













20,142













16,372















































































Performance Ratios:



































































Net interest margin (1)





3.32





%









3.22





%









3.12





%









3.07





%









3.00





%









Interest-rate spread (1)





2.57





%









2.38





%









2.35





%









2.26





%









2.14





%









Return on average assets (annualized)





0.77





%









0.66





%









0.61





%









0.70





%









0.57





%









Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)





0.79





%









0.68





%









0.62





%









0.72





%









0.59





%









Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)





7.04





%









6.19





%









5.69





%









6.63





%









5.49





%









Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)





8.85





%









7.82





%









7.21





%









8.44





%









7.04





%









Efficiency ratio (2)





61.34





%









65.60





%









69.58





%









64.85





%









68.50





%











































































Per Common Share Data:



































































Net income — Basic





$





0.25













$





0.21













$





0.20













$





0.23













$





0.18













Net income — Diluted





0.25













0.21













0.20













0.23













0.18













Cash dividends declared





0.135













0.135













0.135













0.135













0.135













Book value per share (end of period)





14.08













13.92













13.71













13.81













13.48













Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP)





11.20













11.03













10.81













10.89













10.53













Stock price (end of period)





10.55













10.90













11.80













10.09













8.35















































































Balance Sheet:



































































Total assets





$





11,568,745













$





11,519,869













$





11,905,326













$





11,676,721













$





11,635,292













Total loans and leases





9,582,374













9,642,722













9,779,288













9,755,236













9,721,137













Total deposits





8,961,202













8,911,452













8,901,644













8,732,271













8,737,036













Total stockholders’ equity





1,254,171













1,240,182













1,221,939













1,230,362













1,198,480















































































Asset Quality:



































































Nonperforming assets





$





63,596













$





64,021













$





70,452













$





72,821













$





62,683













Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets





0.55





%









0.56





%









0.59





%









0.62





%









0.54





%









Allowance for loan and lease losses





$





126,725













$





124,145













$





125,083













$





127,316













$





121,750













Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases





1.32





%









1.29





%









1.28





%









1.31





%









1.25





%









Net loan and lease charge-offs





$





5,127













$





7,597













$





7,252













$





3,808













$





8,387













Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)





0.21





%









0.31





%









0.30





%









0.16





%









0.35





%











































































Capital Ratios:



































































Stockholders’ equity to total assets





10.84





%









10.77





%









10.26





%









10.54





%









10.30





%









Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)





8.82





%









8.73





%









8.27





%









8.50





%









8.23





%









































































(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.

































































(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.















































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













































June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024



















ASSETS









(In Thousands Except Share Data)









Cash and due from banks





$





87,386













$





78,741













$





64,673













$





82,168













$





60,067













Short-term investments









419,362

















278,805

















478,997

















325,721

















283,017













Total cash and cash equivalents









506,748

















357,546

















543,670

















407,889

















343,084













Investment securities available-for-sale









866,684

















882,353

















895,034

















855,391

















856,439













Total investment securities









866,684

















882,353

















895,034

















855,391

















856,439













Allowance for investment security losses









(97





)













(94





)













(82





)













(186





)













(359





)









Net investment securities









866,587

















882,259

















894,952

















855,205

















856,080













Loans and leases:





























Commercial real estate loans









5,485,546

















5,580,982

















5,716,114

















5,779,290

















5,782,111













Commercial loans and leases









2,520,347

















2,512,912

















2,506,664

















2,453,038

















2,443,530













Consumer loans









1,576,481

















1,548,828

















1,556,510

















1,522,908

















1,495,496













Total loans and leases









9,582,374

















9,642,722

















9,779,288

















9,755,236

















9,721,137













Allowance for loan and lease losses









(126,725





)













(124,145





)













(125,083





)













(127,316





)













(121,750





)









Net loans and leases









9,455,649

















9,518,577

















9,654,205

















9,627,920

















9,599,387













Restricted equity securities









66,481

















67,537

















83,155

















82,675

















78,963













Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation









83,963

















84,439

















86,781

















86,925

















88,378













Right-of-use asset operating leases









42,415

















44,144

















43,527

















41,934

















35,691













Deferred tax asset









52,325

















52,176

















56,620

















50,827

















60,032













Goodwill









241,222

















241,222

















241,222

















241,222

















241,222













Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization









14,600

















16,030

















17,461

















19,162

















20,830













Other real estate owned and repossessed assets









1,288

















917

















1,103

















1,579

















1,974













Other assets









237,467

















255,022

















282,630

















261,383

















309,651













Total assets





$





11,568,745













$





11,519,869













$





11,905,326













$





11,676,721













$





11,635,292

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Deposits:





























Demand checking accounts





$





1,726,933













$





1,664,629













$





1,692,394













$





1,681,858













$





1,638,378













NOW accounts









650,707

















625,492

















617,246

















637,374

















647,370













Savings accounts









1,795,761

















1,793,852

















1,721,247

















1,736,989

















1,735,857













Money market accounts









2,153,709

















2,183,855

















2,116,360

















2,041,185

















2,073,557













Certificate of deposit accounts









1,877,661

















1,878,665

















1,885,444

















1,819,353

















1,718,414













Brokered deposit accounts









756,431

















764,959

















868,953

















815,512

















923,460













Total deposits









8,961,202

















8,911,452

















8,901,644

















8,732,271

















8,737,036













Borrowed funds:





























Advances from the FHLB









934,669

















957,848

















1,355,926

















1,345,003

















1,265,079













Subordinated debentures and notes









84,397

















84,362

















84,328

















84,293

















84,258













Other borrowed funds









135,985

















113,617

















79,592

















68,251

















80,125













Total borrowed funds









1,155,051

















1,155,827

















1,519,846

















1,497,547

















1,429,462













Operating lease liabilities









43,528

















45,330

















44,785

















43,266

















37,102













Mortgagors’ escrow accounts









15,289

















15,264

















15,875

















14,456

















17,117













Reserve for unfunded credits









4,586

















5,296

















5,981

















6,859

















11,400













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









134,918

















146,518

















195,256

















151,960

















204,695













Total liabilities









10,314,574

















10,279,687

















10,683,387

















10,446,359

















10,436,812













Stockholders' equity:





























Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, and 96,998,075 shares issued, respectively









970

















970

















970

















970

















970













Additional paid-in capital









904,697

















903,696

















902,584

















901,562

















904,775













Retained earnings









475,781

















465,898

















458,943

















453,555

















445,560













Accumulated other comprehensive income









(39,378





)













(42,498







)















(52,882





)













(38,081





)













(61,693





)









Treasury stock, at cost;





























7,039,136, 7,037,610, 7,019,384, 7,015,843, and 7,373,009 shares, respectively









(87,899





)













(87,884





)













(87,676





)













(87,644





)













(91,132





)









Total stockholders' equity









1,254,171

















1,240,182

















1,221,939

















1,230,362

















1,198,480













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





11,568,745













$





11,519,869













$





11,905,326













$





11,676,721













$





11,635,292



















































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024















(In Thousands Except Share Data)









Interest and dividend income:





























Loans and leases





$





143,933













$





143,309













$





147,436













$





149,643













$





145,585













Debt securities









6,691

















6,765

















6,421

















6,473

















6,480













Restricted equity securities









1,062

















1,203

















1,460

















1,458

















1,376













Short-term investments









2,386

















2,451

















2,830

















1,986

















1,914













Total interest and dividend income









154,072

















153,728

















158,147

















159,560

















155,355













Interest expense:





























Deposits









52,682

















53,478

















56,562

















59,796

















59,721













Borrowed funds









12,705

















14,420

















16,597

















16,756

















15,633













Total interest expense









65,387

















67,898

















73,159

















76,552

















75,354













Net interest income









88,685

















85,830

















84,988

















83,008

















80,001













Provision for credit losses on loans









6,997

















5,974

















4,141

















4,832

















5,607













Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments









3

















12

















(104





)













(172





)













(39





)









Net interest income after provision for credit losses









81,685

















79,844

















80,951

















78,348

















74,433













Non-interest income:





























Deposit fees









2,472

















2,361

















2,297

















2,353

















3,001













Loan fees









472

















393

















439

















464

















702













Loan level derivative income (loss)









(4





)













70

















1,115

















—

















106













Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale









264

















24

















406

















415

















130













Other









2,766

















2,812

















2,330

















3,116

















2,457













Total non-interest income









5,970

















5,660

















6,587

















6,348

















6,396













Non-interest expense:





























Compensation and employee benefits









35,147

















35,853

















37,202

















35,130

















34,762













Occupancy









5,349

















5,721

















5,393

















5,343

















5,551













Equipment and data processing









6,841

















7,012

















6,780

















6,831

















6,732













Professional services









1,471

















1,726

















1,345

















2,143

















1,745













FDIC insurance









1,880

















2,037

















2,017

















2,118

















2,025













Advertising and marketing









1,371

















868

















1,303

















859

















1,504













Amortization of identified intangible assets









1,431

















1,430

















1,701

















1,668

















1,669













Merger and restructuring expense









439

















971

















3,378

















—

















823













Other









4,132

















4,404

















4,600

















3,856

















4,373













Total non-interest expense









58,061

















60,022

















63,719

















57,948

















59,184













Income before provision for income taxes









29,594

















25,482

















23,819

















26,748

















21,645













Provision for income taxes









7,568

















6,382

















6,283

















6,606

















5,273













Net income





$





22,026













$





19,100













$





17,536













$





20,142













$





16,372













Earnings per common share:





























Basic





$





0.25













$





0.21













$





0.20













$





0.23













$





0.18













Diluted





$





0.25













$





0.21













$





0.20













$





0.23













$





0.18













Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:

























Basic









89,104,605

















89,103,510

















89,098,443

















89,033,463

















88,904,692













Diluted









89,612,781

















89,567,747

















89,483,964

















89,319,611

















89,222,315













Dividends paid per common share





$





0.135













$





0.135













$





0.135













$





0.135













$





0.135



























BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





























Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024



















(In Thousands Except Share Data)









Interest and dividend income:

















Loans and leases





$





287,242













$





290,850













Debt securities









13,456

















13,358













Restricted equity securities









2,265

















2,868













Short-term investments









4,837

















3,738













Total interest and dividend income









307,800

















310,814













Interest expense:

















Deposits









106,160

















116,605













Borrowed funds









27,125

















32,620













Total interest expense









133,285

















149,225













Net interest income









174,515

















161,589













Provision for credit losses on loans









12,971

















13,030













Provision (credit) for credit losses on investments









15

















(83





)









Net interest income after provision for credit losses









161,529

















148,642













Non-interest income:

















Deposit Fees









4,833

















5,898













Loan Fees









865

















1,491













Loan level derivative income, net









66

















543













Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale









288

















130













Other









5,578

















4,618













Total non-interest income









11,630

















12,680













Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits









71,000

















71,391













Occupancy









11,070

















11,320













Equipment and data processing









13,853

















13,763













Professional services









3,197

















3,645













FDIC insurance









3,917

















3,909













Advertising and marketing









2,239

















3,078













Amortization of identified intangible assets









2,861

















3,377













Merger and restructuring expense









1,410

















823













Other









8,536

















8,892













Total non-interest expense









118,083

















120,198













Income before provision for income taxes









55,076

















41,124













Provision for income taxes









13,950

















10,087













Net income





$





41,126













$





31,037













Earnings per common share:

















Basic





$





0.46













$





0.35













Diluted





$





0.46













$





0.35













Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:













Basic









89,104,060

















88,899,635













Diluted









89,590,267

















89,201,912













Dividends paid per common share





$





0.270













$





0.270



























BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)

















At and for the Three Months Ended





















June 30,









2025





















March 31,









2025





















December 31,









2024





















September 30,









2024





















June 30,









2024



















(Dollars in Thousands)











NONPERFORMING ASSETS:































Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:





























Commercial real estate mortgage





$





987













$





10,842













$





11,525













$





11,595













$





11,659













Multi-family mortgage









1,433

















6,576

















6,596

















1,751

















—













Total commercial real estate loans









2,420

















17,418

















18,121

















13,346

















11,659









































Commercial









8,687

















7,415

















14,676

















15,734

















16,636













Equipment financing









46,067

















32,975

















31,509

















37,223

















27,128













Total commercial loans and leases









54,754

















40,390

















46,185

















52,957

















43,764









































Residential mortgage









3,572

















3,962

















3,999

















3,862

















4,495













Home equity









1,561

















1,333

















1,043

















1,076

















790













Other consumer









1

















1

















1

















1

















1













Total consumer loans









5,134

















5,296

















5,043

















4,939

















5,286









































Total nonaccrual loans and leases









62,308

















63,104

















69,349

















71,242

















60,709









































Other real estate owned









700

















700

















700

















780

















780













Other repossessed assets









588

















217

















403

















799

















1,194













Total nonperforming assets





$





63,596













$





64,021













$





70,452













$





72,821













$





62,683









































Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing





$





24,899













$





3,009













$





811













$





16,091













$





4,994









































Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases









0.65





%













0.65





%













0.71





%













0.73





%













0.62





%









Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets









0.55





%













0.56





%













0.59





%













0.62





%













0.54





%







































PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:























Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period





$





124,145













$





125,083













$





127,316













$





121,750













$





120,124













Charge-offs









(5,601





)













(9,073





)













(8,414





)













(4,183





)













(8,823





)









Recoveries









474

















1,476

















1,162

















375

















436













Net charge-offs









(5,127





)













(7,597





)













(7,252





)













(3,808





)













(8,387





)









Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments *









7,707

















6,659

















5,019

















9,374

















10,013













Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period





$





126,725













$





124,145













$





125,083













$





127,316













$





121,750









































Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases









1.32





%













1.29





%













1.28





%













1.31





%













1.25





%







































NET CHARGE-OFFS:































Commercial real estate loans





$





3,524













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





3,819













Commercial loans and leases









1,640

















7,647

















7,257

















3,797

















4,571













Consumer loans









(37





)













(50





)













(5





)













11

















(3





)









Total net charge-offs





$





5,127













$





7,597













$





7,252













$





3,808













$





8,387









































Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)









0.21





%













0.31





%













0.30





%













0.16





%













0.35





%





































*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.7 million), $(0.7 million), $(0.9 million), $(4.5 million), and $(4.4 million) for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.











































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

















June 30,





2025





















March 31,





2025













June 30,





2024

















Average Balance













Interest (1)













Average Yield/ Cost













Average Balance













Interest (1)













Average Yield/ Cost





















Average Balance













Interest (1)













Average Yield/ Cost















(Dollars in Thousands)











Assets:























































































































































Interest-earning assets:





















































































































































Investments:





















































































































































Debt securities (2)





$





874,212













$





6,752

















3.09





%









$





888,913













$





6,814

















3.07





%









$





846,469













$





6,510

















3.08





%









Restricted equity securities (2)









65,724

















1,062

















6.46





%













69,784

















1,204

















6.90





%













71,696

















1,375

















7.67





%









Short-term investments









215,982

















2,386

















4.42





%













202,953

















2,451

















4.83





%













143,800

















1,914

















5.33





%









Total investments









1,155,918

















10,200

















3.53





%













1,161,650

















10,469

















3.60





%













1,061,965

















9,799

















3.69





%









Loans and Leases:

































































Commercial real estate loans (3)









5,533,208

















77,136

















5.51





%













5,651,390

















77,243

















5.47





%













5,754,901

















81,565

















5.61





%









Commercial loans (3)









1,286,908

















20,757

















6.38





%













1,237,078

















19,698

















6.37





%













1,069,154

















17,672

















6.54





%









Equipment financing (3)









1,240,128

















25,069

















8.09





%













1,281,425

















25,965

















8.11





%













1,374,217

















26,255

















7.64





%









Consumer loans (3)









1,556,254

















21,437

















5.51





%













1,548,973

















20,861

















5.41





%













1,488,587

















20,291

















5.46





%









Total loans and leases









9,616,498

















144,399

















6.01





%













9,718,866

















143,767

















5.92





%













9,686,859

















145,783

















6.02





%









Total interest-earning assets









10,772,416

















154,599

















5.74





%













10,880,516

















154,236

















5.67





%













10,748,824

















155,582

















5.79





%









Non-interest-earning assets









630,518

































662,814





























704,570





























Total assets





$





11,402,934





























$





11,543,330

























$





11,453,394































































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































































Deposits:

































































NOW accounts





$





637,786

















1,034

















0.65





%









$





628,346

















1,005

















0.65





%









$





659,351

















1,111

















0.68





%









Savings accounts









1,780,838

















10,692

















2.41





%













1,743,688

















10,173

















2.37





%













1,731,388

















11,874

















2.76





%









Money market accounts









2,189,373

















13,990

















2.56





%













2,187,581

















13,587

















2.52





%













2,026,780

















15,520

















3.08





%









Certificates of deposit









1,879,749

















18,437

















3.93





%













1,886,386

















19,593

















4.21





%













1,699,510

















18,717

















4.43





%









Brokered deposit accounts









748,205

















8,529

















4.57





%













767,275

















9,120

















4.82





%













958,146

















12,499

















5.25





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









7,235,951

















52,682

















2.92





%













7,213,276

















53,478

















3.01





%













7,075,175

















59,721

















3.39





%









Borrowings

































































Advances from the FHLB









904,399

















10,422

















4.56





%













1,007,508

















11,847

















4.70





%













1,049,609

















12,894

















4.86





%









Subordinated debentures and notes









84,380

















1,718

















8.14





%













84,345

















1,701

















8.07





%













84,241

















1,375

















6.53





%









Other borrowed funds









46,086

















565

















4.93





%













71,462

















872

















4.95





%













103,753

















1,364

















5.29





%









Total borrowings









1,034,865

















12,705

















4.86





%













1,163,315

















14,420

















4.96





%













1,237,603

















15,633

















5.00





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









8,270,816

















65,387

















3.17





%













8,376,591

















67,898

















3.29





%













8,312,778

















75,354

















3.65





%









Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

































































Demand checking accounts









1,654,594

































1,680,527





























1,646,869





























Other non-interest-bearing liabilities









225,469

































251,011





























300,362





























Total liabilities









10,150,879

































10,308,129





























10,260,009





























Stockholders’ equity









1,252,055

































1,235,201





























1,193,385





























Total liabilities and equity





$





11,402,934





























$





11,543,330

























$





11,453,394





























Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)

















89,212

















2.57





%

















86,338

















2.38





%

















80,228

















2.14





%









Less adjustment of tax-exempt income

















527





























508

























227





















Net interest income













$





88,685

























$





85,830





















$





80,001





















Net interest margin (5)

























3.32





%

























3.22





%

























3.00





%









































































(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.









(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.









(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.









(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.









(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.























BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)

















Six Months Ended

















June 30, 2025













June 30, 2024

















Average





Balance













Interest (1)













Average Yield/





Cost





















Average





Balance













Interest (1)













Average Yield/





Cost















(Dollars in Thousands)











Assets:







































































































Interest-earning assets:





































































































Investments:





































































































Debt securities (2)





$





881,522













$





13,566

















3.08





%









$





869,848













$





13,437

















3.09





%









Restricted equity securities (2)









67,743

















2,266

















6.69





%













74,015

















2,868

















7.75





%









Short-term investments









209,503

















4,837

















4.62





%













137,284

















3,738

















5.45





%









Total investments









1,158,768

















20,669

















3.57





%













1,081,147

















20,043

















3.71





%









Loans and Leases:













































Commercial real estate loans (3)









5,591,973

















154,379

















5.49





%













5,758,318

















162,614

















5.59





%









Commercial loans (3)









1,262,130

















40,455

















6.38





%













1,047,810

















35,179

















6.64





%









Equipment financing (3)









1,260,663

















51,034

















8.10





%













1,374,322

















53,150

















7.73





%









Consumer loans (3)









1,552,633

















42,298

















5.46





%













1,485,702

















40,269

















5.43





%









Total loans and leases









9,667,399

















288,166

















5.96





%













9,666,152

















291,212

















6.03





%









Total interest-earning assets









10,826,167

















308,835

















5.71





%













10,747,299

















311,255

















5.79





%









Non-interest-earning assets









646,577





























684,343

























Total assets





$





11,472,744

























$





11,431,642







































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:













































Deposits:













































NOW accounts





$





633,092

















2,039

















0.65





%









$





665,632

















2,372

















0.72





%









Savings accounts









1,762,366

















20,865

















2.39





%













1,712,804

















23,226

















2.73





%









Money market accounts









2,188,482

















27,577

















2.54





%













2,051,542

















31,474

















3.09





%









Certificates of deposit









1,883,049

















38,030

















4.07





%













1,661,814

















35,389

















4.28





%









Brokered deposit accounts









757,687

















17,649

















4.70





%













927,465

















24,144

















5.23





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









7,224,676

















106,160

















2.96





%













7,019,257

















116,605

















3.34





%









Borrowings













































Advances from the FHLB









955,669

















22,269

















4.63





%













1,107,071

















27,527

















4.92





%









Subordinated debentures and notes









84,363

















3,419

















8.11





%













84,223

















2,752

















6.54





%









Other borrowed funds









58,704

















1,437

















4.94





%













98,406

















2,341

















4.78





%









Total borrowings









1,098,736

















27,125

















4.91





%













1,289,700

















32,620

















5.00





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









8,323,412

















133,285

















3.23





%













8,308,957

















149,225

















3.61





%









Non-interest-bearing liabilities:













































Demand checking accounts









1,667,489





























1,635,690

























Other non-interest-bearing liabilities









238,169





























289,351

























Total liabilities









10,229,070





























10,233,998

























Stockholders’ equity









1,243,674





























1,197,644

























Total liabilities and equity





$





11,472,744

























$





11,431,642

























Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)

















175,550

















2.48





%





















162,030

















2.18





%









Less adjustment of tax-exempt income

















1,035





























441

















Net interest income













$





174,515

























$





161,589

















Net interest margin (5)

























3.27





%





























3.03





%





















































(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.









(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.









(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.









(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.









(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.























BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

















At and for the Three Months Ended





March 31,













At and for the Six Months Ended





June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information







(Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)









(Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)













































Reported Pretax Income





$





29,594













$





21,645













$





55,076













$





41,124













Add:





































Merger and restructuring expense









439

















823

















1,410

















823













Operating Pretax Income





$





30,033













$





22,468













$





56,486













$





41,947













Effective tax rate









25.3





%













24.4





%













24.8





%













24.5





%









Provision for income taxes









7,590

















5,473

















14,008

















10,289















Operating earnings after tax







$





22,443













$





16,995













$





42,478













$





31,658

















































Operating earnings per common share:





































Basic





$





0.25













$





0.19













$





0.48













$





0.36













Diluted





$





0.25













$





0.19













$





0.47













$





0.35

















































Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:





































Basic









89,104,605

















88,904,692

















89,104,060

















88,899,635













Diluted









89,612,781

















89,222,315

















89,590,267

















89,201,912

















































Return on average assets *









0.77





%













0.57





%













0.72





%













0.54





%









Add:





































Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *









0.01





%













0.02





%













0.02





%













0.01





%











Operating return on average assets *











0.78





%













0.59





%













0.74





%













0.55





%













































Return on average tangible assets *









0.79





%













0.59





%













0.73





%













0.56





%









Add:





































Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *









0.01





%













0.02





%













0.02





%













0.01





%











Operating return on average tangible assets *











0.80





%













0.61





%













0.75





%













0.57





%

















































































Return on average stockholders' equity *









7.04





%













5.49





%













6.61





%













5.18





%









Add:





































Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *









0.10





%













0.21





%













0.17





%













0.10





%











Operating return on average stockholders' equity *











7.14





%













5.70





%













6.78





%













5.28





%

















































































Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *









8.85





%













7.04





%













8.34





%













6.65





%









Add:





































Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *









0.13





%













0.27





%













0.21





%













0.13





%











Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *











8.98





%













7.31





%













8.55





%













6.78





%













































* Ratios at and for the three months and six months ended are annualized.



















































At and for the Three Months Ended

















June 30,









2025









March 31,









2025

















December 31,









2024

















September 30,









2024

















June 30,









2024















(Dollars in Thousands)

















































Net income, as reported





$





22,026









$





19,100













$





17,536













$





20,142













$





16,372





















































Average total assets





$





11,402,934









$





11,543,330













$





11,580,572













$





11,451,338













$





11,453,394













Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net









256,508













257,941

















259,496

















261,188

















262,859













Average tangible assets





$





11,146,426









$





11,285,389













$





11,321,076













$





11,190,150













$





11,190,535























































Return on average tangible assets (annualized)













0.79









%













0.68









%

















0.62









%

















0.72









%

















0.59









%



















































Average total stockholders’ equity





$





1,252,055









$





1,235,201













$





1,232,527













$





1,216,037













$





1,193,385













Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net









256,508













257,941

















259,496

















261,188

















262,859













Average tangible stockholders’ equity





$





995,547









$





977,260













$





973,031













$





954,849













$





930,526























































Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized)













8.85









%













7.82









%

















7.21









%

















8.44









%

















7.04









%



















































Total stockholders’ equity





$





1,254,171









$





1,240,182













$





1,221,939













$





1,230,362













$





1,198,480













Less:









































Goodwill









241,222













241,222

















241,222

















241,222

















241,222













Identified intangible assets, net









14,600













16,030

















17,461

















19,162

















20,830













Tangible stockholders' equity





$





998,349









$





982,930













$





963,256













$





969,978













$





936,428





















































Total assets





$





11,568,745









$





11,519,869













$





11,905,326













$





11,676,721













$





11,635,292













Less:









































Goodwill









241,222













241,222

















241,222

















241,222

















241,222













Identified intangible assets, net









14,600













16,030

















17,461

















19,162

















20,830













Tangible assets





$





11,312,923









$





11,262,617













$





11,646,643













$





11,416,337













$





11,373,240























































Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets













8.82









%













8.73









%

















8.27









%

















8.50









%

















8.23









%



















































Tangible stockholders' equity





$





998,349









$





982,930













$





963,256













$





969,978













$





936,428





















































Number of common shares issued









96,998,075













96,998,075

















96,998,075

















96,998,075

















96,998,075













Less:









































Treasury shares









7,039,136













7,037,610

















7,019,384

















7,015,843

















7,373,009













Unvested restricted shares









854,334













855,860

















880,248

















883,789

















713,443













Number of common shares outstanding









89,104,605













89,104,605

















89,098,443

















89,098,443

















88,911,623























































Tangible book value per common share









$









11.20













$









11.03

















$









10.81

















$









10.89

















$









10.53



















PDF available:



http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/713b7b8a-a804-4b26-a467-f10b0d266b1b





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.