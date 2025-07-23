Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Net Income of $22.0 Million and Quarterly Dividend of $0.135 per Share

Brookline Bancorp reported Q2 2025 net income of $22 million, a quarterly dividend of $0.135, and increased operating earnings.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. reported a net income of $22.0 million or $0.25 per share for the second quarter of 2025, an increase from $19.1 million in the previous quarter and $16.4 million in the same quarter last year. The company's total assets grew to $11.6 billion, with deposits increasing by $49.8 million driven mainly by customer deposits. Despite a reduction in loans and leases, net interest income rose to $88.7 million due to improved margins resulting from lower funding costs and higher loan yields. The provision for credit losses increased to $7.0 million amid ongoing concerns in the Boston office sector, while net charge-offs decreased. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share. The annualized return on average assets rose to 0.77%, and the return on average stockholders' equity increased to 7.04%.
Potential Positives
- Net income increased to $22.0 million for Q2 2025, up from $19.1 million in Q1 2025 and $16.4 million in Q2 2024, demonstrating consistent growth.
- Earnings per share (EPS) rose to $0.25, compared to $0.21 in the previous quarter and $0.18 the same quarter last year, indicating improved profitability.
- The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share, maintaining a consistent dividend payout, which can strengthen investor confidence.
- Return on average assets increased to 0.77% and return on average stockholders' equity improved to 7.04%, suggesting enhanced operational efficiency and profitability for shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Decrease in total loans and leases by $60.3 million from the previous quarter and by $138.8 million from the same quarter last year, indicating potential challenges in loan demand or credit quality.
- Increase in the provision for credit losses to $7.0 million, reflecting ongoing stress in the Boston office sector and specific reserves on large loans, which could signal rising risks in the loan portfolio.
- Total assets decreased by $66.5 million year-over-year, which could indicate weakening financial stability or a reduction in business activity compared to the previous year.
FAQ
What is Brookline Bancorp's net income for Q2 2025?
Brookline Bancorp reported a net income of $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2025.
What was the earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 2025?
The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.25.
When will the quarterly dividend be paid?
The quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share will be paid on August 22, 2025.
What drove the increase in net interest income?
The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by lower funding costs and higher yields on loans and leases.
What is the effective tax rate for Brookline Bancorp?
The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was 25.6 percent.
Full Release
Net Income of
$22.0 million
, EPS of
$0.25
Quarterly Dividend of $0.135
BOSTON, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $22.0 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $19.1 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $16.4 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. The Company reported operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $22.4 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.0 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $17.0 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.
Commenting on the second quarter’s performance, Mr. Perrault stated, “We are pleased to report solid earnings for the second quarter of the year led by growth in our C&I portfolio and deposits. Our dedicated team of bankers continue to provide exceptional service to the communities we serve. As a result of these efforts, our net interest margin expanded again this quarter despite intentional contraction in our commercial real estate portfolio."
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets at June 30, 2025 were $11.6 billion, representing an increase of $48.9 million from $11.5 billion at March 31, 2025, primarily driven by an increase in cash and cash equivalents partially offset by a reduction of loans and leases. Total assets decreased $66.5 million from June 30, 2024.
At June 30, 2025, total loans and leases were $9.6 billion, representing a decrease of $60.3 million from March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $138.8 million from June 30, 2024.
Total investment securities at June 30, 2025 decreased $15.7 million to $866.7 million from $882.4 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $10.3 million from $856.4 million at June 30, 2024. Total cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2025 increased $149.2 million to $506.7 million from $357.5 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $163.6 million from $343.1 million at June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 11.9 percent of total assets, compared to 10.8 percent and 10.3 percent as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
Total deposits at June 30, 2025 increased $49.8 million to $9.0 billion from March 31, 2025, primarily driven by an increase of $58.3 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $8.5 million in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $224.2 million from $8.7 billion at June 30, 2024, primarily driven by an increase of $391.2 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $167.0 million in brokered deposits.
Total borrowed funds at June 30, 2025 remained flat at $1.2 billion compared to March 31, 2025, and decreased $274.4 million from $1.4 billion at June 30, 2024.
The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.84 percent at June 30, 2025, as compared to 10.77 percent at March 31, 2025, and 10.30 percent at June 30, 2024. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.82 percent at June 30, 2025, as compared to 8.73 percent at March 31, 2025, and 8.23 percent at June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $0.17 from $11.03 at March 31, 2025 to $11.20 at June 30, 2025, and increased $0.67 from $10.53 at June 30, 2024.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income increased $2.9 million to $88.7 million during the second quarter of 2025 from $85.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.32 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from 3.22 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by lower funding costs and higher yields on loans and leases.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Total non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased $0.3 million to $6.0 million from $5.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $0.2 million in gain on sales of loans and leases.
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase in provision was driven by a combination of continued stress in the Boston office sector as well as additional specific reserves on two large Eastern Funding credits.
Total net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were $5.1 million, compared to $7.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. The $5.1 million in net charge-offs was driven by two commercial real estate loans that were sold during the quarter resulting in a combined $3.5 million in net charge-offs. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis decreased to 21 basis points for the second quarter of 2025 from 31 basis points for the first quarter of 2025.
The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.32 percent of total loans and leases at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.29 percent at March 31, 2025, and 1.25 percent at June 30, 2024.
ASSET QUALITY
The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.65 percent at June 30, 2025, flat compared to March 31, 2025. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $0.8 million to $62.3 million at June 30, 2025 from $63.1 million at March 31, 2025, driven by the sale of two commercial real estate loans. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.55 percent at June 30, 2025, a decrease from 0.56 percent at March 31, 2025. Total nonperforming assets decreased $0.4 million to $63.6 million at June 30, 2025 from $64.0 million at March 31, 2025.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 decreased $1.9 million to $58.1 million from $60.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $0.7 million in compensation and employee benefits expense, $0.5 million in merger and acquisition expense related to the previously announced proposed merger of the Company with Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ("Berkshire"), and $0.4 million in occupancy expense, partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in advertising and marketing expense.
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
The effective tax rate was 25.6 percent and 25.3 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 25.0 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 24.4 percent and 24.5 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY
The annualized return on average assets increased to 0.77 percent during the second quarter 2025 from 0.66 percent for the first quarter of 2025.
The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 7.04 percent during the second quarter of 2025 from 6.19 percent for the first quarter of 2025. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP) increased to 8.85 percent for the second quarter of 2025 from 7.82 percent for the first quarter of 2025.
DIVIDEND DECLARED
The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The dividend will be paid on August 22, 2025 to stockholders of record on August 8, 2025.
CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, July 24, 2025 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website,
www.brooklinebancorp.com
. To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/149362707
. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 833-470-1428 (United States) or 404-975-4839 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. conference call (Access Code 673409). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 929-458-6194 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 916742.
ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $11.6 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites:
www.brooklinebank.com
,
www.bankri.com
and
www.pcsb.com
.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of the Company or Berkshire to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Berkshire or Company; delays in completing the proposed transaction with Berkshire; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction), or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all, including the ability of Berkshire and the Company to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the impact of certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction on the parties’ ability to pursue certain business opportunities and strategic transactions; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including the impact of actual or threatened tariffs imposed by the U.S. and foreign governments, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
BASIS OF PRESENTATION
The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Contact:
Carl M. Carlson
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
Co-President and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer
(617) 425-5331
carl.carlson@brkl.com
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
At and for the Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
(Dollars in Thousands Except per Share Data)
Earnings Data:
Net interest income
$
88,685
$
85,830
$
84,988
$
83,008
$
80,001
Provision for credit losses on loans
6,997
5,974
4,141
4,832
5,607
Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments
3
12
(104)
(172)
(39)
Non-interest income
5,970
5,660
6,587
6,348
6,396
Non-interest expense
58,061
60,022
63,719
57,948
59,184
Income before provision for income taxes
29,594
25,482
23,819
26,748
21,645
Net income
22,026
19,100
17,536
20,142
16,372
Performance Ratios:
Net interest margin (1)
3.32
%
3.22
%
3.12
%
3.07
%
3.00
%
Interest-rate spread (1)
2.57
%
2.38
%
2.35
%
2.26
%
2.14
%
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.77
%
0.66
%
0.61
%
0.70
%
0.57
%
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)
0.79
%
0.68
%
0.62
%
0.72
%
0.59
%
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)
7.04
%
6.19
%
5.69
%
6.63
%
5.49
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)
8.85
%
7.82
%
7.21
%
8.44
%
7.04
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
61.34
%
65.60
%
69.58
%
64.85
%
68.50
%
Per Common Share Data:
Net income — Basic
$
0.25
$
0.21
$
0.20
$
0.23
$
0.18
Net income — Diluted
0.25
0.21
0.20
0.23
0.18
Cash dividends declared
0.135
0.135
0.135
0.135
0.135
Book value per share (end of period)
14.08
13.92
13.71
13.81
13.48
Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP)
11.20
11.03
10.81
10.89
10.53
Stock price (end of period)
10.55
10.90
11.80
10.09
8.35
Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$
11,568,745
$
11,519,869
$
11,905,326
$
11,676,721
$
11,635,292
Total loans and leases
9,582,374
9,642,722
9,779,288
9,755,236
9,721,137
Total deposits
8,961,202
8,911,452
8,901,644
8,732,271
8,737,036
Total stockholders’ equity
1,254,171
1,240,182
1,221,939
1,230,362
1,198,480
Asset Quality:
Nonperforming assets
$
63,596
$
64,021
$
70,452
$
72,821
$
62,683
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.55
%
0.56
%
0.59
%
0.62
%
0.54
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
126,725
$
124,145
$
125,083
$
127,316
$
121,750
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases
1.32
%
1.29
%
1.28
%
1.31
%
1.25
%
Net loan and lease charge-offs
$
5,127
$
7,597
$
7,252
$
3,808
$
8,387
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)
0.21
%
0.31
%
0.30
%
0.16
%
0.35
%
Capital Ratios:
Stockholders’ equity to total assets
10.84
%
10.77
%
10.26
%
10.54
%
10.30
%
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
8.82
%
8.73
%
8.27
%
8.50
%
8.23
%
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
ASSETS
(In Thousands Except Share Data)
Cash and due from banks
$
87,386
$
78,741
$
64,673
$
82,168
$
60,067
Short-term investments
419,362
278,805
478,997
325,721
283,017
Total cash and cash equivalents
506,748
357,546
543,670
407,889
343,084
Investment securities available-for-sale
866,684
882,353
895,034
855,391
856,439
Total investment securities
866,684
882,353
895,034
855,391
856,439
Allowance for investment security losses
(97
)
(94
)
(82
)
(186
)
(359
)
Net investment securities
866,587
882,259
894,952
855,205
856,080
Loans and leases:
Commercial real estate loans
5,485,546
5,580,982
5,716,114
5,779,290
5,782,111
Commercial loans and leases
2,520,347
2,512,912
2,506,664
2,453,038
2,443,530
Consumer loans
1,576,481
1,548,828
1,556,510
1,522,908
1,495,496
Total loans and leases
9,582,374
9,642,722
9,779,288
9,755,236
9,721,137
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(126,725
)
(124,145
)
(125,083
)
(127,316
)
(121,750
)
Net loans and leases
9,455,649
9,518,577
9,654,205
9,627,920
9,599,387
Restricted equity securities
66,481
67,537
83,155
82,675
78,963
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
83,963
84,439
86,781
86,925
88,378
Right-of-use asset operating leases
42,415
44,144
43,527
41,934
35,691
Deferred tax asset
52,325
52,176
56,620
50,827
60,032
Goodwill
241,222
241,222
241,222
241,222
241,222
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
14,600
16,030
17,461
19,162
20,830
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
1,288
917
1,103
1,579
1,974
Other assets
237,467
255,022
282,630
261,383
309,651
Total assets
$
11,568,745
$
11,519,869
$
11,905,326
$
11,676,721
$
11,635,292
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Demand checking accounts
$
1,726,933
$
1,664,629
$
1,692,394
$
1,681,858
$
1,638,378
NOW accounts
650,707
625,492
617,246
637,374
647,370
Savings accounts
1,795,761
1,793,852
1,721,247
1,736,989
1,735,857
Money market accounts
2,153,709
2,183,855
2,116,360
2,041,185
2,073,557
Certificate of deposit accounts
1,877,661
1,878,665
1,885,444
1,819,353
1,718,414
Brokered deposit accounts
756,431
764,959
868,953
815,512
923,460
Total deposits
8,961,202
8,911,452
8,901,644
8,732,271
8,737,036
Borrowed funds:
Advances from the FHLB
934,669
957,848
1,355,926
1,345,003
1,265,079
Subordinated debentures and notes
84,397
84,362
84,328
84,293
84,258
Other borrowed funds
135,985
113,617
79,592
68,251
80,125
Total borrowed funds
1,155,051
1,155,827
1,519,846
1,497,547
1,429,462
Operating lease liabilities
43,528
45,330
44,785
43,266
37,102
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts
15,289
15,264
15,875
14,456
17,117
Reserve for unfunded credits
4,586
5,296
5,981
6,859
11,400
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
134,918
146,518
195,256
151,960
204,695
Total liabilities
10,314,574
10,279,687
10,683,387
10,446,359
10,436,812
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, and 96,998,075 shares issued, respectively
970
970
970
970
970
Additional paid-in capital
904,697
903,696
902,584
901,562
904,775
Retained earnings
475,781
465,898
458,943
453,555
445,560
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(39,378
)
(42,498
)
(52,882
)
(38,081
)
(61,693
)
Treasury stock, at cost;
7,039,136, 7,037,610, 7,019,384, 7,015,843, and 7,373,009 shares, respectively
(87,899
)
(87,884
)
(87,676
)
(87,644
)
(91,132
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,254,171
1,240,182
1,221,939
1,230,362
1,198,480
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
11,568,745
$
11,519,869
$
11,905,326
$
11,676,721
$
11,635,292
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
(In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:
Loans and leases
$
143,933
$
143,309
$
147,436
$
149,643
$
145,585
Debt securities
6,691
6,765
6,421
6,473
6,480
Restricted equity securities
1,062
1,203
1,460
1,458
1,376
Short-term investments
2,386
2,451
2,830
1,986
1,914
Total interest and dividend income
154,072
153,728
158,147
159,560
155,355
Interest expense:
Deposits
52,682
53,478
56,562
59,796
59,721
Borrowed funds
12,705
14,420
16,597
16,756
15,633
Total interest expense
65,387
67,898
73,159
76,552
75,354
Net interest income
88,685
85,830
84,988
83,008
80,001
Provision for credit losses on loans
6,997
5,974
4,141
4,832
5,607
Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments
3
12
(104
)
(172
)
(39
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
81,685
79,844
80,951
78,348
74,433
Non-interest income:
Deposit fees
2,472
2,361
2,297
2,353
3,001
Loan fees
472
393
439
464
702
Loan level derivative income (loss)
(4
)
70
1,115
—
106
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale
264
24
406
415
130
Other
2,766
2,812
2,330
3,116
2,457
Total non-interest income
5,970
5,660
6,587
6,348
6,396
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
35,147
35,853
37,202
35,130
34,762
Occupancy
5,349
5,721
5,393
5,343
5,551
Equipment and data processing
6,841
7,012
6,780
6,831
6,732
Professional services
1,471
1,726
1,345
2,143
1,745
FDIC insurance
1,880
2,037
2,017
2,118
2,025
Advertising and marketing
1,371
868
1,303
859
1,504
Amortization of identified intangible assets
1,431
1,430
1,701
1,668
1,669
Merger and restructuring expense
439
971
3,378
—
823
Other
4,132
4,404
4,600
3,856
4,373
Total non-interest expense
58,061
60,022
63,719
57,948
59,184
Income before provision for income taxes
29,594
25,482
23,819
26,748
21,645
Provision for income taxes
7,568
6,382
6,283
6,606
5,273
Net income
$
22,026
$
19,100
$
17,536
$
20,142
$
16,372
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.25
$
0.21
$
0.20
$
0.23
$
0.18
Diluted
$
0.25
$
0.21
$
0.20
$
0.23
$
0.18
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:
Basic
89,104,605
89,103,510
89,098,443
89,033,463
88,904,692
Diluted
89,612,781
89,567,747
89,483,964
89,319,611
89,222,315
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.135
$
0.135
$
0.135
$
0.135
$
0.135
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
(In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:
Loans and leases
$
287,242
$
290,850
Debt securities
13,456
13,358
Restricted equity securities
2,265
2,868
Short-term investments
4,837
3,738
Total interest and dividend income
307,800
310,814
Interest expense:
Deposits
106,160
116,605
Borrowed funds
27,125
32,620
Total interest expense
133,285
149,225
Net interest income
174,515
161,589
Provision for credit losses on loans
12,971
13,030
Provision (credit) for credit losses on investments
15
(83
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
161,529
148,642
Non-interest income:
Deposit Fees
4,833
5,898
Loan Fees
865
1,491
Loan level derivative income, net
66
543
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale
288
130
Other
5,578
4,618
Total non-interest income
11,630
12,680
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
71,000
71,391
Occupancy
11,070
11,320
Equipment and data processing
13,853
13,763
Professional services
3,197
3,645
FDIC insurance
3,917
3,909
Advertising and marketing
2,239
3,078
Amortization of identified intangible assets
2,861
3,377
Merger and restructuring expense
1,410
823
Other
8,536
8,892
Total non-interest expense
118,083
120,198
Income before provision for income taxes
55,076
41,124
Provision for income taxes
13,950
10,087
Net income
$
41,126
$
31,037
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.46
$
0.35
Diluted
$
0.46
$
0.35
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:
Basic
89,104,060
88,899,635
Diluted
89,590,267
89,201,912
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.270
$
0.270
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
At and for the Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
(Dollars in Thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:
Commercial real estate mortgage
$
987
$
10,842
$
11,525
$
11,595
$
11,659
Multi-family mortgage
1,433
6,576
6,596
1,751
—
Total commercial real estate loans
2,420
17,418
18,121
13,346
11,659
Commercial
8,687
7,415
14,676
15,734
16,636
Equipment financing
46,067
32,975
31,509
37,223
27,128
Total commercial loans and leases
54,754
40,390
46,185
52,957
43,764
Residential mortgage
3,572
3,962
3,999
3,862
4,495
Home equity
1,561
1,333
1,043
1,076
790
Other consumer
1
1
1
1
1
Total consumer loans
5,134
5,296
5,043
4,939
5,286
Total nonaccrual loans and leases
62,308
63,104
69,349
71,242
60,709
Other real estate owned
700
700
700
780
780
Other repossessed assets
588
217
403
799
1,194
Total nonperforming assets
$
63,596
$
64,021
$
70,452
$
72,821
$
62,683
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing
$
24,899
$
3,009
$
811
$
16,091
$
4,994
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases
0.65
%
0.65
%
0.71
%
0.73
%
0.62
%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.55
%
0.56
%
0.59
%
0.62
%
0.54
%
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period
$
124,145
$
125,083
$
127,316
$
121,750
$
120,124
Charge-offs
(5,601
)
(9,073
)
(8,414
)
(4,183
)
(8,823
)
Recoveries
474
1,476
1,162
375
436
Net charge-offs
(5,127
)
(7,597
)
(7,252
)
(3,808
)
(8,387
)
Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments *
7,707
6,659
5,019
9,374
10,013
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
$
126,725
$
124,145
$
125,083
$
127,316
$
121,750
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases
1.32
%
1.29
%
1.28
%
1.31
%
1.25
%
NET CHARGE-OFFS:
Commercial real estate loans
$
3,524
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
3,819
Commercial loans and leases
1,640
7,647
7,257
3,797
4,571
Consumer loans
(37
)
(50
)
(5
)
11
(3
)
Total net charge-offs
$
5,127
$
7,597
$
7,252
$
3,808
$
8,387
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)
0.21
%
0.31
%
0.30
%
0.16
%
0.35
%
*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.7 million), $(0.7 million), $(0.9 million), $(4.5 million), and $(4.4 million) for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
June 30,
2024
Average Balance
Interest (1)
Average Yield/ Cost
Average Balance
Interest (1)
Average Yield/ Cost
Average Balance
Interest (1)
Average Yield/ Cost
(Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Investments:
Debt securities (2)
$
874,212
$
6,752
3.09
%
$
888,913
$
6,814
3.07
%
$
846,469
$
6,510
3.08
%
Restricted equity securities (2)
65,724
1,062
6.46
%
69,784
1,204
6.90
%
71,696
1,375
7.67
%
Short-term investments
215,982
2,386
4.42
%
202,953
2,451
4.83
%
143,800
1,914
5.33
%
Total investments
1,155,918
10,200
3.53
%
1,161,650
10,469
3.60
%
1,061,965
9,799
3.69
%
Loans and Leases:
Commercial real estate loans (3)
5,533,208
77,136
5.51
%
5,651,390
77,243
5.47
%
5,754,901
81,565
5.61
%
Commercial loans (3)
1,286,908
20,757
6.38
%
1,237,078
19,698
6.37
%
1,069,154
17,672
6.54
%
Equipment financing (3)
1,240,128
25,069
8.09
%
1,281,425
25,965
8.11
%
1,374,217
26,255
7.64
%
Consumer loans (3)
1,556,254
21,437
5.51
%
1,548,973
20,861
5.41
%
1,488,587
20,291
5.46
%
Total loans and leases
9,616,498
144,399
6.01
%
9,718,866
143,767
5.92
%
9,686,859
145,783
6.02
%
Total interest-earning assets
10,772,416
154,599
5.74
%
10,880,516
154,236
5.67
%
10,748,824
155,582
5.79
%
Non-interest-earning assets
630,518
662,814
704,570
Total assets
$
11,402,934
$
11,543,330
$
11,453,394
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
NOW accounts
$
637,786
1,034
0.65
%
$
628,346
1,005
0.65
%
$
659,351
1,111
0.68
%
Savings accounts
1,780,838
10,692
2.41
%
1,743,688
10,173
2.37
%
1,731,388
11,874
2.76
%
Money market accounts
2,189,373
13,990
2.56
%
2,187,581
13,587
2.52
%
2,026,780
15,520
3.08
%
Certificates of deposit
1,879,749
18,437
3.93
%
1,886,386
19,593
4.21
%
1,699,510
18,717
4.43
%
Brokered deposit accounts
748,205
8,529
4.57
%
767,275
9,120
4.82
%
958,146
12,499
5.25
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
7,235,951
52,682
2.92
%
7,213,276
53,478
3.01
%
7,075,175
59,721
3.39
%
Borrowings
Advances from the FHLB
904,399
10,422
4.56
%
1,007,508
11,847
4.70
%
1,049,609
12,894
4.86
%
Subordinated debentures and notes
84,380
1,718
8.14
%
84,345
1,701
8.07
%
84,241
1,375
6.53
%
Other borrowed funds
46,086
565
4.93
%
71,462
872
4.95
%
103,753
1,364
5.29
%
Total borrowings
1,034,865
12,705
4.86
%
1,163,315
14,420
4.96
%
1,237,603
15,633
5.00
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,270,816
65,387
3.17
%
8,376,591
67,898
3.29
%
8,312,778
75,354
3.65
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand checking accounts
1,654,594
1,680,527
1,646,869
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
225,469
251,011
300,362
Total liabilities
10,150,879
10,308,129
10,260,009
Stockholders’ equity
1,252,055
1,235,201
1,193,385
Total liabilities and equity
$
11,402,934
$
11,543,330
$
11,453,394
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)
89,212
2.57
%
86,338
2.38
%
80,228
2.14
%
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income
527
508
227
Net interest income
$
88,685
$
85,830
$
80,001
Net interest margin (5)
3.32
%
3.22
%
3.00
%
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Average Yield/
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Average Yield/
Cost
(Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Investments:
Debt securities (2)
$
881,522
$
13,566
3.08
%
$
869,848
$
13,437
3.09
%
Restricted equity securities (2)
67,743
2,266
6.69
%
74,015
2,868
7.75
%
Short-term investments
209,503
4,837
4.62
%
137,284
3,738
5.45
%
Total investments
1,158,768
20,669
3.57
%
1,081,147
20,043
3.71
%
Loans and Leases:
Commercial real estate loans (3)
5,591,973
154,379
5.49
%
5,758,318
162,614
5.59
%
Commercial loans (3)
1,262,130
40,455
6.38
%
1,047,810
35,179
6.64
%
Equipment financing (3)
1,260,663
51,034
8.10
%
1,374,322
53,150
7.73
%
Consumer loans (3)
1,552,633
42,298
5.46
%
1,485,702
40,269
5.43
%
Total loans and leases
9,667,399
288,166
5.96
%
9,666,152
291,212
6.03
%
Total interest-earning assets
10,826,167
308,835
5.71
%
10,747,299
311,255
5.79
%
Non-interest-earning assets
646,577
684,343
Total assets
$
11,472,744
$
11,431,642
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
NOW accounts
$
633,092
2,039
0.65
%
$
665,632
2,372
0.72
%
Savings accounts
1,762,366
20,865
2.39
%
1,712,804
23,226
2.73
%
Money market accounts
2,188,482
27,577
2.54
%
2,051,542
31,474
3.09
%
Certificates of deposit
1,883,049
38,030
4.07
%
1,661,814
35,389
4.28
%
Brokered deposit accounts
757,687
17,649
4.70
%
927,465
24,144
5.23
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
7,224,676
106,160
2.96
%
7,019,257
116,605
3.34
%
Borrowings
Advances from the FHLB
955,669
22,269
4.63
%
1,107,071
27,527
4.92
%
Subordinated debentures and notes
84,363
3,419
8.11
%
84,223
2,752
6.54
%
Other borrowed funds
58,704
1,437
4.94
%
98,406
2,341
4.78
%
Total borrowings
1,098,736
27,125
4.91
%
1,289,700
32,620
5.00
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,323,412
133,285
3.23
%
8,308,957
149,225
3.61
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand checking accounts
1,667,489
1,635,690
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
238,169
289,351
Total liabilities
10,229,070
10,233,998
Stockholders’ equity
1,243,674
1,197,644
Total liabilities and equity
$
11,472,744
$
11,431,642
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)
175,550
2.48
%
162,030
2.18
%
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income
1,035
441
Net interest income
$
174,515
$
161,589
Net interest margin (5)
3.27
%
3.03
%
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
At and for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
At and for the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)
Reported Pretax Income
$
29,594
$
21,645
$
55,076
$
41,124
Add:
Merger and restructuring expense
439
823
1,410
823
Operating Pretax Income
$
30,033
$
22,468
$
56,486
$
41,947
Effective tax rate
25.3
%
24.4
%
24.8
%
24.5
%
Provision for income taxes
7,590
5,473
14,008
10,289
Operating earnings after tax
$
22,443
$
16,995
$
42,478
$
31,658
Operating earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.25
$
0.19
$
0.48
$
0.36
Diluted
$
0.25
$
0.19
$
0.47
$
0.35
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:
Basic
89,104,605
88,904,692
89,104,060
88,899,635
Diluted
89,612,781
89,222,315
89,590,267
89,201,912
Return on average assets *
0.77
%
0.57
%
0.72
%
0.54
%
Add:
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
Operating return on average assets *
0.78
%
0.59
%
0.74
%
0.55
%
Return on average tangible assets *
0.79
%
0.59
%
0.73
%
0.56
%
Add:
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
Operating return on average tangible assets *
0.80
%
0.61
%
0.75
%
0.57
%
Return on average stockholders' equity *
7.04
%
5.49
%
6.61
%
5.18
%
Add:
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *
0.10
%
0.21
%
0.17
%
0.10
%
Operating return on average stockholders' equity *
7.14
%
5.70
%
6.78
%
5.28
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *
8.85
%
7.04
%
8.34
%
6.65
%
Add:
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *
0.13
%
0.27
%
0.21
%
0.13
%
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *
8.98
%
7.31
%
8.55
%
6.78
%
* Ratios at and for the three months and six months ended are annualized.
At and for the Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
(Dollars in Thousands)
Net income, as reported
$
22,026
$
19,100
$
17,536
$
20,142
$
16,372
Average total assets
$
11,402,934
$
11,543,330
$
11,580,572
$
11,451,338
$
11,453,394
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net
256,508
257,941
259,496
261,188
262,859
Average tangible assets
$
11,146,426
$
11,285,389
$
11,321,076
$
11,190,150
$
11,190,535
Return on average tangible assets (annualized)
0.79
%
0.68
%
0.62
%
0.72
%
0.59
%
Average total stockholders’ equity
$
1,252,055
$
1,235,201
$
1,232,527
$
1,216,037
$
1,193,385
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net
256,508
257,941
259,496
261,188
262,859
Average tangible stockholders’ equity
$
995,547
$
977,260
$
973,031
$
954,849
$
930,526
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized)
8.85
%
7.82
%
7.21
%
8.44
%
7.04
%
Total stockholders’ equity
$
1,254,171
$
1,240,182
$
1,221,939
$
1,230,362
$
1,198,480
Less:
Goodwill
241,222
241,222
241,222
241,222
241,222
Identified intangible assets, net
14,600
16,030
17,461
19,162
20,830
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
998,349
$
982,930
$
963,256
$
969,978
$
936,428
Total assets
$
11,568,745
$
11,519,869
$
11,905,326
$
11,676,721
$
11,635,292
Less:
Goodwill
241,222
241,222
241,222
241,222
241,222
Identified intangible assets, net
14,600
16,030
17,461
19,162
20,830
Tangible assets
$
11,312,923
$
11,262,617
$
11,646,643
$
11,416,337
$
11,373,240
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets
8.82
%
8.73
%
8.27
%
8.50
%
8.23
%
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
998,349
$
982,930
$
963,256
$
969,978
$
936,428
Number of common shares issued
96,998,075
96,998,075
96,998,075
96,998,075
96,998,075
Less:
Treasury shares
7,039,136
7,037,610
7,019,384
7,015,843
7,373,009
Unvested restricted shares
854,334
855,860
880,248
883,789
713,443
Number of common shares outstanding
89,104,605
89,104,605
89,098,443
89,098,443
88,911,623
Tangible book value per common share
$
11.20
$
11.03
$
10.81
$
10.89
$
10.53
PDF available:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/713b7b8a-a804-4b26-a467-f10b0d266b1b
