Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Net Income of $22.0 Million and Quarterly Dividend of $0.135 per Share

Brookline Bancorp reported Q2 2025 net income of $22 million, a quarterly dividend of $0.135, and increased operating earnings.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. reported a net income of $22.0 million or $0.25 per share for the second quarter of 2025, an increase from $19.1 million in the previous quarter and $16.4 million in the same quarter last year. The company's total assets grew to $11.6 billion, with deposits increasing by $49.8 million driven mainly by customer deposits. Despite a reduction in loans and leases, net interest income rose to $88.7 million due to improved margins resulting from lower funding costs and higher loan yields. The provision for credit losses increased to $7.0 million amid ongoing concerns in the Boston office sector, while net charge-offs decreased. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share. The annualized return on average assets rose to 0.77%, and the return on average stockholders' equity increased to 7.04%.

Potential Positives

  • Net income increased to $22.0 million for Q2 2025, up from $19.1 million in Q1 2025 and $16.4 million in Q2 2024, demonstrating consistent growth.
  • Earnings per share (EPS) rose to $0.25, compared to $0.21 in the previous quarter and $0.18 the same quarter last year, indicating improved profitability.
  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share, maintaining a consistent dividend payout, which can strengthen investor confidence.
  • Return on average assets increased to 0.77% and return on average stockholders' equity improved to 7.04%, suggesting enhanced operational efficiency and profitability for shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Decrease in total loans and leases by $60.3 million from the previous quarter and by $138.8 million from the same quarter last year, indicating potential challenges in loan demand or credit quality.
  • Increase in the provision for credit losses to $7.0 million, reflecting ongoing stress in the Boston office sector and specific reserves on large loans, which could signal rising risks in the loan portfolio.
  • Total assets decreased by $66.5 million year-over-year, which could indicate weakening financial stability or a reduction in business activity compared to the previous year.

FAQ

What is Brookline Bancorp's net income for Q2 2025?

Brookline Bancorp reported a net income of $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2025.

What was the earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 2025?

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.25.

When will the quarterly dividend be paid?

The quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share will be paid on August 22, 2025.

What drove the increase in net interest income?

The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by lower funding costs and higher yields on loans and leases.

What is the effective tax rate for Brookline Bancorp?

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was 25.6 percent.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release




Net Income of


$22.0 million


, EPS of


$0.25




Quarterly Dividend of $0.135



BOSTON, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $22.0 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $19.1 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $16.4 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. The Company reported operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $22.4 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.0 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $17.0 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.



Commenting on the second quarter’s performance, Mr. Perrault stated, “We are pleased to report solid earnings for the second quarter of the year led by growth in our C&I portfolio and deposits. Our dedicated team of bankers continue to provide exceptional service to the communities we serve. As a result of these efforts, our net interest margin expanded again this quarter despite intentional contraction in our commercial real estate portfolio."




BALANCE SHEET



Total assets at June 30, 2025 were $11.6 billion, representing an increase of $48.9 million from $11.5 billion at March 31, 2025, primarily driven by an increase in cash and cash equivalents partially offset by a reduction of loans and leases. Total assets decreased $66.5 million from June 30, 2024.



At June 30, 2025, total loans and leases were $9.6 billion, representing a decrease of $60.3 million from March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $138.8 million from June 30, 2024.



Total investment securities at June 30, 2025 decreased $15.7 million to $866.7 million from $882.4 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $10.3 million from $856.4 million at June 30, 2024. Total cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2025 increased $149.2 million to $506.7 million from $357.5 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $163.6 million from $343.1 million at June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 11.9 percent of total assets, compared to 10.8 percent and 10.3 percent as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.



Total deposits at June 30, 2025 increased $49.8 million to $9.0 billion from March 31, 2025, primarily driven by an increase of $58.3 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $8.5 million in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $224.2 million from $8.7 billion at June 30, 2024, primarily driven by an increase of $391.2 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $167.0 million in brokered deposits.



Total borrowed funds at June 30, 2025 remained flat at $1.2 billion compared to March 31, 2025, and decreased $274.4 million from $1.4 billion at June 30, 2024.



The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.84 percent at June 30, 2025, as compared to 10.77 percent at March 31, 2025, and 10.30 percent at June 30, 2024. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.82 percent at June 30, 2025, as compared to 8.73 percent at March 31, 2025, and 8.23 percent at June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $0.17 from $11.03 at March 31, 2025 to $11.20 at June 30, 2025, and increased $0.67 from $10.53 at June 30, 2024.




NET INTEREST INCOME



Net interest income increased $2.9 million to $88.7 million during the second quarter of 2025 from $85.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.32 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from 3.22 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by lower funding costs and higher yields on loans and leases.




NON-INTEREST INCOME



Total non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased $0.3 million to $6.0 million from $5.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $0.2 million in gain on sales of loans and leases.




PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES



The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase in provision was driven by a combination of continued stress in the Boston office sector as well as additional specific reserves on two large Eastern Funding credits.



Total net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were $5.1 million, compared to $7.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. The $5.1 million in net charge-offs was driven by two commercial real estate loans that were sold during the quarter resulting in a combined $3.5 million in net charge-offs. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis decreased to 21 basis points for the second quarter of 2025 from 31 basis points for the first quarter of 2025.



The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.32 percent of total loans and leases at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.29 percent at March 31, 2025, and 1.25 percent at June 30, 2024.




ASSET QUALITY



The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.65 percent at June 30, 2025, flat compared to March 31, 2025. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $0.8 million to $62.3 million at June 30, 2025 from $63.1 million at March 31, 2025, driven by the sale of two commercial real estate loans. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.55 percent at June 30, 2025, a decrease from 0.56 percent at March 31, 2025. Total nonperforming assets decreased $0.4 million to $63.6 million at June 30, 2025 from $64.0 million at March 31, 2025.




NON-INTEREST EXPENSE



Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 decreased $1.9 million to $58.1 million from $60.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $0.7 million in compensation and employee benefits expense, $0.5 million in merger and acquisition expense related to the previously announced proposed merger of the Company with Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ("Berkshire"), and $0.4 million in occupancy expense, partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in advertising and marketing expense.




PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



The effective tax rate was 25.6 percent and 25.3 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 25.0 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 24.4 percent and 24.5 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.




RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY



The annualized return on average assets increased to 0.77 percent during the second quarter 2025 from 0.66 percent for the first quarter of 2025.



The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 7.04 percent during the second quarter of 2025 from 6.19 percent for the first quarter of 2025. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP) increased to 8.85 percent for the second quarter of 2025 from 7.82 percent for the first quarter of 2025.




DIVIDEND DECLARED



The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The dividend will be paid on August 22, 2025 to stockholders of record on August 8, 2025.




CONFERENCE CALL



The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, July 24, 2025 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website,


www.brooklinebancorp.com


. To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via


https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/149362707


. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 833-470-1428 (United States) or 404-975-4839 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. conference call (Access Code 673409). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 929-458-6194 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 916742.




ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.



Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $11.6 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites:


www.brooklinebank.com


,


www.bankri.com


and


www.pcsb.com


.




FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of the Company or Berkshire to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Berkshire or Company; delays in completing the proposed transaction with Berkshire; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction), or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all, including the ability of Berkshire and the Company to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the impact of certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction on the parties’ ability to pursue certain business opportunities and strategic transactions; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including the impact of actual or threatened tariffs imposed by the U.S. and foreign governments, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.




BASIS OF PRESENTATION



The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.




NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.




INVESTOR RELATIONS:
























Contact:
Carl M. Carlson


Brookline Bancorp, Inc.


Co-President and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer


(617) 425-5331


carl.carlson@brkl.com












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES


Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



At and for the Three Months Ended



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


(Dollars in Thousands Except per Share Data)


Earnings Data:














Net interest income
$
88,685


$
85,830


$
84,988


$
83,008


$
80,001

Provision for credit losses on loans
6,997


5,974


4,141


4,832


5,607

Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments
3


12


(104)


(172)


(39)

Non-interest income
5,970


5,660


6,587


6,348


6,396

Non-interest expense
58,061


60,022


63,719


57,948


59,184

Income before provision for income taxes
29,594


25,482


23,819


26,748


21,645

Net income
22,026


19,100


17,536


20,142


16,372

















Performance Ratios:














Net interest margin (1)
3.32
%

3.22
%

3.12
%

3.07
%

3.00
%

Interest-rate spread (1)
2.57
%

2.38
%

2.35
%

2.26
%

2.14
%

Return on average assets (annualized)
0.77
%

0.66
%

0.61
%

0.70
%

0.57
%

Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)
0.79
%

0.68
%

0.62
%

0.72
%

0.59
%

Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)
7.04
%

6.19
%

5.69
%

6.63
%

5.49
%

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)
8.85
%

7.82
%

7.21
%

8.44
%

7.04
%

Efficiency ratio (2)
61.34
%

65.60
%

69.58
%

64.85
%

68.50
%

















Per Common Share Data:














Net income — Basic
$
0.25


$
0.21


$
0.20


$
0.23


$
0.18

Net income — Diluted
0.25


0.21


0.20


0.23


0.18

Cash dividends declared
0.135


0.135


0.135


0.135


0.135

Book value per share (end of period)
14.08


13.92


13.71


13.81


13.48

Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP)
11.20


11.03


10.81


10.89


10.53

Stock price (end of period)
10.55


10.90


11.80


10.09


8.35

















Balance Sheet:














Total assets
$
11,568,745


$
11,519,869


$
11,905,326


$
11,676,721


$
11,635,292

Total loans and leases
9,582,374


9,642,722


9,779,288


9,755,236


9,721,137

Total deposits
8,961,202


8,911,452


8,901,644


8,732,271


8,737,036

Total stockholders’ equity
1,254,171


1,240,182


1,221,939


1,230,362


1,198,480

















Asset Quality:














Nonperforming assets
$
63,596


$
64,021


$
70,452


$
72,821


$
62,683

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.55
%

0.56
%

0.59
%

0.62
%

0.54
%

Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
126,725


$
124,145


$
125,083


$
127,316


$
121,750

Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases
1.32
%

1.29
%

1.28
%

1.31
%

1.25
%

Net loan and lease charge-offs
$
5,127


$
7,597


$
7,252


$
3,808


$
8,387

Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)
0.21
%

0.31
%

0.30
%

0.16
%

0.35
%

















Capital Ratios:














Stockholders’ equity to total assets
10.84
%

10.77
%

10.26
%

10.54
%

10.30
%

Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
8.82
%

8.73
%

8.27
%

8.50
%

8.23
%
















(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.














(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)









June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024



ASSETS
(In Thousands Except Share Data)

Cash and due from banks
$
87,386


$
78,741


$
64,673


$
82,168


$
60,067

Short-term investments

419,362



278,805



478,997



325,721



283,017

Total cash and cash equivalents

506,748



357,546



543,670



407,889



343,084

Investment securities available-for-sale

866,684



882,353



895,034



855,391



856,439

Total investment securities

866,684



882,353



895,034



855,391



856,439

Allowance for investment security losses

(97
)


(94
)


(82
)


(186
)


(359
)

Net investment securities

866,587



882,259



894,952



855,205



856,080

Loans and leases:





Commercial real estate loans

5,485,546



5,580,982



5,716,114



5,779,290



5,782,111

Commercial loans and leases

2,520,347



2,512,912



2,506,664



2,453,038



2,443,530

Consumer loans

1,576,481



1,548,828



1,556,510



1,522,908



1,495,496

Total loans and leases

9,582,374



9,642,722



9,779,288



9,755,236



9,721,137

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(126,725
)


(124,145
)


(125,083
)


(127,316
)


(121,750
)

Net loans and leases

9,455,649



9,518,577



9,654,205



9,627,920



9,599,387

Restricted equity securities

66,481



67,537



83,155



82,675



78,963

Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

83,963



84,439



86,781



86,925



88,378

Right-of-use asset operating leases

42,415



44,144



43,527



41,934



35,691

Deferred tax asset

52,325



52,176



56,620



50,827



60,032

Goodwill

241,222



241,222



241,222



241,222



241,222

Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

14,600



16,030



17,461



19,162



20,830

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

1,288



917



1,103



1,579



1,974

Other assets

237,467



255,022



282,630



261,383



309,651

Total assets
$
11,568,745


$
11,519,869


$
11,905,326


$
11,676,721


$
11,635,292



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits:





Demand checking accounts
$
1,726,933


$
1,664,629


$
1,692,394


$
1,681,858


$
1,638,378

NOW accounts

650,707



625,492



617,246



637,374



647,370

Savings accounts

1,795,761



1,793,852



1,721,247



1,736,989



1,735,857

Money market accounts

2,153,709



2,183,855



2,116,360



2,041,185



2,073,557

Certificate of deposit accounts

1,877,661



1,878,665



1,885,444



1,819,353



1,718,414

Brokered deposit accounts

756,431



764,959



868,953



815,512



923,460

Total deposits

8,961,202



8,911,452



8,901,644



8,732,271



8,737,036

Borrowed funds:





Advances from the FHLB

934,669



957,848



1,355,926



1,345,003



1,265,079

Subordinated debentures and notes

84,397



84,362



84,328



84,293



84,258

Other borrowed funds

135,985



113,617



79,592



68,251



80,125

Total borrowed funds

1,155,051



1,155,827



1,519,846



1,497,547



1,429,462

Operating lease liabilities

43,528



45,330



44,785



43,266



37,102

Mortgagors’ escrow accounts

15,289



15,264



15,875



14,456



17,117

Reserve for unfunded credits

4,586



5,296



5,981



6,859



11,400

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

134,918



146,518



195,256



151,960



204,695

Total liabilities

10,314,574



10,279,687



10,683,387



10,446,359



10,436,812

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, and 96,998,075 shares issued, respectively

970



970



970



970



970

Additional paid-in capital

904,697



903,696



902,584



901,562



904,775

Retained earnings

475,781



465,898



458,943



453,555



445,560

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(39,378
)


(42,498

)


(52,882
)


(38,081
)


(61,693
)

Treasury stock, at cost;





7,039,136, 7,037,610, 7,019,384, 7,015,843, and 7,373,009 shares, respectively

(87,899
)


(87,884
)


(87,676
)


(87,644
)


(91,132
)

Total stockholders' equity

1,254,171



1,240,182



1,221,939



1,230,362



1,198,480

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
11,568,745


$
11,519,869


$
11,905,326


$
11,676,721


$
11,635,292













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


(In Thousands Except Share Data)

Interest and dividend income:





Loans and leases
$
143,933


$
143,309


$
147,436


$
149,643


$
145,585

Debt securities

6,691



6,765



6,421



6,473



6,480

Restricted equity securities

1,062



1,203



1,460



1,458



1,376

Short-term investments

2,386



2,451



2,830



1,986



1,914

Total interest and dividend income

154,072



153,728



158,147



159,560



155,355

Interest expense:





Deposits

52,682



53,478



56,562



59,796



59,721

Borrowed funds

12,705



14,420



16,597



16,756



15,633

Total interest expense

65,387



67,898



73,159



76,552



75,354

Net interest income

88,685



85,830



84,988



83,008



80,001

Provision for credit losses on loans

6,997



5,974



4,141



4,832



5,607

Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments

3



12



(104
)


(172
)


(39
)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

81,685



79,844



80,951



78,348



74,433

Non-interest income:





Deposit fees

2,472



2,361



2,297



2,353



3,001

Loan fees

472



393



439



464



702

Loan level derivative income (loss)

(4
)


70



1,115








106

Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale

264



24



406



415



130

Other

2,766



2,812



2,330



3,116



2,457

Total non-interest income

5,970



5,660



6,587



6,348



6,396

Non-interest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits

35,147



35,853



37,202



35,130



34,762

Occupancy

5,349



5,721



5,393



5,343



5,551

Equipment and data processing

6,841



7,012



6,780



6,831



6,732

Professional services

1,471



1,726



1,345



2,143



1,745

FDIC insurance

1,880



2,037



2,017



2,118



2,025

Advertising and marketing

1,371



868



1,303



859



1,504

Amortization of identified intangible assets

1,431



1,430



1,701



1,668



1,669

Merger and restructuring expense

439



971



3,378








823

Other

4,132



4,404



4,600



3,856



4,373

Total non-interest expense

58,061



60,022



63,719



57,948



59,184

Income before provision for income taxes

29,594



25,482



23,819



26,748



21,645

Provision for income taxes

7,568



6,382



6,283



6,606



5,273

Net income
$
22,026


$
19,100


$
17,536


$
20,142


$
16,372

Earnings per common share:





Basic
$
0.25


$
0.21


$
0.20


$
0.23


$
0.18

Diluted
$
0.25


$
0.21


$
0.20


$
0.23


$
0.18

Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:




Basic

89,104,605



89,103,510



89,098,443



89,033,463



88,904,692

Diluted

89,612,781



89,567,747



89,483,964



89,319,611



89,222,315

Dividends paid per common share
$
0.135


$
0.135


$
0.135


$
0.135


$
0.135









































































































































































































































































































































































































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,




2025




2024


(In Thousands Except Share Data)

Interest and dividend income:


Loans and leases
$
287,242


$
290,850

Debt securities

13,456



13,358

Restricted equity securities

2,265



2,868

Short-term investments

4,837



3,738

Total interest and dividend income

307,800



310,814

Interest expense:


Deposits

106,160



116,605

Borrowed funds

27,125



32,620

Total interest expense

133,285



149,225

Net interest income

174,515



161,589

Provision for credit losses on loans

12,971



13,030

Provision (credit) for credit losses on investments

15



(83
)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

161,529



148,642

Non-interest income:


Deposit Fees

4,833



5,898

Loan Fees

865



1,491

Loan level derivative income, net

66



543

Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale

288



130

Other

5,578



4,618

Total non-interest income

11,630



12,680

Non-interest expense:


Compensation and employee benefits

71,000



71,391

Occupancy

11,070



11,320

Equipment and data processing

13,853



13,763

Professional services

3,197



3,645

FDIC insurance

3,917



3,909

Advertising and marketing

2,239



3,078

Amortization of identified intangible assets

2,861



3,377

Merger and restructuring expense

1,410



823

Other

8,536



8,892

Total non-interest expense

118,083



120,198

Income before provision for income taxes

55,076



41,124

Provision for income taxes

13,950



10,087

Net income
$
41,126


$
31,037

Earnings per common share:


Basic
$
0.46


$
0.35

Diluted
$
0.46


$
0.35

Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:

Basic

89,104,060



88,899,635

Diluted

89,590,267



89,201,912

Dividends paid per common share
$
0.270


$
0.270








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)



At and for the Three Months Ended




June 30,




2025




March 31,




2025




December 31,




2024




September 30,




2024




June 30,




2024


(Dollars in Thousands)


NONPERFORMING ASSETS:





Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:





Commercial real estate mortgage
$
987


$
10,842


$
11,525


$
11,595


$
11,659

Multi-family mortgage

1,433



6,576



6,596



1,751






Total commercial real estate loans

2,420



17,418



18,121



13,346



11,659







Commercial

8,687



7,415



14,676



15,734



16,636

Equipment financing

46,067



32,975



31,509



37,223



27,128

Total commercial loans and leases

54,754



40,390



46,185



52,957



43,764







Residential mortgage

3,572



3,962



3,999



3,862



4,495

Home equity

1,561



1,333



1,043



1,076



790

Other consumer

1



1



1



1



1

Total consumer loans

5,134



5,296



5,043



4,939



5,286







Total nonaccrual loans and leases

62,308



63,104



69,349



71,242



60,709







Other real estate owned

700



700



700



780



780

Other repossessed assets

588



217



403



799



1,194

Total nonperforming assets
$
63,596


$
64,021


$
70,452


$
72,821


$
62,683







Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing
$
24,899


$
3,009


$
811


$
16,091


$
4,994







Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases

0.65
%


0.65
%


0.71
%


0.73
%


0.62
%

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

0.55
%


0.56
%


0.59
%


0.62
%


0.54
%








PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:



Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period
$
124,145


$
125,083


$
127,316


$
121,750


$
120,124

Charge-offs

(5,601
)


(9,073
)


(8,414
)


(4,183
)


(8,823
)

Recoveries

474



1,476



1,162



375



436

Net charge-offs

(5,127
)


(7,597
)


(7,252
)


(3,808
)


(8,387
)

Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments *

7,707



6,659



5,019



9,374



10,013

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
$
126,725


$
124,145


$
125,083


$
127,316


$
121,750







Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases

1.32
%


1.29
%


1.28
%


1.31
%


1.25
%








NET CHARGE-OFFS:





Commercial real estate loans
$
3,524


$




$




$




$
3,819

Commercial loans and leases

1,640



7,647



7,257



3,797



4,571

Consumer loans

(37
)


(50
)


(5
)


11



(3
)

Total net charge-offs
$
5,127


$
7,597


$
7,252


$
3,808


$
8,387







Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)

0.21
%


0.31
%


0.30
%


0.16
%


0.35
%







*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.7 million), $(0.7 million), $(0.9 million), $(4.5 million), and $(4.4 million) for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



June 30,


2025


March 31,


2025


June 30,


2024



Average Balance


Interest (1)


Average Yield/ Cost


Average Balance


Interest (1)


Average Yield/ Cost


Average Balance


Interest (1)


Average Yield/ Cost


(Dollars in Thousands)


Assets:



































Interest-earning assets:



































Investments:



































Debt securities (2)
$
874,212


$
6,752



3.09
%

$
888,913


$
6,814



3.07
%

$
846,469


$
6,510



3.08
%

Restricted equity securities (2)

65,724



1,062



6.46
%


69,784



1,204



6.90
%


71,696



1,375



7.67
%

Short-term investments

215,982



2,386



4.42
%


202,953



2,451



4.83
%


143,800



1,914



5.33
%

Total investments

1,155,918



10,200



3.53
%


1,161,650



10,469



3.60
%


1,061,965



9,799



3.69
%

Loans and Leases:














Commercial real estate loans (3)

5,533,208



77,136



5.51
%


5,651,390



77,243



5.47
%


5,754,901



81,565



5.61
%

Commercial loans (3)

1,286,908



20,757



6.38
%


1,237,078



19,698



6.37
%


1,069,154



17,672



6.54
%

Equipment financing (3)

1,240,128



25,069



8.09
%


1,281,425



25,965



8.11
%


1,374,217



26,255



7.64
%

Consumer loans (3)

1,556,254



21,437



5.51
%


1,548,973



20,861



5.41
%


1,488,587



20,291



5.46
%

Total loans and leases

9,616,498



144,399



6.01
%


9,718,866



143,767



5.92
%


9,686,859



145,783



6.02
%

Total interest-earning assets

10,772,416



154,599



5.74
%


10,880,516



154,236



5.67
%


10,748,824



155,582



5.79
%

Non-interest-earning assets

630,518







662,814






704,570





Total assets
$
11,402,934






$
11,543,330





$
11,453,394





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:














Interest-bearing liabilities:














Deposits:














NOW accounts
$
637,786



1,034



0.65
%

$
628,346



1,005



0.65
%

$
659,351



1,111



0.68
%

Savings accounts

1,780,838



10,692



2.41
%


1,743,688



10,173



2.37
%


1,731,388



11,874



2.76
%

Money market accounts

2,189,373



13,990



2.56
%


2,187,581



13,587



2.52
%


2,026,780



15,520



3.08
%

Certificates of deposit

1,879,749



18,437



3.93
%


1,886,386



19,593



4.21
%


1,699,510



18,717



4.43
%

Brokered deposit accounts

748,205



8,529



4.57
%


767,275



9,120



4.82
%


958,146



12,499



5.25
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

7,235,951



52,682



2.92
%


7,213,276



53,478



3.01
%


7,075,175



59,721



3.39
%

Borrowings














Advances from the FHLB

904,399



10,422



4.56
%


1,007,508



11,847



4.70
%


1,049,609



12,894



4.86
%

Subordinated debentures and notes

84,380



1,718



8.14
%


84,345



1,701



8.07
%


84,241



1,375



6.53
%

Other borrowed funds

46,086



565



4.93
%


71,462



872



4.95
%


103,753



1,364



5.29
%

Total borrowings

1,034,865



12,705



4.86
%


1,163,315



14,420



4.96
%


1,237,603



15,633



5.00
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,270,816



65,387



3.17
%


8,376,591



67,898



3.29
%


8,312,778



75,354



3.65
%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:














Demand checking accounts

1,654,594







1,680,527






1,646,869





Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

225,469







251,011






300,362





Total liabilities

10,150,879







10,308,129






10,260,009





Stockholders’ equity

1,252,055







1,235,201






1,193,385





Total liabilities and equity
$
11,402,934






$
11,543,330





$
11,453,394





Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)



89,212



2.57
%



86,338



2.38
%



80,228



2.14
%

Less adjustment of tax-exempt income



527






508





227



Net interest income


$
88,685





$
85,830




$
80,001



Net interest margin (5)





3.32
%





3.22
%





3.00
%
















(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.

(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.

(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.

(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024



Average


Balance


Interest (1)


Average Yield/


Cost


Average


Balance


Interest (1)


Average Yield/


Cost


(Dollars in Thousands)


Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Investments:























Debt securities (2)
$
881,522


$
13,566



3.08
%

$
869,848


$
13,437



3.09
%

Restricted equity securities (2)

67,743



2,266



6.69
%


74,015



2,868



7.75
%

Short-term investments

209,503



4,837



4.62
%


137,284



3,738



5.45
%

Total investments

1,158,768



20,669



3.57
%


1,081,147



20,043



3.71
%

Loans and Leases:









Commercial real estate loans (3)

5,591,973



154,379



5.49
%


5,758,318



162,614



5.59
%

Commercial loans (3)

1,262,130



40,455



6.38
%


1,047,810



35,179



6.64
%

Equipment financing (3)

1,260,663



51,034



8.10
%


1,374,322



53,150



7.73
%

Consumer loans (3)

1,552,633



42,298



5.46
%


1,485,702



40,269



5.43
%

Total loans and leases

9,667,399



288,166



5.96
%


9,666,152



291,212



6.03
%

Total interest-earning assets

10,826,167



308,835



5.71
%


10,747,299



311,255



5.79
%

Non-interest-earning assets

646,577






684,343




Total assets
$
11,472,744





$
11,431,642















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:









Interest-bearing liabilities:









Deposits:









NOW accounts
$
633,092



2,039



0.65
%

$
665,632



2,372



0.72
%

Savings accounts

1,762,366



20,865



2.39
%


1,712,804



23,226



2.73
%

Money market accounts

2,188,482



27,577



2.54
%


2,051,542



31,474



3.09
%

Certificates of deposit

1,883,049



38,030



4.07
%


1,661,814



35,389



4.28
%

Brokered deposit accounts

757,687



17,649



4.70
%


927,465



24,144



5.23
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

7,224,676



106,160



2.96
%


7,019,257



116,605



3.34
%

Borrowings









Advances from the FHLB

955,669



22,269



4.63
%


1,107,071



27,527



4.92
%

Subordinated debentures and notes

84,363



3,419



8.11
%


84,223



2,752



6.54
%

Other borrowed funds

58,704



1,437



4.94
%


98,406



2,341



4.78
%

Total borrowings

1,098,736



27,125



4.91
%


1,289,700



32,620



5.00
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,323,412



133,285



3.23
%


8,308,957



149,225



3.61
%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:









Demand checking accounts

1,667,489






1,635,690




Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

238,169






289,351




Total liabilities

10,229,070






10,233,998




Stockholders’ equity

1,243,674






1,197,644




Total liabilities and equity
$
11,472,744





$
11,431,642




Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)



175,550



2.48
%




162,030



2.18
%

Less adjustment of tax-exempt income



1,035






441


Net interest income


$
174,515





$
161,589


Net interest margin (5)





3.27
%






3.03
%











(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.

(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.

(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.

(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)



At and for the Three Months Ended


March 31,


At and for the Six Months Ended


June 30,




2025




2024




2025




2024


Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)

(Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)









Reported Pretax Income
$
29,594


$
21,645


$
55,076


$
41,124

Add:







Merger and restructuring expense

439



823



1,410



823

Operating Pretax Income
$
30,033


$
22,468


$
56,486


$
41,947

Effective tax rate

25.3
%


24.4
%


24.8
%


24.5
%

Provision for income taxes

7,590



5,473



14,008



10,289


Operating earnings after tax
$
22,443


$
16,995


$
42,478


$
31,658









Operating earnings per common share:







Basic
$
0.25


$
0.19


$
0.48


$
0.36

Diluted
$
0.25


$
0.19


$
0.47


$
0.35









Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:







Basic

89,104,605



88,904,692



89,104,060



88,899,635

Diluted

89,612,781



89,222,315



89,590,267



89,201,912









Return on average assets *

0.77
%


0.57
%


0.72
%


0.54
%

Add:







Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *

0.01
%


0.02
%


0.02
%


0.01
%


Operating return on average assets *

0.78
%


0.59
%


0.74
%


0.55
%









Return on average tangible assets *

0.79
%


0.59
%


0.73
%


0.56
%

Add:







Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *

0.01
%


0.02
%


0.02
%


0.01
%


Operating return on average tangible assets *

0.80
%


0.61
%


0.75
%


0.57
%

















Return on average stockholders' equity *

7.04
%


5.49
%


6.61
%


5.18
%

Add:







Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *

0.10
%


0.21
%


0.17
%


0.10
%


Operating return on average stockholders' equity *

7.14
%


5.70
%


6.78
%


5.28
%

















Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *

8.85
%


7.04
%


8.34
%


6.65
%

Add:







Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *

0.13
%


0.27
%


0.21
%


0.13
%


Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *

8.98
%


7.31
%


8.55
%


6.78
%









* Ratios at and for the three months and six months ended are annualized.


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































At and for the Three Months Ended



June 30,




2025

March 31,




2025




December 31,




2024




September 30,




2024




June 30,




2024


(Dollars in Thousands)










Net income, as reported
$
22,026

$
19,100


$
17,536


$
20,142


$
16,372










Average total assets
$
11,402,934

$
11,543,330


$
11,580,572


$
11,451,338


$
11,453,394

Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net

256,508


257,941



259,496



261,188



262,859

Average tangible assets
$
11,146,426

$
11,285,389


$
11,321,076


$
11,190,150


$
11,190,535











Return on average tangible assets (annualized)


0.79

%


0.68

%



0.62

%



0.72

%



0.59

%










Average total stockholders’ equity
$
1,252,055

$
1,235,201


$
1,232,527


$
1,216,037


$
1,193,385

Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net

256,508


257,941



259,496



261,188



262,859

Average tangible stockholders’ equity
$
995,547

$
977,260


$
973,031


$
954,849


$
930,526











Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized)


8.85

%


7.82

%



7.21

%



8.44

%



7.04

%










Total stockholders’ equity
$
1,254,171

$
1,240,182


$
1,221,939


$
1,230,362


$
1,198,480

Less:








Goodwill

241,222


241,222



241,222



241,222



241,222

Identified intangible assets, net

14,600


16,030



17,461



19,162



20,830

Tangible stockholders' equity
$
998,349

$
982,930


$
963,256


$
969,978


$
936,428










Total assets
$
11,568,745

$
11,519,869


$
11,905,326


$
11,676,721


$
11,635,292

Less:








Goodwill

241,222


241,222



241,222



241,222



241,222

Identified intangible assets, net

14,600


16,030



17,461



19,162



20,830

Tangible assets
$
11,312,923

$
11,262,617


$
11,646,643


$
11,416,337


$
11,373,240











Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets


8.82

%


8.73

%



8.27

%



8.50

%



8.23

%










Tangible stockholders' equity
$
998,349

$
982,930


$
963,256


$
969,978


$
936,428










Number of common shares issued

96,998,075


96,998,075



96,998,075



96,998,075



96,998,075

Less:








Treasury shares

7,039,136


7,037,610



7,019,384



7,015,843



7,373,009

Unvested restricted shares

854,334


855,860



880,248



883,789



713,443

Number of common shares outstanding

89,104,605


89,104,605



89,098,443



89,098,443



88,911,623











Tangible book value per common share

$

11.20


$

11.03



$

10.81



$

10.89



$

10.53




PDF available:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/713b7b8a-a804-4b26-a467-f10b0d266b1b






