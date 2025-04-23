Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Net Income of $19.1 Million and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.135

Brookline Bancorp reports Q1 2025 net income of $19.1 million, with a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. announced a net income of $19.1 million, or $0.21 per share, for Q1 2025, showing an increase from $17.5 million in the previous quarter and $14.7 million in Q1 2024. Operating earnings for the same period were $20.0 million, down slightly from $20.7 million in Q4 2024. The company’s total assets decreased to $11.5 billion mainly due to reduced cash and loans. Total deposits saw a modest increase of $9.8 million from the end of 2024, driven by customer deposits. The net interest income improved to $85.8 million, with a net interest margin of 3.22%. However, non-interest income fell to $5.7 million. The provision for credit losses rose to $6.0 million, influenced by a specific reserve related to a commercial credit issue, while asset quality metrics showed a reduction in nonperforming loans. The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share, payable in May. A conference call is scheduled to discuss the results and future outlook.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 reached $19.1 million, an increase from $17.5 million in the prior quarter and a significant jump from $14.7 million in the same quarter last year.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets improved to 10.77%, up from 10.26% in the previous quarter, suggesting strengthened financial stability.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 6.19%, up from 5.69% in the prior quarter, reflecting improved profitability relative to equity.

Net interest income increased only slightly, indicating potential challenges in growing revenue despite a decrease in funding costs.

Provision for credit losses increased to $6.0 million, signaling a deteriorating credit quality and potential risks in the loan portfolio.

Decrease in total loans and leases by $136.6 million from the previous quarter reflects a contraction in lending activity, which could impact future revenue and growth.

What were Brookline Bancorp's net income and EPS for Q1 2025?

Brookline Bancorp reported a net income of $19.1 million, translating to an EPS of $0.21.

How did Brookline Bancorp's operating earnings perform in Q1 2025?

The company reported operating earnings of $20.0 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share.

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Brookline Bancorp?

Brookline Bancorp's Board declared a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

What was the total assets value for Brookline Bancorp as of March 31, 2025?

Total assets amounted to $11.5 billion as of March 31, 2025, reflecting a decrease from previous quarters.

When will Brookline Bancorp's conference call about Q1 2025 results take place?

The conference call is scheduled for April 24, 2025, at 1:30 PM Eastern Time.

Full Release





Net Income of





$19.1 million





, EPS of





$0.21









Operating Earnings of





$20.0 million





, Operating EPS of





$0.22









Quarterly Dividend of $0.135







BOSTON, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $19.1 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $17.5 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $14.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. The Company reported operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.0 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.7 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $14.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.





Commenting on the first quarter’s performance, Mr. Perrault stated, “We are pleased to report solid earnings for the first quarter of the year. Despite external economic headwinds, our bankers continue to perform well and grow deposits. The contraction in our loan portfolios is intentional as we reduce our commercial real estate exposure while increasing our participation in the C&I markets.”







BALANCE SHEET







Total assets at March 31, 2025 were $11.5 billion, representing a decrease of $385.5 million from $11.9 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily driven by a reduction of cash and cash equivalents and loans and leases. Total assets decreased $22.9 million from March 31, 2024.





At March 31, 2025, total loans and leases were $9.6 billion, representing a decrease of $136.6 million from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $12.4 million from March 31, 2024.





Total investment securities at March 31, 2025 decreased $12.7 million to $882.4 million from $895.0 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $16.6 million from $865.8 million at March 31, 2024. Total cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2025 decreased $186.1 million to $357.5 million from $543.7 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $55.7 million from $301.9 million at March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 10.8 percent of total assets, compared to 12.1 percent and 10.1 percent as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.





Total deposits at March 31, 2025 increased $9.8 million to $8.9 billion from December 31, 2024, primarily driven by an increase of $113.8 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $104.0 million in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $192.8 million from $8.7 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily driven by an increase of $398.8 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $206.0 million in brokered deposits.





Total borrowed funds at March 31, 2025 decreased $364.0 million to $1.2 billion from December 31, 2024, and decreased $206.1 million from $1.4 billion at March 31, 2024.





The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.77 percent at March 31, 2025, as compared to 10.26 percent at December 31, 2024, and 10.35 percent at March 31, 2024. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.73 percent at March 31, 2025, as compared to 8.27 percent at December 31, 2024, and 8.25 percent at March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $0.22 from $10.81 at December 31, 2024 to $11.03 at March 31, 2025, and increased $0.56 from $10.47 at March 31, 2024.







NET INTEREST INCOME







Net interest income increased $0.8 million to $85.8 million during the first quarter of 2025 from $85.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.22 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from 3.12 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by lower funding costs partially offset by lower yields on loans and leases.







NON-INTEREST INCOME







Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased $0.9 million to $5.7 million from $6.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline of $1.0 million in loan level derivative income, net.







PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES







The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase in provision was largely driven by deterioration in a single commercial credit that required a specific reserve.





Total net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 were $7.6 million, compared to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The $7.6 million in net charge-offs was driven by one large $7.1 million charge-off in commercial loans, the majority of which was previously reserved for. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 31 basis points for the first quarter of 2025 from 30 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024.





The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.29 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.28 percent at December 31, 2024, and 1.24 percent at March 31, 2024.







ASSET QUALITY







The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.65 percent at March 31, 2025, a decrease from 0.71 percent at December 31, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $6.2 million to $63.1 million at March 31, 2025 from $69.3 million at December 31, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.56 percent at March 31, 2025, a decrease from 0.59 percent at December 31, 2024. Total nonperforming assets decreased $6.4 million to $64.0 million at March 31, 2025 from $70.5 million at December 31, 2024.







NON-INTEREST EXPENSE







Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased $3.7 million to $60.0 million from $63.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $2.4 million in merger and acquisition expense related to the previously announced proposed merger of the Company with Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ("Berkshire"), and a decrease of $1.3 million in compensation and employee benefits expense.







PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES







The effective tax rate was 25.0 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 26.4 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 24.7 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2024.







RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY







The annualized return on average assets increased to 0.66 percent during the first quarter 2025 from 0.61 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024.





The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 6.19 percent during the first quarter of 2025 from 5.69 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP) increased to 7.82 percent for the first quarter of 2025 from 7.21 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024.







DIVIDEND DECLARED







The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The dividend will be paid on May 23, 2025 to stockholders of record on May 9, 2025.







CONFERENCE CALL







The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, April 24, 2025 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website,





www.brooklinebancorp.com





. To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via





https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/955891780





. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 833-470-1428 (United States) or 404-975-4839 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. conference call (Access Code 941481). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 929-458-6194 (internationally) and entering the passcode:324302.







ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.







Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $11.5 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites:





www.brooklinebank.com





,





www.bankri.com





and





www.pcsb.com





.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of the Company or Berkshire to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Berkshire or Company; delays in completing the proposed transaction with Berkshire; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction) or stockholder approvals, or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all, including the ability of Berkshire and the Company to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the impact of certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction on the parties’ ability to pursue certain business opportunities and strategic transactions; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including the impact of recently imposed tariffs by the U.S. Administration and foreign governments, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.







BASIS OF PRESENTATION







The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.







NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.











INVESTOR RELATIONS:















Contact:





Carl M. Carlson





Brookline Bancorp, Inc.





Co-President and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer





(617) 425-5331





carl.carlson@brkl.com











































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

















































































At and for the Three Months Ended

























March 31,









2025

















December 31,









2024

















September 30,









2024

















June 30,









2024

















March 31,









2024



















(Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)











Earnings Data:



























































Net interest income





$





85,830













$





84,988













$





83,008













$





80,001













$





81,588













Provision for credit losses on loans





5,974













4,141













4,832













5,607













7,423













Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments





12













(104





)









(172





)









(39





)









(44





)









Non-interest income





5,660













6,587













6,348













6,396













6,284













Non-interest expense





60,022













63,719













57,948













59,184













61,014













Income before provision for income taxes





25,482













23,819













26,748













21,645













19,479













Net income





19,100













17,536













20,142













16,372













14,665



















































































Performance Ratios:



































































Net interest margin (1)





3.22





%









3.12





%









3.07





%









3.00





%









3.06





%









Interest-rate spread (1)





2.38





%









2.35





%









2.26





%









2.14





%









2.21





%









Return on average assets (annualized)





0.66





%









0.61





%









0.70





%









0.57





%









0.51





%









Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)





0.68





%









0.62





%









0.72





%









0.59





%









0.53





%









Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)





6.19





%









5.69





%









6.63





%









5.49





%









4.88





%









Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)





7.82





%









7.21





%









8.44





%









7.04





%









6.26





%









Efficiency ratio (2)





65.60





%









69.58





%









64.85





%









68.50





%









69.44





%















































































Per Common Share Data:



































































Net income — Basic





$





0.21













$





0.20













$





0.23













$





0.18













$





0.16













Net income — Diluted





0.21













0.20













0.23













0.18













0.16













Cash dividends declared





0.135













0.135













0.135













0.135













0.135













Book value per share (end of period)





13.92













13.71













13.81













13.48













13.43













Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP)





11.03













10.81













10.89













10.53













10.47













Stock price (end of period)





10.90













11.80













10.09













8.35













9.96















































































Balance Sheet:



































































Total assets





$





11,519,869













$





11,905,326













$





11,676,721













$





11,635,292













$





11,542,731













Total loans and leases





9,642,722













9,779,288













9,755,236













9,721,137













9,655,086













Total deposits





8,911,452













8,901,644













8,732,271













8,737,036













8,718,653













Total stockholders’ equity





1,240,182













1,221,939













1,230,362













1,198,480













1,194,231



















































































Asset Quality:



































































Nonperforming assets





$





64,021













$





70,452













$





72,821













$





62,683













$





42,489













Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets





0.56





%









0.59





%









0.62





%









0.54





%









0.37





%









Allowance for loan and lease losses





$





124,145













$





125,083













$





127,316













$





121,750













$





120,124













Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases





1.29





%









1.28





%









1.31





%









1.25





%









1.24





%









Net loan and lease charge-offs





$





7,597













$





7,252













$





3,808













$





8,387













$





8,781













Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)





0.31





%









0.30





%









0.16





%









0.35





%









0.36





%















































































Capital Ratios:



































































Stockholders’ equity to total assets





10.77





%









10.26





%









10.54





%









10.30





%









10.35





%









Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)





8.73





%









8.27





%









8.50





%









8.23





%









8.25





%









































































(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.









(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.































































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

















































March 31,









2025









December 31,









2024

















September 30,









2024









June 30,









2024









March 31,









2024















ASSETS









(In Thousands Except Share Data)









Cash and due from banks





$





78,741













$





64,673













$





82,168













$





60,067













$





45,708













Short-term investments









278,805

















478,997

















325,721

















283,017

















256,178













Total cash and cash equivalents









357,546

















543,670

















407,889

















343,084

















301,886













Investment securities available-for-sale









882,353

















895,034

















855,391

















856,439

















865,798













Total investment securities









882,353

















895,034

















855,391

















856,439

















865,798













Allowance for investment security losses









(94





)













(82





)













(186





)













(359





)













(398





)









Net investment securities









882,259

















894,952

















855,205

















856,080

















865,400













Loans and leases held-for-sale









—

















—

















—

















—

















6,717













Loans and leases:

































Commercial real estate loans









5,580,982

















5,716,114

















5,779,290

















5,782,111

















5,755,239













Commercial loans and leases









2,512,912

















2,506,664

















2,453,038

















2,443,530

















2,416,904













Consumer loans









1,548,828

















1,556,510

















1,522,908

















1,495,496

















1,482,943













Total loans and leases









9,642,722

















9,779,288

















9,755,236

















9,721,137

















9,655,086













Allowance for loan and lease losses









(124,145





)













(125,083





)













(127,316





)













(121,750





)













(120,124





)









Net loans and leases









9,518,577

















9,654,205

















9,627,920

















9,599,387

















9,534,962













Restricted equity securities









67,537

















83,155

















82,675

















78,963

















74,709













Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation









84,439

















86,781

















86,925

















88,378

















89,707













Right-of-use asset operating leases









44,144

















43,527

















41,934

















35,691

















33,133













Deferred tax asset









52,176

















56,620

















50,827

















60,032

















60,484













Goodwill









241,222

















241,222

















241,222

















241,222

















241,222













Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization









16,030

















17,461

















19,162

















20,830

















22,499













Other real estate owned and repossessed assets









917

















1,103

















1,579

















1,974

















1,817













Other assets









255,022

















282,630

















261,383

















309,651

















310,195













Total assets





$





11,519,869













$





11,905,326













$





11,676,721













$





11,635,292













$





11,542,731

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





































Deposits:

































Demand checking accounts





$





1,664,629













$





1,692,394













$





1,681,858













$





1,638,378













$





1,629,371













NOW accounts









625,492

















617,246

















637,374

















647,370

















654,748













Savings accounts









1,793,852

















1,721,247

















1,736,989

















1,735,857

















1,727,893













Money market accounts









2,183,855

















2,116,360

















2,041,185

















2,073,557

















2,065,569













Certificate of deposit accounts









1,878,665

















1,885,444

















1,819,353

















1,718,414

















1,670,147













Brokered deposit accounts









764,959

















868,953

















815,512

















923,460

















970,925













Total deposits









8,911,452

















8,901,644

















8,732,271

















8,737,036

















8,718,653













Borrowed funds:

































Advances from the FHLB









957,848

















1,355,926

















1,345,003

















1,265,079

















1,150,153













Subordinated debentures and notes









84,362

















84,328

















84,293

















84,258

















84,223













Other borrowed funds









113,617

















79,592

















68,251

















80,125

















127,505













Total borrowed funds









1,155,827

















1,519,846

















1,497,547

















1,429,462

















1,361,881













Operating lease liabilities









45,330

















44,785

















43,266

















37,102

















34,235













Mortgagors’ escrow accounts









15,264

















15,875

















14,456

















17,117

















16,245













Reserve for unfunded credits









5,296

















5,981

















6,859

















11,400

















15,807













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









146,518

















195,256

















151,960

















204,695

















201,679













Total liabilities









10,279,687

















10,683,387

















10,446,359

















10,436,812

















10,348,500













Stockholders' equity:

































Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, and 96,998,075 shares issued, respectively









970

















970

















970

















970

















970













Additional paid-in capital









903,696

















902,584

















901,562

















904,775

















903,726













Retained earnings









465,898

















458,943

















453,555

















445,560

















441,285













Accumulated other comprehensive income









(42,498





)













(52,882





)













(38,081





)













(61,693





)













(60,841





)









Treasury stock, at cost;

































7,037,610, 7,019,384, 7,015,843, 7,373,009, and 7,354,399 shares, respectively









(87,884





)













(87,676





)













(87,644





)













(91,132





)













(90,909





)









Total stockholders' equity









1,240,182

















1,221,939

















1,230,362

















1,198,480

















1,194,231













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





11,519,869













$





11,905,326













$





11,676,721













$





11,635,292













$





11,542,731



























































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2025









December 31,









2024









September 30,









2024









June 30,









2024









March 31,









2024















(In Thousands Except Share Data)









Interest and dividend income:





























Loans and leases





$





143,309









$





147,436













$





149,643













$





145,585













$





145,265













Debt securities









6,765













6,421

















6,473

















6,480

















6,878













Restricted equity securities









1,203













1,460

















1,458

















1,376

















1,492













Short-term investments









2,451













2,830

















1,986

















1,914

















1,824













Total interest and dividend income









153,728













158,147

















159,560

















155,355

















155,459













Interest expense:





























Deposits









53,478













56,562

















59,796

















59,721

















56,884













Borrowed funds









14,420













16,597

















16,756

















15,633

















16,987













Total interest expense









67,898













73,159

















76,552

















75,354

















73,871













Net interest income









85,830













84,988

















83,008

















80,001

















81,588













Provision for credit losses on loans









5,974













4,141

















4,832

















5,607

















7,423













Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments









12













(104





)













(172





)













(39





)













(44





)









Net interest income after provision for credit losses









79,844













80,951

















78,348

















74,433

















74,209













Non-interest income:





























Deposit fees









2,361













2,297

















2,353

















3,001

















2,897













Loan fees









393













439

















464

















702

















789













Loan level derivative income, net









70













1,115

















—

















106

















437













Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale









24













406

















415

















130

















—













Other









2,812













2,330

















3,116

















2,457

















2,161













Total non-interest income









5,660













6,587

















6,348

















6,396

















6,284













Non-interest expense:





























Compensation and employee benefits









35,853













37,202

















35,130

















34,762

















36,629













Occupancy









5,721













5,393

















5,343

















5,551

















5,769













Equipment and data processing









7,012













6,780

















6,831

















6,732

















7,031













Professional services









1,726













1,345

















2,143

















1,745

















1,900













FDIC insurance









2,037













2,017

















2,118

















2,025

















1,884













Advertising and marketing









868













1,303

















859

















1,504

















1,574













Amortization of identified intangible assets









1,430













1,701

















1,668

















1,669

















1,708













Merger and restructuring expense









971













3,378

















—

















823

















—













Other









4,404













4,600

















3,856

















4,373

















4,519













Total non-interest expense









60,022













63,719

















57,948

















59,184

















61,014













Income before provision for income taxes









25,482













23,819

















26,748

















21,645

















19,479













Provision for income taxes









6,382













6,283

















6,606

















5,273

















4,814













Net income





$





19,100









$





17,536













$





20,142













$





16,372













$





14,665













Earnings per common share:





























Basic





$





0.21









$





0.20













$





0.23













$





0.18













$





0.16













Diluted





$





0.21









$





0.20













$





0.23













$





0.18













$





0.16













Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:

























Basic









89,103,510













89,098,443

















89,033,463

















88,904,692

















88,894,577













Diluted









89,567,747













89,483,964

















89,319,611

















89,222,315

















89,181,508













Dividends paid per common share





$





0.135









$





0.135













$





0.135













$





0.135













$





0.135



























































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)





























At and for the Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2025









December 31,









2024

















September 30,









2024









June 30,









2024









March 31,









2024















(Dollars in Thousands)











NONPERFORMING ASSETS:



































Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:

































Commercial real estate mortgage





$





10,842













$





11,525













$





11,595













$





11,659













$





18,394













Multi-family mortgage









6,576

















6,596

















1,751

















—

















—













Total commercial real estate loans









17,418

















18,121

















13,346

















11,659

















18,394













































Commercial









7,415

















14,676

















15,734

















16,636

















3,096













Equipment financing









32,975

















31,509

















37,223

















27,128

















13,668













Total commercial loans and leases









40,390

















46,185

















52,957

















43,764

















16,764













































Residential mortgage









3,962

















3,999

















3,862

















4,495

















4,563













Home equity









1,333

















1,043

















1,076

















790

















950













Other consumer









1

















1

















1

















1

















1













Total consumer loans









5,296

















5,043

















4,939

















5,286

















5,514













































Total nonaccrual loans and leases









63,104

















69,349

















71,242

















60,709

















40,672













































Other real estate owned









700

















700

















780

















780

















780













Other repossessed assets









217

















403

















799

















1,194

















1,037













Total nonperforming assets





$





64,021













$





70,452













$





72,821













$





62,683













$





42,489













































Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing





$





3,009













$





811













$





16,091













$





4,994













$





363













































Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases









0.65





%













0.71





%













0.73





%













0.62





%













0.42





%









Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets









0.56





%













0.59





%













0.62





%













0.54





%













0.37





%











































PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:



























Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period





$





125,083













$





127,316













$





121,750













$





120,124













$





117,522













Charge-offs









(9,073





)













(8,414





)













(4,183





)













(8,823





)













(5,390





)









Recoveries









1,476

















1,162

















375

















436

















309













Net charge-offs









(7,597





)













(7,252





)













(3,808





)













(8,387





)













(5,081





)









Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments *









6,659

















5,019

















9,374

















10,013

















7,683













Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period





$





124,145













$





125,083













$





127,316













$





121,750













$





120,124













































Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases









1.29





%













1.28





%













1.31





%













1.25





%













1.24





%











































NET CHARGE-OFFS:



































Commercial real estate loans





$





—













$





—













$





—













$





3,819













$





606













Commercial loans and leases **









7,647

















7,257

















3,797

















4,571

















8,179













Consumer loans









(50





)













(5





)













11

















(3





)













(4





)









Total net charge-offs





$





7,597













$





7,252













$





3,808













$





8,387













$





8,781













































Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)









0.31





%













0.30





%













0.16





%













0.35





%













0.36





%









































*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.7 million), $(0.9 million), $(4.5 million), $(4.4 million), and $(0.3 million) for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.









** The balance at March 31, 2024 includes a $3.7 million charge-off on a letter of credit which impacted the provision.



































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024

















Average Balance









Interest (1)









Average Yield/ Cost









Average Balance









Interest (1)









Average Yield/ Cost









Average Balance









Interest (1)









Average Yield/ Cost















(Dollars in Thousands)











Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:













































Investments:













































Debt securities (2)





$





888,913









$





6,814





3.07





%









$





856,065









$





6,463





3.02





%









$





893,228









$





6,927





3.10





%









Restricted equity securities (2)









69,784













1,204





6.90





%













75,879













1,459





7.69





%













76,335













1,493





7.82





%









Short-term investments









202,953













2,451





4.83





%













236,784













2,830





4.78





%













130,768













1,824





5.58





%









Total investments









1,161,650













10,469





3.60





%













1,168,728













10,752





3.68





%













1,100,331













10,244





3.72





%









Loans and Leases:













































Commercial real estate loans (3)









5,651,390













77,243





5.47





%













5,752,591













81,195





5.52





%













5,761,735













81,049





5.56





%









Commercial loans (3)









1,237,078













19,698





6.37





%













1,170,295













19,750





6.61





%













1,026,467













17,507





6.75





%









Equipment financing (3)









1,281,425













25,965





8.11





%













1,310,143













26,295





8.03





%













1,374,426













26,895





7.83





%









Consumer loans (3)









1,548,973













20,861





5.41





%













1,529,654













20,881





5.44





%













1,482,819













19,978





5.40





%









Total loans and leases









9,718,866













143,767





5.92





%













9,762,683













148,121





6.07





%













9,645,447













145,429





6.03





%









Total interest-earning assets









10,880,516













154,236





5.67





%













10,931,411













158,873





5.81





%













10,745,778













155,673





5.79





%









Non-interest-earning assets









662,814





















649,161





















671,407





















Total assets





$





11,543,330

















$





11,580,572

















$





11,417,185



































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:













































Deposits:













































NOW accounts





$





628,346













1,005





0.65





%









$





630,408













1,056





0.67





%









$





671,914













1,261





0.75





%









Savings accounts









1,743,688













10,173





2.37





%













1,741,355













10,896





2.49





%













1,694,220













11,352





2.69





%









Money market accounts









2,187,581













13,587





2.52





%













2,083,033













13,856





2.65





%













2,076,303













15,954





3.09





%









Certificates of deposit









1,886,386













19,593





4.21





%













1,857,483













20,691





4.43





%













1,624,118













16,672





4.13





%









Brokered deposit accounts









767,275













9,120





4.82





%













797,910













10,063





5.02





%













896,784













11,645





5.22





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









7,213,276













53,478





3.01





%













7,110,189













56,562





3.16





%













6,963,339













56,884





3.29





%









Borrowings













































Advances from the FHLB









1,007,508













11,847





4.70





%













1,144,157













13,958





4.77





%













1,164,534













14,633





4.97





%









Subordinated debentures and notes









84,345













1,701





8.07





%













84,311













1,944





9.22





%













84,206













1,377





6.54





%









Other borrowed funds









71,462













872





4.95





%













65,947













695





4.20





%













93,060













977





4.22





%









Total borrowings









1,163,315













14,420





4.96





%













1,294,415













16,597





5.02





%













1,341,800













16,987





5.01





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









8,376,591













67,898





3.29





%













8,404,604













73,159





3.46





%













8,305,139













73,871





3.58





%









Non-interest-bearing liabilities:













































Demand checking accounts









1,680,527





















1,693,138





















1,631,472





















Other non-interest-bearing liabilities









251,011





















250,303





















278,670





















Total liabilities









10,308,129





















10,348,045





















10,215,281





















Stockholders’ equity









1,235,201





















1,232,527





















1,201,904





















Total liabilities and equity





$





11,543,330

















$





11,580,572

















$





11,417,185





















Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)













86,338





2.38





%

















85,714





2.35





%

















81,802





2.21





%









Less adjustment of tax-exempt income













508

















726

















214













Net interest income









$





85,830













$





84,988













$





81,588













Net interest margin (5)













3.22





%

















3.12





%

















3.06





%





















































(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.









(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.









(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.









(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.









(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.











































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)





































At and for the





Three Months Ended





March 31,

































2025





















2024

















Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information















(Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)

































Reported Pretax Income













$





25,482













$





19,479













Add:





























Merger and restructuring expense

















971

















—













Operating Pretax Income

















$





26,453













$





19,479













Effective tax rate





















24.3





%













24.7





%









Provision for income taxes





















6,416

















4,814















Operating earnings after tax















$





20,037













$





14,665









































Operating earnings per common share:





























Basic

















$





0.22













$





0.16













Diluted

















$





0.22













$





0.16









































Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:

























Basic





















89,103,510

















88,894,577













Diluted





















89,567,747

















89,181,508









































Return on average assets *

















0.66





%













0.51





%









Add:





























Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *

















0.03





%













—





%











Operating return on average assets *



















0.69





%













0.51





%





































Return on average tangible assets *

















0.68





%













0.53





%









Add:





























Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *

















0.03





%













—





%











Operating return on average tangible assets *



















0.71





%













0.53





%

































































Return on average stockholders' equity *

















6.19





%













4.88





%









Add:





























Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *

















0.24





%













—





%











Operating return on average stockholders' equity *



















6.43





%













4.88





%

































































Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *

















7.82





%













6.26





%









Add:





























Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *

















0.30





%













—





%











Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *



















8.12





%













6.26





%





































* Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized.























































At and for the Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2025









December 31,









2024









September 30,









2024









June 30,









2024









March 31,









2024















(Dollars in Thousands)





































Net income, as reported





$





19,100













$





17,536













$





20,142













$





16,372













$





14,665









































Average total assets





$





11,543,330













$





11,580,572













$





11,451,338













$





11,453,394













$





11,417,185













Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net









257,941

















259,496

















261,188

















262,859

















264,536













Average tangible assets





$





11,285,389













$





11,321,076













$





11,190,150













$





11,190,535













$





11,152,649











































Return on average tangible assets (annualized)













0.68









%

















0.62









%

















0.72









%

















0.59









%

















0.53









%







































Average total stockholders’ equity





$





1,235,201













$





1,232,527













$





1,216,037













$





1,193,385













$





1,201,904













Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net









257,941

















259,496

















261,188

















262,859

















264,536













Average tangible stockholders’ equity





$





977,260













$





973,031













$





954,849













$





930,526













$





937,368











































Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized)













7.82









%

















7.21









%

















8.44









%

















7.04









%

















6.26









%







































Total stockholders’ equity





$





1,240,182













$





1,221,939













$





1,230,362













$





1,198,480













$





1,194,231













Less:





























Goodwill









241,222

















241,222

















241,222

















241,222

















241,222













Identified intangible assets, net









16,030

















17,461

















19,162

















20,830

















22,499













Tangible stockholders' equity





$





982,930













$





963,256













$





969,978













$





936,428













$





930,510









































Total assets





$





11,519,869













$





11,905,326













$





11,676,721













$





11,635,292













$





11,542,731













Less:





























Goodwill









241,222

















241,222

















241,222

















241,222

















241,222













Identified intangible assets, net









16,030

















17,461

















19,162

















20,830

















22,499













Tangible assets





$





11,262,617













$





11,646,643













$





11,416,337













$





11,373,240













$





11,279,010











































Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets













8.73









%

















8.27









%

















8.50









%

















8.23









%

















8.25









%







































Tangible stockholders' equity





$





982,930













$





963,256













$





969,978













$





936,428













$





930,510









































Number of common shares issued









96,998,075

















96,998,075

















96,998,075

















96,998,075

















96,998,075













Less:





























Treasury shares









7,037,610

















7,019,384

















7,015,843

















7,373,009

















7,354,399













Unvested restricted shares









855,860

















880,248

















883,789

















713,443

















749,099













Number of common shares outstanding









89,104,605

















89,098,443

















89,098,443

















88,911,623

















88,894,577











































Tangible book value per common share









$









11.03

















$









10.81

















$









10.89

















$









10.53

















$









10.47











































PDF available:



http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e23d70f5-f96e-4a22-ac83-0bee735aa434





