Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Net Income of $19.1 Million and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.135

April 23, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Brookline Bancorp reports Q1 2025 net income of $19.1 million, with a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. announced a net income of $19.1 million, or $0.21 per share, for Q1 2025, showing an increase from $17.5 million in the previous quarter and $14.7 million in Q1 2024. Operating earnings for the same period were $20.0 million, down slightly from $20.7 million in Q4 2024. The company’s total assets decreased to $11.5 billion mainly due to reduced cash and loans. Total deposits saw a modest increase of $9.8 million from the end of 2024, driven by customer deposits. The net interest income improved to $85.8 million, with a net interest margin of 3.22%. However, non-interest income fell to $5.7 million. The provision for credit losses rose to $6.0 million, influenced by a specific reserve related to a commercial credit issue, while asset quality metrics showed a reduction in nonperforming loans. The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share, payable in May. A conference call is scheduled to discuss the results and future outlook.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2025 reached $19.1 million, an increase from $17.5 million in the prior quarter and a significant jump from $14.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets improved to 10.77%, up from 10.26% in the previous quarter, suggesting strengthened financial stability.
  • The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 6.19%, up from 5.69% in the prior quarter, reflecting improved profitability relative to equity.

Potential Negatives

  • Net interest income increased only slightly, indicating potential challenges in growing revenue despite a decrease in funding costs.
  • Provision for credit losses increased to $6.0 million, signaling a deteriorating credit quality and potential risks in the loan portfolio.
  • Decrease in total loans and leases by $136.6 million from the previous quarter reflects a contraction in lending activity, which could impact future revenue and growth.

FAQ

What were Brookline Bancorp's net income and EPS for Q1 2025?

Brookline Bancorp reported a net income of $19.1 million, translating to an EPS of $0.21.

How did Brookline Bancorp's operating earnings perform in Q1 2025?

The company reported operating earnings of $20.0 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share.

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Brookline Bancorp?

Brookline Bancorp's Board declared a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

What was the total assets value for Brookline Bancorp as of March 31, 2025?

Total assets amounted to $11.5 billion as of March 31, 2025, reflecting a decrease from previous quarters.

When will Brookline Bancorp's conference call about Q1 2025 results take place?

The conference call is scheduled for April 24, 2025, at 1:30 PM Eastern Time.

$BRKL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $BRKL stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG added 792,178 shares (+429.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,347,700
  • FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 701,195 shares (-30.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,274,101
  • QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 647,856 shares (+1010.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,644,700
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 640,820 shares (+86.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,561,676
  • INVESCO LTD. added 565,719 shares (+118.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,675,484
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 536,054 shares (-32.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,325,437
  • PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,900,000

Full Release




Net Income of


$19.1 million


, EPS of


$0.21




Operating Earnings of


$20.0 million


, Operating EPS of


$0.22




Quarterly Dividend of $0.135



BOSTON, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $19.1 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $17.5 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $14.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. The Company reported operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.0 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.7 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $14.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.



Commenting on the first quarter’s performance, Mr. Perrault stated, “We are pleased to report solid earnings for the first quarter of the year. Despite external economic headwinds, our bankers continue to perform well and grow deposits. The contraction in our loan portfolios is intentional as we reduce our commercial real estate exposure while increasing our participation in the C&I markets.”




BALANCE SHEET



Total assets at March 31, 2025 were $11.5 billion, representing a decrease of $385.5 million from $11.9 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily driven by a reduction of cash and cash equivalents and loans and leases. Total assets decreased $22.9 million from March 31, 2024.



At March 31, 2025, total loans and leases were $9.6 billion, representing a decrease of $136.6 million from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $12.4 million from March 31, 2024.



Total investment securities at March 31, 2025 decreased $12.7 million to $882.4 million from $895.0 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $16.6 million from $865.8 million at March 31, 2024. Total cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2025 decreased $186.1 million to $357.5 million from $543.7 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $55.7 million from $301.9 million at March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 10.8 percent of total assets, compared to 12.1 percent and 10.1 percent as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.



Total deposits at March 31, 2025 increased $9.8 million to $8.9 billion from December 31, 2024, primarily driven by an increase of $113.8 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $104.0 million in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $192.8 million from $8.7 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily driven by an increase of $398.8 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $206.0 million in brokered deposits.



Total borrowed funds at March 31, 2025 decreased $364.0 million to $1.2 billion from December 31, 2024, and decreased $206.1 million from $1.4 billion at March 31, 2024.



The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.77 percent at March 31, 2025, as compared to 10.26 percent at December 31, 2024, and 10.35 percent at March 31, 2024. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.73 percent at March 31, 2025, as compared to 8.27 percent at December 31, 2024, and 8.25 percent at March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $0.22 from $10.81 at December 31, 2024 to $11.03 at March 31, 2025, and increased $0.56 from $10.47 at March 31, 2024.




NET INTEREST INCOME



Net interest income increased $0.8 million to $85.8 million during the first quarter of 2025 from $85.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.22 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from 3.12 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by lower funding costs partially offset by lower yields on loans and leases.




NON-INTEREST INCOME



Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased $0.9 million to $5.7 million from $6.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline of $1.0 million in loan level derivative income, net.




PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES



The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase in provision was largely driven by deterioration in a single commercial credit that required a specific reserve.



Total net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 were $7.6 million, compared to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The $7.6 million in net charge-offs was driven by one large $7.1 million charge-off in commercial loans, the majority of which was previously reserved for. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 31 basis points for the first quarter of 2025 from 30 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024.



The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.29 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.28 percent at December 31, 2024, and 1.24 percent at March 31, 2024.




ASSET QUALITY



The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.65 percent at March 31, 2025, a decrease from 0.71 percent at December 31, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $6.2 million to $63.1 million at March 31, 2025 from $69.3 million at December 31, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.56 percent at March 31, 2025, a decrease from 0.59 percent at December 31, 2024. Total nonperforming assets decreased $6.4 million to $64.0 million at March 31, 2025 from $70.5 million at December 31, 2024.




NON-INTEREST EXPENSE



Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased $3.7 million to $60.0 million from $63.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $2.4 million in merger and acquisition expense related to the previously announced proposed merger of the Company with Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ("Berkshire"), and a decrease of $1.3 million in compensation and employee benefits expense.




PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



The effective tax rate was 25.0 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 26.4 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 24.7 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2024.




RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY



The annualized return on average assets increased to 0.66 percent during the first quarter 2025 from 0.61 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024.



The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 6.19 percent during the first quarter of 2025 from 5.69 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP) increased to 7.82 percent for the first quarter of 2025 from 7.21 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024.




DIVIDEND DECLARED



The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The dividend will be paid on May 23, 2025 to stockholders of record on May 9, 2025.




CONFERENCE CALL



The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, April 24, 2025 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website,


www.brooklinebancorp.com


. To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via


https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/955891780


. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 833-470-1428 (United States) or 404-975-4839 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. conference call (Access Code 941481). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 929-458-6194 (internationally) and entering the passcode:324302.




ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.



Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $11.5 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites:


www.brooklinebank.com


,


www.bankri.com


and


www.pcsb.com


.




FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of the Company or Berkshire to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Berkshire or Company; delays in completing the proposed transaction with Berkshire; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction) or stockholder approvals, or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all, including the ability of Berkshire and the Company to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the impact of certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction on the parties’ ability to pursue certain business opportunities and strategic transactions; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including the impact of recently imposed tariffs by the U.S. Administration and foreign governments, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.




BASIS OF PRESENTATION



The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.




NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.
















INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Contact:
Carl M. Carlson


Brookline Bancorp, Inc.


Co-President and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer


(617) 425-5331


carl.carlson@brkl.com





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)


















At and for the Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025



December 31,




2024



September 30,




2024



June 30,




2024



March 31,




2024


(Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)


Earnings Data:












Net interest income
$
85,830


$
84,988


$
83,008


$
80,001


$
81,588

Provision for credit losses on loans
5,974


4,141


4,832


5,607


7,423

Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments
12


(104
)

(172
)

(39
)

(44
)

Non-interest income
5,660


6,587


6,348


6,396


6,284

Non-interest expense
60,022


63,719


57,948


59,184


61,014

Income before provision for income taxes
25,482


23,819


26,748


21,645


19,479

Net income
19,100


17,536


20,142


16,372


14,665



















Performance Ratios:














Net interest margin (1)
3.22
%

3.12
%

3.07
%

3.00
%

3.06
%

Interest-rate spread (1)
2.38
%

2.35
%

2.26
%

2.14
%

2.21
%

Return on average assets (annualized)
0.66
%

0.61
%

0.70
%

0.57
%

0.51
%

Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)
0.68
%

0.62
%

0.72
%

0.59
%

0.53
%

Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)
6.19
%

5.69
%

6.63
%

5.49
%

4.88
%

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)
7.82
%

7.21
%

8.44
%

7.04
%

6.26
%

Efficiency ratio (2)
65.60
%

69.58
%

64.85
%

68.50
%

69.44
%



















Per Common Share Data:














Net income — Basic
$
0.21


$
0.20


$
0.23


$
0.18


$
0.16

Net income — Diluted
0.21


0.20


0.23


0.18


0.16

Cash dividends declared
0.135


0.135


0.135


0.135


0.135

Book value per share (end of period)
13.92


13.71


13.81


13.48


13.43

Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP)
11.03


10.81


10.89


10.53


10.47

Stock price (end of period)
10.90


11.80


10.09


8.35


9.96

















Balance Sheet:














Total assets
$
11,519,869


$
11,905,326


$
11,676,721


$
11,635,292


$
11,542,731

Total loans and leases
9,642,722


9,779,288


9,755,236


9,721,137


9,655,086

Total deposits
8,911,452


8,901,644


8,732,271


8,737,036


8,718,653

Total stockholders’ equity
1,240,182


1,221,939


1,230,362


1,198,480


1,194,231



















Asset Quality:














Nonperforming assets
$
64,021


$
70,452


$
72,821


$
62,683


$
42,489

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.56
%

0.59
%

0.62
%

0.54
%

0.37
%

Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
124,145


$
125,083


$
127,316


$
121,750


$
120,124

Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases
1.29
%

1.28
%

1.31
%

1.25
%

1.24
%

Net loan and lease charge-offs
$
7,597


$
7,252


$
3,808


$
8,387


$
8,781

Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)
0.31
%

0.30
%

0.16
%

0.35
%

0.36
%



















Capital Ratios:














Stockholders’ equity to total assets
10.77
%

10.26
%

10.54
%

10.30
%

10.35
%

Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
8.73
%

8.27
%

8.50
%

8.23
%

8.25
%
















(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.

(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)










March 31,




2025

December 31,




2024




September 30,




2024

June 30,




2024

March 31,




2024



ASSETS
(In Thousands Except Share Data)

Cash and due from banks
$
78,741


$
64,673


$
82,168


$
60,067


$
45,708

Short-term investments

278,805



478,997



325,721



283,017



256,178

Total cash and cash equivalents

357,546



543,670



407,889



343,084



301,886

Investment securities available-for-sale

882,353



895,034



855,391



856,439



865,798

Total investment securities

882,353



895,034



855,391



856,439



865,798

Allowance for investment security losses

(94
)


(82
)


(186
)


(359
)


(398
)

Net investment securities

882,259



894,952



855,205



856,080



865,400

Loans and leases held-for-sale





















6,717

Loans and leases:






Commercial real estate loans

5,580,982



5,716,114



5,779,290



5,782,111



5,755,239

Commercial loans and leases

2,512,912



2,506,664



2,453,038



2,443,530



2,416,904

Consumer loans

1,548,828



1,556,510



1,522,908



1,495,496



1,482,943

Total loans and leases

9,642,722



9,779,288



9,755,236



9,721,137



9,655,086

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(124,145
)


(125,083
)


(127,316
)


(121,750
)


(120,124
)

Net loans and leases

9,518,577



9,654,205



9,627,920



9,599,387



9,534,962

Restricted equity securities

67,537



83,155



82,675



78,963



74,709

Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

84,439



86,781



86,925



88,378



89,707

Right-of-use asset operating leases

44,144



43,527



41,934



35,691



33,133

Deferred tax asset

52,176



56,620



50,827



60,032



60,484

Goodwill

241,222



241,222



241,222



241,222



241,222

Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

16,030



17,461



19,162



20,830



22,499

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

917



1,103



1,579



1,974



1,817

Other assets

255,022



282,630



261,383



309,651



310,195

Total assets
$
11,519,869


$
11,905,326


$
11,676,721


$
11,635,292


$
11,542,731



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Deposits:






Demand checking accounts
$
1,664,629


$
1,692,394


$
1,681,858


$
1,638,378


$
1,629,371

NOW accounts

625,492



617,246



637,374



647,370



654,748

Savings accounts

1,793,852



1,721,247



1,736,989



1,735,857



1,727,893

Money market accounts

2,183,855



2,116,360



2,041,185



2,073,557



2,065,569

Certificate of deposit accounts

1,878,665



1,885,444



1,819,353



1,718,414



1,670,147

Brokered deposit accounts

764,959



868,953



815,512



923,460



970,925

Total deposits

8,911,452



8,901,644



8,732,271



8,737,036



8,718,653

Borrowed funds:






Advances from the FHLB

957,848



1,355,926



1,345,003



1,265,079



1,150,153

Subordinated debentures and notes

84,362



84,328



84,293



84,258



84,223

Other borrowed funds

113,617



79,592



68,251



80,125



127,505

Total borrowed funds

1,155,827



1,519,846



1,497,547



1,429,462



1,361,881

Operating lease liabilities

45,330



44,785



43,266



37,102



34,235

Mortgagors’ escrow accounts

15,264



15,875



14,456



17,117



16,245

Reserve for unfunded credits

5,296



5,981



6,859



11,400



15,807

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

146,518



195,256



151,960



204,695



201,679

Total liabilities

10,279,687



10,683,387



10,446,359



10,436,812



10,348,500

Stockholders' equity:






Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, and 96,998,075 shares issued, respectively

970



970



970



970



970

Additional paid-in capital

903,696



902,584



901,562



904,775



903,726

Retained earnings

465,898



458,943



453,555



445,560



441,285

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(42,498
)


(52,882
)


(38,081
)


(61,693
)


(60,841
)

Treasury stock, at cost;






7,037,610, 7,019,384, 7,015,843, 7,373,009, and 7,354,399 shares, respectively

(87,884
)


(87,676
)


(87,644
)


(91,132
)


(90,909
)

Total stockholders' equity

1,240,182



1,221,939



1,230,362



1,198,480



1,194,231

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
11,519,869


$
11,905,326


$
11,676,721


$
11,635,292


$
11,542,731



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025

December 31,




2024

September 30,




2024

June 30,




2024

March 31,




2024


(In Thousands Except Share Data)

Interest and dividend income:





Loans and leases
$
143,309

$
147,436


$
149,643


$
145,585


$
145,265

Debt securities

6,765


6,421



6,473



6,480



6,878

Restricted equity securities

1,203


1,460



1,458



1,376



1,492

Short-term investments

2,451


2,830



1,986



1,914



1,824

Total interest and dividend income

153,728


158,147



159,560



155,355



155,459

Interest expense:





Deposits

53,478


56,562



59,796



59,721



56,884

Borrowed funds

14,420


16,597



16,756



15,633



16,987

Total interest expense

67,898


73,159



76,552



75,354



73,871

Net interest income

85,830


84,988



83,008



80,001



81,588

Provision for credit losses on loans

5,974


4,141



4,832



5,607



7,423

Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments

12


(104
)


(172
)


(39
)


(44
)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

79,844


80,951



78,348



74,433



74,209

Non-interest income:





Deposit fees

2,361


2,297



2,353



3,001



2,897

Loan fees

393


439



464



702



789

Loan level derivative income, net

70


1,115








106



437

Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale

24


406



415



130






Other

2,812


2,330



3,116



2,457



2,161

Total non-interest income

5,660


6,587



6,348



6,396



6,284

Non-interest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits

35,853


37,202



35,130



34,762



36,629

Occupancy

5,721


5,393



5,343



5,551



5,769

Equipment and data processing

7,012


6,780



6,831



6,732



7,031

Professional services

1,726


1,345



2,143



1,745



1,900

FDIC insurance

2,037


2,017



2,118



2,025



1,884

Advertising and marketing

868


1,303



859



1,504



1,574

Amortization of identified intangible assets

1,430


1,701



1,668



1,669



1,708

Merger and restructuring expense

971


3,378








823






Other

4,404


4,600



3,856



4,373



4,519

Total non-interest expense

60,022


63,719



57,948



59,184



61,014

Income before provision for income taxes

25,482


23,819



26,748



21,645



19,479

Provision for income taxes

6,382


6,283



6,606



5,273



4,814

Net income
$
19,100

$
17,536


$
20,142


$
16,372


$
14,665

Earnings per common share:





Basic
$
0.21

$
0.20


$
0.23


$
0.18


$
0.16

Diluted
$
0.21

$
0.20


$
0.23


$
0.18


$
0.16

Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:




Basic

89,103,510


89,098,443



89,033,463



88,904,692



88,894,577

Diluted

89,567,747


89,483,964



89,319,611



89,222,315



89,181,508

Dividends paid per common share
$
0.135

$
0.135


$
0.135


$
0.135


$
0.135





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)





At and for the Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025

December 31,




2024




September 30,




2024

June 30,




2024

March 31,




2024


(Dollars in Thousands)


NONPERFORMING ASSETS:






Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:






Commercial real estate mortgage
$
10,842


$
11,525


$
11,595


$
11,659


$
18,394

Multi-family mortgage

6,576



6,596



1,751











Total commercial real estate loans

17,418



18,121



13,346



11,659



18,394








Commercial

7,415



14,676



15,734



16,636



3,096

Equipment financing

32,975



31,509



37,223



27,128



13,668

Total commercial loans and leases

40,390



46,185



52,957



43,764



16,764








Residential mortgage

3,962



3,999



3,862



4,495



4,563

Home equity

1,333



1,043



1,076



790



950

Other consumer

1



1



1



1



1

Total consumer loans

5,296



5,043



4,939



5,286



5,514








Total nonaccrual loans and leases

63,104



69,349



71,242



60,709



40,672








Other real estate owned

700



700



780



780



780

Other repossessed assets

217



403



799



1,194



1,037

Total nonperforming assets
$
64,021


$
70,452


$
72,821


$
62,683


$
42,489








Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing
$
3,009


$
811


$
16,091


$
4,994


$
363








Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases

0.65
%


0.71
%


0.73
%


0.62
%


0.42
%

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

0.56
%


0.59
%


0.62
%


0.54
%


0.37
%









PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:




Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period
$
125,083


$
127,316


$
121,750


$
120,124


$
117,522

Charge-offs

(9,073
)


(8,414
)


(4,183
)


(8,823
)


(5,390
)

Recoveries

1,476



1,162



375



436



309

Net charge-offs

(7,597
)


(7,252
)


(3,808
)


(8,387
)


(5,081
)

Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments *

6,659



5,019



9,374



10,013



7,683

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
$
124,145


$
125,083


$
127,316


$
121,750


$
120,124








Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases

1.29
%


1.28
%


1.31
%


1.25
%


1.24
%









NET CHARGE-OFFS:






Commercial real estate loans
$




$




$




$
3,819


$
606

Commercial loans and leases **

7,647



7,257



3,797



4,571



8,179

Consumer loans

(50
)


(5
)


11



(3
)


(4
)

Total net charge-offs
$
7,597


$
7,252


$
3,808


$
8,387


$
8,781








Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)

0.31
%


0.30
%


0.16
%


0.35
%


0.36
%








*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.7 million), $(0.9 million), $(4.5 million), $(4.4 million), and $(0.3 million) for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.

** The balance at March 31, 2024 includes a $3.7 million charge-off on a letter of credit which impacted the provision.


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024



Average Balance

Interest (1)

Average Yield/ Cost

Average Balance

Interest (1)

Average Yield/ Cost

Average Balance

Interest (1)

Average Yield/ Cost


(Dollars in Thousands)


Assets:









Interest-earning assets:









Investments:









Debt securities (2)
$
888,913

$
6,814
3.07
%

$
856,065

$
6,463
3.02
%

$
893,228

$
6,927
3.10
%

Restricted equity securities (2)

69,784


1,204
6.90
%


75,879


1,459
7.69
%


76,335


1,493
7.82
%

Short-term investments

202,953


2,451
4.83
%


236,784


2,830
4.78
%


130,768


1,824
5.58
%

Total investments

1,161,650


10,469
3.60
%


1,168,728


10,752
3.68
%


1,100,331


10,244
3.72
%

Loans and Leases:









Commercial real estate loans (3)

5,651,390


77,243
5.47
%


5,752,591


81,195
5.52
%


5,761,735


81,049
5.56
%

Commercial loans (3)

1,237,078


19,698
6.37
%


1,170,295


19,750
6.61
%


1,026,467


17,507
6.75
%

Equipment financing (3)

1,281,425


25,965
8.11
%


1,310,143


26,295
8.03
%


1,374,426


26,895
7.83
%

Consumer loans (3)

1,548,973


20,861
5.41
%


1,529,654


20,881
5.44
%


1,482,819


19,978
5.40
%

Total loans and leases

9,718,866


143,767
5.92
%


9,762,683


148,121
6.07
%


9,645,447


145,429
6.03
%

Total interest-earning assets

10,880,516


154,236
5.67
%


10,931,411


158,873
5.81
%


10,745,778


155,673
5.79
%

Non-interest-earning assets

662,814




649,161




671,407



Total assets
$
11,543,330



$
11,580,572



$
11,417,185














Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:









Interest-bearing liabilities:









Deposits:









NOW accounts
$
628,346


1,005
0.65
%

$
630,408


1,056
0.67
%

$
671,914


1,261
0.75
%

Savings accounts

1,743,688


10,173
2.37
%


1,741,355


10,896
2.49
%


1,694,220


11,352
2.69
%

Money market accounts

2,187,581


13,587
2.52
%


2,083,033


13,856
2.65
%


2,076,303


15,954
3.09
%

Certificates of deposit

1,886,386


19,593
4.21
%


1,857,483


20,691
4.43
%


1,624,118


16,672
4.13
%

Brokered deposit accounts

767,275


9,120
4.82
%


797,910


10,063
5.02
%


896,784


11,645
5.22
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

7,213,276


53,478
3.01
%


7,110,189


56,562
3.16
%


6,963,339


56,884
3.29
%

Borrowings









Advances from the FHLB

1,007,508


11,847
4.70
%


1,144,157


13,958
4.77
%


1,164,534


14,633
4.97
%

Subordinated debentures and notes

84,345


1,701
8.07
%


84,311


1,944
9.22
%


84,206


1,377
6.54
%

Other borrowed funds

71,462


872
4.95
%


65,947


695
4.20
%


93,060


977
4.22
%

Total borrowings

1,163,315


14,420
4.96
%


1,294,415


16,597
5.02
%


1,341,800


16,987
5.01
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,376,591


67,898
3.29
%


8,404,604


73,159
3.46
%


8,305,139


73,871
3.58
%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:









Demand checking accounts

1,680,527




1,693,138




1,631,472



Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

251,011




250,303




278,670



Total liabilities

10,308,129




10,348,045




10,215,281



Stockholders’ equity

1,235,201




1,232,527




1,201,904



Total liabilities and equity
$
11,543,330



$
11,580,572



$
11,417,185



Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)


86,338
2.38
%



85,714
2.35
%



81,802
2.21
%

Less adjustment of tax-exempt income


508



726



214

Net interest income

$
85,830


$
84,988


$
81,588

Net interest margin (5)


3.22
%



3.12
%



3.06
%











(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.

(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.

(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.

(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)







At and for the


Three Months Ended


March 31,







2025




2024


Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information


(Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)






Reported Pretax Income


$
25,482


$
19,479

Add:





Merger and restructuring expense



971






Operating Pretax Income



$
26,453


$
19,479

Effective tax rate




24.3
%


24.7
%

Provision for income taxes




6,416



4,814


Operating earnings after tax


$
20,037


$
14,665







Operating earnings per common share:





Basic



$
0.22


$
0.16

Diluted



$
0.22


$
0.16







Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:




Basic




89,103,510



88,894,577

Diluted




89,567,747



89,181,508







Return on average assets *



0.66
%


0.51
%

Add:





Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *



0.03
%




%


Operating return on average assets *



0.69
%


0.51
%







Return on average tangible assets *



0.68
%


0.53
%

Add:





Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *



0.03
%




%


Operating return on average tangible assets *



0.71
%


0.53
%













Return on average stockholders' equity *



6.19
%


4.88
%

Add:





Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *



0.24
%




%


Operating return on average stockholders' equity *



6.43
%


4.88
%













Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *



7.82
%


6.26
%

Add:





Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *



0.30
%




%


Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *



8.12
%


6.26
%







* Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized.











At and for the Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025

December 31,




2024

September 30,




2024

June 30,




2024

March 31,




2024


(Dollars in Thousands)







Net income, as reported
$
19,100


$
17,536


$
20,142


$
16,372


$
14,665







Average total assets
$
11,543,330


$
11,580,572


$
11,451,338


$
11,453,394


$
11,417,185

Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net

257,941



259,496



261,188



262,859



264,536

Average tangible assets
$
11,285,389


$
11,321,076


$
11,190,150


$
11,190,535


$
11,152,649








Return on average tangible assets (annualized)


0.68

%



0.62

%



0.72

%



0.59

%



0.53

%







Average total stockholders’ equity
$
1,235,201


$
1,232,527


$
1,216,037


$
1,193,385


$
1,201,904

Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net

257,941



259,496



261,188



262,859



264,536

Average tangible stockholders’ equity
$
977,260


$
973,031


$
954,849


$
930,526


$
937,368








Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized)


7.82

%



7.21

%



8.44

%



7.04

%



6.26

%







Total stockholders’ equity
$
1,240,182


$
1,221,939


$
1,230,362


$
1,198,480


$
1,194,231

Less:





Goodwill

241,222



241,222



241,222



241,222



241,222

Identified intangible assets, net

16,030



17,461



19,162



20,830



22,499

Tangible stockholders' equity
$
982,930


$
963,256


$
969,978


$
936,428


$
930,510







Total assets
$
11,519,869


$
11,905,326


$
11,676,721


$
11,635,292


$
11,542,731

Less:





Goodwill

241,222



241,222



241,222



241,222



241,222

Identified intangible assets, net

16,030



17,461



19,162



20,830



22,499

Tangible assets
$
11,262,617


$
11,646,643


$
11,416,337


$
11,373,240


$
11,279,010








Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets


8.73

%



8.27

%



8.50

%



8.23

%



8.25

%







Tangible stockholders' equity
$
982,930


$
963,256


$
969,978


$
936,428


$
930,510







Number of common shares issued

96,998,075



96,998,075



96,998,075



96,998,075



96,998,075

Less:





Treasury shares

7,037,610



7,019,384



7,015,843



7,373,009



7,354,399

Unvested restricted shares

855,860



880,248



883,789



713,443



749,099

Number of common shares outstanding

89,104,605



89,098,443



89,098,443



88,911,623



88,894,577








Tangible book value per common share

$

11.03



$

10.81



$

10.89



$

10.53



$

10.47








PDF available:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e23d70f5-f96e-4a22-ac83-0bee735aa434






