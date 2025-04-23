Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Net Income of $19.1 Million and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.135

Brookline Bancorp reports Q1 2025 net income of $19.1 million, with a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. announced a net income of $19.1 million, or $0.21 per share, for Q1 2025, showing an increase from $17.5 million in the previous quarter and $14.7 million in Q1 2024. Operating earnings for the same period were $20.0 million, down slightly from $20.7 million in Q4 2024. The company’s total assets decreased to $11.5 billion mainly due to reduced cash and loans. Total deposits saw a modest increase of $9.8 million from the end of 2024, driven by customer deposits. The net interest income improved to $85.8 million, with a net interest margin of 3.22%. However, non-interest income fell to $5.7 million. The provision for credit losses rose to $6.0 million, influenced by a specific reserve related to a commercial credit issue, while asset quality metrics showed a reduction in nonperforming loans. The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share, payable in May. A conference call is scheduled to discuss the results and future outlook.
Potential Positives
- Net income for the first quarter of 2025 reached $19.1 million, an increase from $17.5 million in the prior quarter and a significant jump from $14.7 million in the same quarter last year.
- The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets improved to 10.77%, up from 10.26% in the previous quarter, suggesting strengthened financial stability.
- The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 6.19%, up from 5.69% in the prior quarter, reflecting improved profitability relative to equity.
Potential Negatives
- Net interest income increased only slightly, indicating potential challenges in growing revenue despite a decrease in funding costs.
- Provision for credit losses increased to $6.0 million, signaling a deteriorating credit quality and potential risks in the loan portfolio.
- Decrease in total loans and leases by $136.6 million from the previous quarter reflects a contraction in lending activity, which could impact future revenue and growth.
FAQ
What were Brookline Bancorp's net income and EPS for Q1 2025?
Brookline Bancorp reported a net income of $19.1 million, translating to an EPS of $0.21.
How did Brookline Bancorp's operating earnings perform in Q1 2025?
The company reported operating earnings of $20.0 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share.
What is the quarterly dividend declared by Brookline Bancorp?
Brookline Bancorp's Board declared a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
What was the total assets value for Brookline Bancorp as of March 31, 2025?
Total assets amounted to $11.5 billion as of March 31, 2025, reflecting a decrease from previous quarters.
When will Brookline Bancorp's conference call about Q1 2025 results take place?
The conference call is scheduled for April 24, 2025, at 1:30 PM Eastern Time.
Full Release
Net Income of
$19.1 million
, EPS of
$0.21
Operating Earnings of
$20.0 million
, Operating EPS of
$0.22
Quarterly Dividend of $0.135
BOSTON, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $19.1 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $17.5 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $14.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. The Company reported operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.0 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.7 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $14.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.
Commenting on the first quarter’s performance, Mr. Perrault stated, “We are pleased to report solid earnings for the first quarter of the year. Despite external economic headwinds, our bankers continue to perform well and grow deposits. The contraction in our loan portfolios is intentional as we reduce our commercial real estate exposure while increasing our participation in the C&I markets.”
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets at March 31, 2025 were $11.5 billion, representing a decrease of $385.5 million from $11.9 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily driven by a reduction of cash and cash equivalents and loans and leases. Total assets decreased $22.9 million from March 31, 2024.
At March 31, 2025, total loans and leases were $9.6 billion, representing a decrease of $136.6 million from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $12.4 million from March 31, 2024.
Total investment securities at March 31, 2025 decreased $12.7 million to $882.4 million from $895.0 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $16.6 million from $865.8 million at March 31, 2024. Total cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2025 decreased $186.1 million to $357.5 million from $543.7 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $55.7 million from $301.9 million at March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 10.8 percent of total assets, compared to 12.1 percent and 10.1 percent as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
Total deposits at March 31, 2025 increased $9.8 million to $8.9 billion from December 31, 2024, primarily driven by an increase of $113.8 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $104.0 million in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $192.8 million from $8.7 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily driven by an increase of $398.8 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $206.0 million in brokered deposits.
Total borrowed funds at March 31, 2025 decreased $364.0 million to $1.2 billion from December 31, 2024, and decreased $206.1 million from $1.4 billion at March 31, 2024.
The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.77 percent at March 31, 2025, as compared to 10.26 percent at December 31, 2024, and 10.35 percent at March 31, 2024. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.73 percent at March 31, 2025, as compared to 8.27 percent at December 31, 2024, and 8.25 percent at March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $0.22 from $10.81 at December 31, 2024 to $11.03 at March 31, 2025, and increased $0.56 from $10.47 at March 31, 2024.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income increased $0.8 million to $85.8 million during the first quarter of 2025 from $85.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.22 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from 3.12 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by lower funding costs partially offset by lower yields on loans and leases.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased $0.9 million to $5.7 million from $6.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline of $1.0 million in loan level derivative income, net.
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase in provision was largely driven by deterioration in a single commercial credit that required a specific reserve.
Total net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 were $7.6 million, compared to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The $7.6 million in net charge-offs was driven by one large $7.1 million charge-off in commercial loans, the majority of which was previously reserved for. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 31 basis points for the first quarter of 2025 from 30 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024.
The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.29 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.28 percent at December 31, 2024, and 1.24 percent at March 31, 2024.
ASSET QUALITY
The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.65 percent at March 31, 2025, a decrease from 0.71 percent at December 31, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $6.2 million to $63.1 million at March 31, 2025 from $69.3 million at December 31, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.56 percent at March 31, 2025, a decrease from 0.59 percent at December 31, 2024. Total nonperforming assets decreased $6.4 million to $64.0 million at March 31, 2025 from $70.5 million at December 31, 2024.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased $3.7 million to $60.0 million from $63.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $2.4 million in merger and acquisition expense related to the previously announced proposed merger of the Company with Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ("Berkshire"), and a decrease of $1.3 million in compensation and employee benefits expense.
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
The effective tax rate was 25.0 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 26.4 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 24.7 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY
The annualized return on average assets increased to 0.66 percent during the first quarter 2025 from 0.61 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024.
The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 6.19 percent during the first quarter of 2025 from 5.69 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP) increased to 7.82 percent for the first quarter of 2025 from 7.21 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024.
DIVIDEND DECLARED
The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The dividend will be paid on May 23, 2025 to stockholders of record on May 9, 2025.
CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, April 24, 2025 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website,
www.brooklinebancorp.com
. To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/955891780
. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 833-470-1428 (United States) or 404-975-4839 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. conference call (Access Code 941481). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 929-458-6194 (internationally) and entering the passcode:324302.
ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $11.5 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites:
www.brooklinebank.com
,
www.bankri.com
and
www.pcsb.com
.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of the Company or Berkshire to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Berkshire or Company; delays in completing the proposed transaction with Berkshire; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction) or stockholder approvals, or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all, including the ability of Berkshire and the Company to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the impact of certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction on the parties’ ability to pursue certain business opportunities and strategic transactions; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including the impact of recently imposed tariffs by the U.S. Administration and foreign governments, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
BASIS OF PRESENTATION
The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Contact:
Carl M. Carlson
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
Co-President and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer
(617) 425-5331
carl.carlson@brkl.com
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
At and for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
(Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)
Earnings Data:
Net interest income
$
85,830
$
84,988
$
83,008
$
80,001
$
81,588
Provision for credit losses on loans
5,974
4,141
4,832
5,607
7,423
Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments
12
(104
)
(172
)
(39
)
(44
)
Non-interest income
5,660
6,587
6,348
6,396
6,284
Non-interest expense
60,022
63,719
57,948
59,184
61,014
Income before provision for income taxes
25,482
23,819
26,748
21,645
19,479
Net income
19,100
17,536
20,142
16,372
14,665
Performance Ratios:
Net interest margin (1)
3.22
%
3.12
%
3.07
%
3.00
%
3.06
%
Interest-rate spread (1)
2.38
%
2.35
%
2.26
%
2.14
%
2.21
%
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.66
%
0.61
%
0.70
%
0.57
%
0.51
%
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)
0.68
%
0.62
%
0.72
%
0.59
%
0.53
%
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)
6.19
%
5.69
%
6.63
%
5.49
%
4.88
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)
7.82
%
7.21
%
8.44
%
7.04
%
6.26
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
65.60
%
69.58
%
64.85
%
68.50
%
69.44
%
Per Common Share Data:
Net income — Basic
$
0.21
$
0.20
$
0.23
$
0.18
$
0.16
Net income — Diluted
0.21
0.20
0.23
0.18
0.16
Cash dividends declared
0.135
0.135
0.135
0.135
0.135
Book value per share (end of period)
13.92
13.71
13.81
13.48
13.43
Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP)
11.03
10.81
10.89
10.53
10.47
Stock price (end of period)
10.90
11.80
10.09
8.35
9.96
Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$
11,519,869
$
11,905,326
$
11,676,721
$
11,635,292
$
11,542,731
Total loans and leases
9,642,722
9,779,288
9,755,236
9,721,137
9,655,086
Total deposits
8,911,452
8,901,644
8,732,271
8,737,036
8,718,653
Total stockholders’ equity
1,240,182
1,221,939
1,230,362
1,198,480
1,194,231
Asset Quality:
Nonperforming assets
$
64,021
$
70,452
$
72,821
$
62,683
$
42,489
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.56
%
0.59
%
0.62
%
0.54
%
0.37
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
124,145
$
125,083
$
127,316
$
121,750
$
120,124
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases
1.29
%
1.28
%
1.31
%
1.25
%
1.24
%
Net loan and lease charge-offs
$
7,597
$
7,252
$
3,808
$
8,387
$
8,781
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)
0.31
%
0.30
%
0.16
%
0.35
%
0.36
%
Capital Ratios:
Stockholders’ equity to total assets
10.77
%
10.26
%
10.54
%
10.30
%
10.35
%
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
8.73
%
8.27
%
8.50
%
8.23
%
8.25
%
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
ASSETS
(In Thousands Except Share Data)
Cash and due from banks
$
78,741
$
64,673
$
82,168
$
60,067
$
45,708
Short-term investments
278,805
478,997
325,721
283,017
256,178
Total cash and cash equivalents
357,546
543,670
407,889
343,084
301,886
Investment securities available-for-sale
882,353
895,034
855,391
856,439
865,798
Total investment securities
882,353
895,034
855,391
856,439
865,798
Allowance for investment security losses
(94
)
(82
)
(186
)
(359
)
(398
)
Net investment securities
882,259
894,952
855,205
856,080
865,400
Loans and leases held-for-sale
—
—
—
—
6,717
Loans and leases:
Commercial real estate loans
5,580,982
5,716,114
5,779,290
5,782,111
5,755,239
Commercial loans and leases
2,512,912
2,506,664
2,453,038
2,443,530
2,416,904
Consumer loans
1,548,828
1,556,510
1,522,908
1,495,496
1,482,943
Total loans and leases
9,642,722
9,779,288
9,755,236
9,721,137
9,655,086
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(124,145
)
(125,083
)
(127,316
)
(121,750
)
(120,124
)
Net loans and leases
9,518,577
9,654,205
9,627,920
9,599,387
9,534,962
Restricted equity securities
67,537
83,155
82,675
78,963
74,709
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
84,439
86,781
86,925
88,378
89,707
Right-of-use asset operating leases
44,144
43,527
41,934
35,691
33,133
Deferred tax asset
52,176
56,620
50,827
60,032
60,484
Goodwill
241,222
241,222
241,222
241,222
241,222
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
16,030
17,461
19,162
20,830
22,499
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
917
1,103
1,579
1,974
1,817
Other assets
255,022
282,630
261,383
309,651
310,195
Total assets
$
11,519,869
$
11,905,326
$
11,676,721
$
11,635,292
$
11,542,731
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Demand checking accounts
$
1,664,629
$
1,692,394
$
1,681,858
$
1,638,378
$
1,629,371
NOW accounts
625,492
617,246
637,374
647,370
654,748
Savings accounts
1,793,852
1,721,247
1,736,989
1,735,857
1,727,893
Money market accounts
2,183,855
2,116,360
2,041,185
2,073,557
2,065,569
Certificate of deposit accounts
1,878,665
1,885,444
1,819,353
1,718,414
1,670,147
Brokered deposit accounts
764,959
868,953
815,512
923,460
970,925
Total deposits
8,911,452
8,901,644
8,732,271
8,737,036
8,718,653
Borrowed funds:
Advances from the FHLB
957,848
1,355,926
1,345,003
1,265,079
1,150,153
Subordinated debentures and notes
84,362
84,328
84,293
84,258
84,223
Other borrowed funds
113,617
79,592
68,251
80,125
127,505
Total borrowed funds
1,155,827
1,519,846
1,497,547
1,429,462
1,361,881
Operating lease liabilities
45,330
44,785
43,266
37,102
34,235
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts
15,264
15,875
14,456
17,117
16,245
Reserve for unfunded credits
5,296
5,981
6,859
11,400
15,807
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
146,518
195,256
151,960
204,695
201,679
Total liabilities
10,279,687
10,683,387
10,446,359
10,436,812
10,348,500
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, and 96,998,075 shares issued, respectively
970
970
970
970
970
Additional paid-in capital
903,696
902,584
901,562
904,775
903,726
Retained earnings
465,898
458,943
453,555
445,560
441,285
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(42,498
)
(52,882
)
(38,081
)
(61,693
)
(60,841
)
Treasury stock, at cost;
7,037,610, 7,019,384, 7,015,843, 7,373,009, and 7,354,399 shares, respectively
(87,884
)
(87,676
)
(87,644
)
(91,132
)
(90,909
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,240,182
1,221,939
1,230,362
1,198,480
1,194,231
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
11,519,869
$
11,905,326
$
11,676,721
$
11,635,292
$
11,542,731
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
(In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:
Loans and leases
$
143,309
$
147,436
$
149,643
$
145,585
$
145,265
Debt securities
6,765
6,421
6,473
6,480
6,878
Restricted equity securities
1,203
1,460
1,458
1,376
1,492
Short-term investments
2,451
2,830
1,986
1,914
1,824
Total interest and dividend income
153,728
158,147
159,560
155,355
155,459
Interest expense:
Deposits
53,478
56,562
59,796
59,721
56,884
Borrowed funds
14,420
16,597
16,756
15,633
16,987
Total interest expense
67,898
73,159
76,552
75,354
73,871
Net interest income
85,830
84,988
83,008
80,001
81,588
Provision for credit losses on loans
5,974
4,141
4,832
5,607
7,423
Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments
12
(104
)
(172
)
(39
)
(44
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
79,844
80,951
78,348
74,433
74,209
Non-interest income:
Deposit fees
2,361
2,297
2,353
3,001
2,897
Loan fees
393
439
464
702
789
Loan level derivative income, net
70
1,115
—
106
437
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale
24
406
415
130
—
Other
2,812
2,330
3,116
2,457
2,161
Total non-interest income
5,660
6,587
6,348
6,396
6,284
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
35,853
37,202
35,130
34,762
36,629
Occupancy
5,721
5,393
5,343
5,551
5,769
Equipment and data processing
7,012
6,780
6,831
6,732
7,031
Professional services
1,726
1,345
2,143
1,745
1,900
FDIC insurance
2,037
2,017
2,118
2,025
1,884
Advertising and marketing
868
1,303
859
1,504
1,574
Amortization of identified intangible assets
1,430
1,701
1,668
1,669
1,708
Merger and restructuring expense
971
3,378
—
823
—
Other
4,404
4,600
3,856
4,373
4,519
Total non-interest expense
60,022
63,719
57,948
59,184
61,014
Income before provision for income taxes
25,482
23,819
26,748
21,645
19,479
Provision for income taxes
6,382
6,283
6,606
5,273
4,814
Net income
$
19,100
$
17,536
$
20,142
$
16,372
$
14,665
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.21
$
0.20
$
0.23
$
0.18
$
0.16
Diluted
$
0.21
$
0.20
$
0.23
$
0.18
$
0.16
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:
Basic
89,103,510
89,098,443
89,033,463
88,904,692
88,894,577
Diluted
89,567,747
89,483,964
89,319,611
89,222,315
89,181,508
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.135
$
0.135
$
0.135
$
0.135
$
0.135
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
At and for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
(Dollars in Thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:
Commercial real estate mortgage
$
10,842
$
11,525
$
11,595
$
11,659
$
18,394
Multi-family mortgage
6,576
6,596
1,751
—
—
Total commercial real estate loans
17,418
18,121
13,346
11,659
18,394
Commercial
7,415
14,676
15,734
16,636
3,096
Equipment financing
32,975
31,509
37,223
27,128
13,668
Total commercial loans and leases
40,390
46,185
52,957
43,764
16,764
Residential mortgage
3,962
3,999
3,862
4,495
4,563
Home equity
1,333
1,043
1,076
790
950
Other consumer
1
1
1
1
1
Total consumer loans
5,296
5,043
4,939
5,286
5,514
Total nonaccrual loans and leases
63,104
69,349
71,242
60,709
40,672
Other real estate owned
700
700
780
780
780
Other repossessed assets
217
403
799
1,194
1,037
Total nonperforming assets
$
64,021
$
70,452
$
72,821
$
62,683
$
42,489
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing
$
3,009
$
811
$
16,091
$
4,994
$
363
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases
0.65
%
0.71
%
0.73
%
0.62
%
0.42
%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.56
%
0.59
%
0.62
%
0.54
%
0.37
%
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period
$
125,083
$
127,316
$
121,750
$
120,124
$
117,522
Charge-offs
(9,073
)
(8,414
)
(4,183
)
(8,823
)
(5,390
)
Recoveries
1,476
1,162
375
436
309
Net charge-offs
(7,597
)
(7,252
)
(3,808
)
(8,387
)
(5,081
)
Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments *
6,659
5,019
9,374
10,013
7,683
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
$
124,145
$
125,083
$
127,316
$
121,750
$
120,124
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases
1.29
%
1.28
%
1.31
%
1.25
%
1.24
%
NET CHARGE-OFFS:
Commercial real estate loans
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
3,819
$
606
Commercial loans and leases **
7,647
7,257
3,797
4,571
8,179
Consumer loans
(50
)
(5
)
11
(3
)
(4
)
Total net charge-offs
$
7,597
$
7,252
$
3,808
$
8,387
$
8,781
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)
0.31
%
0.30
%
0.16
%
0.35
%
0.36
%
*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.7 million), $(0.9 million), $(4.5 million), $(4.4 million), and $(0.3 million) for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
** The balance at March 31, 2024 includes a $3.7 million charge-off on a letter of credit which impacted the provision.
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Average Balance
Interest (1)
Average Yield/ Cost
Average Balance
Interest (1)
Average Yield/ Cost
Average Balance
Interest (1)
Average Yield/ Cost
(Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Investments:
Debt securities (2)
$
888,913
$
6,814
3.07
%
$
856,065
$
6,463
3.02
%
$
893,228
$
6,927
3.10
%
Restricted equity securities (2)
69,784
1,204
6.90
%
75,879
1,459
7.69
%
76,335
1,493
7.82
%
Short-term investments
202,953
2,451
4.83
%
236,784
2,830
4.78
%
130,768
1,824
5.58
%
Total investments
1,161,650
10,469
3.60
%
1,168,728
10,752
3.68
%
1,100,331
10,244
3.72
%
Loans and Leases:
Commercial real estate loans (3)
5,651,390
77,243
5.47
%
5,752,591
81,195
5.52
%
5,761,735
81,049
5.56
%
Commercial loans (3)
1,237,078
19,698
6.37
%
1,170,295
19,750
6.61
%
1,026,467
17,507
6.75
%
Equipment financing (3)
1,281,425
25,965
8.11
%
1,310,143
26,295
8.03
%
1,374,426
26,895
7.83
%
Consumer loans (3)
1,548,973
20,861
5.41
%
1,529,654
20,881
5.44
%
1,482,819
19,978
5.40
%
Total loans and leases
9,718,866
143,767
5.92
%
9,762,683
148,121
6.07
%
9,645,447
145,429
6.03
%
Total interest-earning assets
10,880,516
154,236
5.67
%
10,931,411
158,873
5.81
%
10,745,778
155,673
5.79
%
Non-interest-earning assets
662,814
649,161
671,407
Total assets
$
11,543,330
$
11,580,572
$
11,417,185
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
NOW accounts
$
628,346
1,005
0.65
%
$
630,408
1,056
0.67
%
$
671,914
1,261
0.75
%
Savings accounts
1,743,688
10,173
2.37
%
1,741,355
10,896
2.49
%
1,694,220
11,352
2.69
%
Money market accounts
2,187,581
13,587
2.52
%
2,083,033
13,856
2.65
%
2,076,303
15,954
3.09
%
Certificates of deposit
1,886,386
19,593
4.21
%
1,857,483
20,691
4.43
%
1,624,118
16,672
4.13
%
Brokered deposit accounts
767,275
9,120
4.82
%
797,910
10,063
5.02
%
896,784
11,645
5.22
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
7,213,276
53,478
3.01
%
7,110,189
56,562
3.16
%
6,963,339
56,884
3.29
%
Borrowings
Advances from the FHLB
1,007,508
11,847
4.70
%
1,144,157
13,958
4.77
%
1,164,534
14,633
4.97
%
Subordinated debentures and notes
84,345
1,701
8.07
%
84,311
1,944
9.22
%
84,206
1,377
6.54
%
Other borrowed funds
71,462
872
4.95
%
65,947
695
4.20
%
93,060
977
4.22
%
Total borrowings
1,163,315
14,420
4.96
%
1,294,415
16,597
5.02
%
1,341,800
16,987
5.01
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,376,591
67,898
3.29
%
8,404,604
73,159
3.46
%
8,305,139
73,871
3.58
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand checking accounts
1,680,527
1,693,138
1,631,472
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
251,011
250,303
278,670
Total liabilities
10,308,129
10,348,045
10,215,281
Stockholders’ equity
1,235,201
1,232,527
1,201,904
Total liabilities and equity
$
11,543,330
$
11,580,572
$
11,417,185
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)
86,338
2.38
%
85,714
2.35
%
81,802
2.21
%
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income
508
726
214
Net interest income
$
85,830
$
84,988
$
81,588
Net interest margin (5)
3.22
%
3.12
%
3.06
%
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
At and for the
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)
Reported Pretax Income
$
25,482
$
19,479
Add:
Merger and restructuring expense
971
—
Operating Pretax Income
$
26,453
$
19,479
Effective tax rate
24.3
%
24.7
%
Provision for income taxes
6,416
4,814
Operating earnings after tax
$
20,037
$
14,665
Operating earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.22
$
0.16
Diluted
$
0.22
$
0.16
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:
Basic
89,103,510
88,894,577
Diluted
89,567,747
89,181,508
Return on average assets *
0.66
%
0.51
%
Add:
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *
0.03
%
—
%
Operating return on average assets *
0.69
%
0.51
%
Return on average tangible assets *
0.68
%
0.53
%
Add:
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *
0.03
%
—
%
Operating return on average tangible assets *
0.71
%
0.53
%
Return on average stockholders' equity *
6.19
%
4.88
%
Add:
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *
0.24
%
—
%
Operating return on average stockholders' equity *
6.43
%
4.88
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *
7.82
%
6.26
%
Add:
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *
0.30
%
—
%
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *
8.12
%
6.26
%
* Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized.
At and for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
(Dollars in Thousands)
Net income, as reported
$
19,100
$
17,536
$
20,142
$
16,372
$
14,665
Average total assets
$
11,543,330
$
11,580,572
$
11,451,338
$
11,453,394
$
11,417,185
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net
257,941
259,496
261,188
262,859
264,536
Average tangible assets
$
11,285,389
$
11,321,076
$
11,190,150
$
11,190,535
$
11,152,649
Return on average tangible assets (annualized)
0.68
%
0.62
%
0.72
%
0.59
%
0.53
%
Average total stockholders’ equity
$
1,235,201
$
1,232,527
$
1,216,037
$
1,193,385
$
1,201,904
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net
257,941
259,496
261,188
262,859
264,536
Average tangible stockholders’ equity
$
977,260
$
973,031
$
954,849
$
930,526
$
937,368
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized)
7.82
%
7.21
%
8.44
%
7.04
%
6.26
%
Total stockholders’ equity
$
1,240,182
$
1,221,939
$
1,230,362
$
1,198,480
$
1,194,231
Less:
Goodwill
241,222
241,222
241,222
241,222
241,222
Identified intangible assets, net
16,030
17,461
19,162
20,830
22,499
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
982,930
$
963,256
$
969,978
$
936,428
$
930,510
Total assets
$
11,519,869
$
11,905,326
$
11,676,721
$
11,635,292
$
11,542,731
Less:
Goodwill
241,222
241,222
241,222
241,222
241,222
Identified intangible assets, net
16,030
17,461
19,162
20,830
22,499
Tangible assets
$
11,262,617
$
11,646,643
$
11,416,337
$
11,373,240
$
11,279,010
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets
8.73
%
8.27
%
8.50
%
8.23
%
8.25
%
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
982,930
$
963,256
$
969,978
$
936,428
$
930,510
Number of common shares issued
96,998,075
96,998,075
96,998,075
96,998,075
96,998,075
Less:
Treasury shares
7,037,610
7,019,384
7,015,843
7,373,009
7,354,399
Unvested restricted shares
855,860
880,248
883,789
713,443
749,099
Number of common shares outstanding
89,104,605
89,098,443
89,098,443
88,911,623
88,894,577
Tangible book value per common share
$
11.03
$
10.81
$
10.89
$
10.53
$
10.47
PDF available:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e23d70f5-f96e-4a22-ac83-0bee735aa434
