Brookline Bancorp Inc. Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $22.02 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $16.37 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $88.68 million from $80.01 million last year.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.02 Mln. vs. $16.37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $88.68 Mln vs. $80.01 Mln last year.

