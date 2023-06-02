Brookline Bancorp (FRA:BB3) Price Target Increased by 5.24% to 12.17

The average one-year price target for Brookline Bancorp (FRA:BB3) has been revised to 12.17 / share. This is an increase of 5.24% from the prior estimate of 11.56 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.72 to a high of 13.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.21% from the latest reported closing price of 8.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookline Bancorp. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BB3 is 0.07%, a decrease of 12.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.27% to 85,997K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,882K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,284K shares, representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BB3 by 19.75% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,550K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,064K shares, representing an increase of 10.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BB3 by 24.53% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,687K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,281K shares, representing an increase of 11.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BB3 by 19.28% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,299K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,275K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BB3 by 88.76% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 2,707K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BB3 by 5.46% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.