Brookline Bancorp (FRA:BB3) Price Target Decreased by 6.74% to 12.87

The average one-year price target for Brookline Bancorp (FRA:BB3) has been revised to 12.87 / share. This is an decrease of 6.74% from the prior estimate of 13.80 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.65 to a high of 15.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.61% from the latest reported closing price of 9.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookline Bancorp. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BB3 is 0.09%, an increase of 25.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 81,285K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,284K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,223K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB3 by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,064K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,817K shares, representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB3 by 14.05% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,281K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,045K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB3 by 17.02% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,275K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,189K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB3 by 16.44% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 2,707K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BB3 by 5.46% over the last quarter.

