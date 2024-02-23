Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 13.06

The average one-year price target for Brookline Bancorp (NasdaqGS:BRKL) has been revised to 13.06 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 11.42 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.22% from the latest reported closing price of 9.80 / share.

Brookline Bancorp Declares $0.14 Dividend

On January 24, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.54 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2024 received the payment on February 23, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $9.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.92%, the lowest has been 2.63%, and the highest has been 6.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.05 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookline Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRKL is 0.06%, a decrease of 4.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 88,037K shares. The put/call ratio of BRKL is 1.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,987K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,050K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKL by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,588K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,197K shares, representing a decrease of 13.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKL by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,494K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares, representing an increase of 19.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKL by 30.36% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 4,280K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,360K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKL by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,321K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,487K shares, representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKL by 83.80% over the last quarter.

Brookline Bancorp Background Information

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $8.9 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England.

