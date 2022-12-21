Brookline Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BRKL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.88, changing hands as high as $14.04 per share. Brookline Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BRKL's low point in its 52 week range is $11.585 per share, with $17.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.06.
