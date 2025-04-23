BROOKLINE BAN Earnings Results: $BRKL Reports Quarterly Earnings

BROOKLINE BAN ($BRKL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, missing estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $91,490,000, beating estimates of $89,042,430 by $2,447,570.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BRKL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BROOKLINE BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of BROOKLINE BAN stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 792,178 shares (+429.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,347,700
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 701,195 shares (-30.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,274,101
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 647,856 shares (+1010.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,644,700
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 640,820 shares (+86.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,561,676
- INVESCO LTD. added 565,719 shares (+118.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,675,484
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 536,054 shares (-32.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,325,437
- PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,900,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.