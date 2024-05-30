News & Insights

Brookfield’s Strategic Acquisition of Neoen

May 30, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) has released an update.

Brookfield Renewable has initiated a strategic move to acquire a majority stake of approximately 53.32% in Neoen, a leading renewable energy company, at a premium price of 39.85 euros per share, indicating a valuation of 6.1 billion euros for the entire company. This transaction will also include a mandatory all-cash tender offer for the remaining shares and convertible bonds. The deal is well-received by Neoen’s board, with Brookfield aiming to bolster Neoen’s growth and fortify its global leadership in the renewable energy sector.

