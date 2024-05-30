News & Insights

Brookfield’s Strategic Acquisition of Neoen

May 30, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) has released an update.

Brookfield Renewable Partners is set to acquire a major stake in Neoen, a leading renewable energy developer, with plans to launch a takeover bid for the entire company. The proposed purchase price for the majority shares is at a premium, reflecting a significant valuation of Neoen’s equity. The move is aimed at bolstering Brookfield’s position in the renewable energy sector and supporting Neoen’s growth and global leadership aspirations.

