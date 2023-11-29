Brookfield's revised 'complex' offer not in best interest of shareholders - Origin

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest energy retailer Origin Energy ORG.AX said on Thursday the "complex" new offer by a Brookfield-EIG consortium to buyout the firm is not in the best interest of its shareholders.

The new bid, offered earlier this month, proposes the sale of Origin's energy markets business to Brookfield for A$12.3 billion ($8.00 billion), with a subsequent off market takeover offer by EIG for Origin, subject to certain conditions.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.