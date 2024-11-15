News & Insights

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Reports Asset Growth

November 15, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (TSE:BNT) has released an update.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions has reported a significant growth in its financial assets, with total investments soaring from $39.8 billion at the end of 2023 to $88.2 billion by September 2024. The company’s diverse portfolio, which includes fixed maturity securities and equity investments, highlights its robust financial strategy. This substantial increase may pique the interest of investors looking for dynamic opportunities in the financial markets.

