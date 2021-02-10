US Markets
Brookfield to take Canada's Inter Pipeline private for $10.6 bln

Arathy S Nair Reuters
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. said on Wednesday it would take Canada's Inter Pipeline Ltd private for C$13.5 billion ($10.63 billion).

($1 = 1.2697 Canadian dollars)

