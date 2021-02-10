Brookfield to take Canada's Inter Pipeline private for $10.6 bln

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. BIP.N said on Wednesday it would take Canada's Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO private for C$13.5 billion ($10.63 billion).

($1 = 1.2697 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.