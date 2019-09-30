Brookfield to take 45% stake in BrandSafway

US Markets

Investment manager Brookfield Business Partners LP said on Monday it will take a 45% stake in industrial services company BrandSafway from private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

While Brookfield did not disclose the total amount of its investment, the company said it will fund the deal with about $1.3 billion of equity.

