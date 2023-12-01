Brookfield to consider new Australia green energy policy on Origin Energy if takeover fails

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brookfield said on Friday it would consider the implications of Australia's new green energy policy on takeover target Origin Energy ORG.AX should its $10.6 billion bid for the firm fail on Monday.

Brookfield Australia's head of renewable energy and transition, Luke Edwards, said the private equity firm would further examine the government's proposed expansion to the Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) and National Energy Transformation Partnership (NETP).

"We will do this work before considering whether to continue pursuing a proposal to acquire Origin Energy or the Origin Energy Markets business," he said in a statement to Reuters.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue)

