News & Insights

US Markets

Brookfield to consider new Australia green energy policy on Origin Energy if takeover fails

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

December 01, 2023 — 01:24 am EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brookfield said on Friday it would consider the implications of Australia's new green energy policy on takeover target Origin Energy ORG.AX should its $10.6 billion bid for the firm fail on Monday.

Brookfield Australia's head of renewable energy and transition, Luke Edwards, said the private equity firm would further examine the government's proposed expansion to the Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) and National Energy Transformation Partnership (NETP).

"We will do this work before considering whether to continue pursuing a proposal to acquire Origin Energy or the Origin Energy Markets business," he said in a statement to Reuters.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.