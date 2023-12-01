News & Insights

Brookfield to consider new Australia energy policy impact if Origin bid fails

December 01, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Scott Murdoch and Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

By Scott Murdoch and Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brookfield said on Friday it would consider the implications of Australia's new green energy policy on Origin Energy ORG.AX before making a new offer should its $10.6 billion bid for the firm be voted down by the takeover target's shareholders on Monday.

Brookfield Australia's head of renewable energy and transition, Luke Edwards, said should the shareholder vote fail, the private equity firm would further examine the government's proposed expansion to the Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) and National Energy Transformation Partnership (NETP).

"We will do this work before considering whether to continue pursuing a proposal to acquire Origin Energy or the Origin Energy Markets business," he said in a statement.

The CIS will set a revenue floor for eligible clean energy projects, which some analysts and investors say could drive a major expansion of clean energy and in doing so, lower electricity prices and squeeze margins at Origin.

Origin's investors are due to vote on Monday on the Brookfield-led consortium's bid at A$9.39 per share offer that looks likely to fail without the backing of AustralianSuper, the energy firm's largest shareholder.

"We respect Origin’s decision to cease engagement with the Consortium in relation to our revised proposal," Edwards said.

