Brookfield to buy Network International for $2.76 bln

Drops the word "sweetened" from paragraph 1

June 9 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAM.TO said on Friday it has reached an agreement with payments provider Network International NETW.L for a 2.2 billion pound ($2.76 billion) cash offer.

The 400 pence-per-share offer represents a premium of about 64% to Network International stock's closing price on April 12, the last business day prior to the start of the offer period.

($1 = 0.7969 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.