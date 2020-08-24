Brookfield to Buy Blackstone's Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) has agreed to acquire an interest in liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT: CQP) from private equity giant Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), according to a report by Bloomberg. The deal price of $34.25 per unit (slightly below its current price of $38.67 a unit) values Blackstone's 41% interest in Cheniere at roughly $7 billion.

Bloomberg had previously reported that Brookfield was negotiating with Blackstone to acquire its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, which operates the Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Louisiana. The two companies have since sealed a deal. According to an SEC filing, Blackstone Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Infrastructure will team up to acquire the 41% interest in Cheniere currently held by Blackstone Energy Partners. Blackstone Infrastructure will purchase 50.01%, while Brookfield Infrastructure will buy 49.99% of the minority stake. If either entity cannot complete their side of the agreement, the other will have the right to purchase the entire interest.

Image source: Getty Images.

Blackstone Group initially made a $1.5 billion investment in Cheniere Energy Partners in 2012. That helped the company finance the development of the Sabine Pass LNG terminal, which started exporting LNG in 2016. The facility currently sells more than 85% of the LNG it produces under 20-year contracts with global LNG traders and utilities. Those agreements generate more than $3.3 billion in fee-based income.

For Brookfield, this investment is its second purchase of a stake in an LNG export facility in the past year, as it also bought a 25% interest in Cove Point LNG from Dominion (NYSE: D) last October. The main attraction of these assets is the stable contractually secured cash flow from the production of a cleaner-burning fossil fuel.

10 stocks we like better than The Blackstone Group L.P.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and The Blackstone Group L.P. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Matthew DiLallo owns shares of Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool recommends Dominion Energy, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.