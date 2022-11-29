Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 mln

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO will buy a 49% stake in the education portfolio of Sweden's SBB SBBb.ST, for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($870.42 million) in cash, the Swedish real estate company said on Wednesday.

Brookfield, through its infrastructure fund Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, will also make two additional earn-out payments of up to 1.2 billion crowns in cash, SBB said in a statement.

EduCo, the education subsidiary of SBB, will also enter into an asset management agreement with SBB to pay 1.8% of its net operating income per annum.

The SBB unit's debt financing includes an existing external bank financing of nearly 6.9 billion crowns and inter-company financing of 14.5 billion crowns, with a tenor of up to six years.

The deal is likely to be completed in two stages -- a part closing when 77% of the asset value will be transferred to EduCo by the end of this year. The second step that entails transfer of remaining assets could be completed in the first or second quarter of 2023.

($1 = 10.5696 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

