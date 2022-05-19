Brookfield to acquire Britain's HomeServe for $5 bln
May 19 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO said on Thursday it has agreed to buy British home repair services firm HomeServe HSV.L for 4.08 billion pounds ($5.04 billion).
HomeServe shareholders will receive 1,200 pence in cash for each share they hold, representing a roughly 71% premium to HomeServe's stock price prior to its announcement in March that it was in takeover talks with Brookfield.
($1 = 0.8085 pounds)
(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns
- EXCLUSIVE-Facebook-owner Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cutbacks
- Powell says Fed to 'keep pushing' rates higher until clear inflation is falling
- US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink