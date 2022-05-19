US Markets

Brookfield to acquire Britain's HomeServe for $5 bln

Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management said on Thursday it has agreed to buy British home repair services firm HomeServe for 4.08 billion pounds ($5.04 billion).

HomeServe shareholders will receive 1,200 pence in cash for each share they hold, representing a roughly 71% premium to HomeServe's stock price prior to its announcement in March that it was in takeover talks with Brookfield.

($1 = 0.8085 pounds)

