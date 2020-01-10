Brookfield, Temasek team up for Thyssenkrupp elevator bid - sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO has teamed up with Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings TEM.UL in the auction for Thyssenkrupp's prized elevator division, two people familiar with the matter said.

The tie-up creates another powerful private equity consortium for the 15 billion euro ($16.6 billion) asset, which Thyssenkrupp plans to sell or list, ahead of a Jan. 13 deadline for binding bids.

Brookfield and Temasek both declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9015 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Arno Schuetze and Tom Kaeckenhoff; editing by Thomas Seythal)

