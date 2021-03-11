Brookfield says committed to hostile Inter takeover

March 11 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners said on Thursday it is committed to the hostile C$7.1 billion ($5.65 billion) takeover offer for Inter Pipeline Ltd despite the Canadian pipeline company's board turning down the bid.

Inter Pipeline on Tuesday asked shareholders to reject the offer, saying it "significantly undervalues" the oil and gas transportation company.

($1 = 1.2576 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;)) Keywords: INTER US M&A/BROOKFIELD (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.