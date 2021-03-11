US Markets
Brookfield says committed to hostile Inter takeover

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners said on Thursday it is committed to the hostile C$7.1 billion ($5.65 billion) takeover offer for Inter Pipeline Ltd despite the Canadian pipeline company's board turning down the bid.

Inter Pipeline on Tuesday asked shareholders to reject the offer, saying it "significantly undervalues" the oil and gas transportation company.

($1 = 1.2576 Canadian dollars)

