Brookfield Restructures for Broader Asset Management Reach

October 31, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

Brookfield Corporation (TSE:BN) has released an update.

Brookfield Corporation is restructuring to enhance the corporate setup of Brookfield Asset Management and increase its inclusion in equity indices, especially in the U.S. This move is anticipated to simplify the asset management business’s value assessment, potentially boosting its market capitalization significantly.

