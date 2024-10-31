Brookfield Restructures for Broader Asset Management Reach

Brookfield Corporation (TSE:BN) has released an update.

Brookfield Corporation is restructuring to enhance the corporate setup of Brookfield Asset Management and increase its inclusion in equity indices, especially in the U.S. This move is anticipated to simplify the asset management business’s value assessment, potentially boosting its market capitalization significantly.

For further insights into TSE:BN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.