Brookfield Renewable’s Strong Third Quarter Performance

November 08, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) has released an update.

Brookfield Renewable reported a successful third quarter with an 11% increase in Funds From Operations, driven by strategic asset sales and favorable contracts. The company committed $2.3 billion to new projects and continues to strengthen its balance sheet with $4.6 billion in liquidity, showcasing its robust position in the renewable energy market.

