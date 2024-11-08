Brookfield Renewable’s Strong Third Quarter Performance

Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) has released an update.
Brookfield Renewable reported a successful third quarter with an 11% increase in Funds From Operations, driven by strategic asset sales and favorable contracts. The company committed $2.3 billion to new projects and continues to strengthen its balance sheet with $4.6 billion in liquidity, showcasing its robust position in the renewable energy market.
