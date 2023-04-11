Brookfield Renewable's Preference Shares, Series 1, Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brookfield Renewable P's Class A Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: BRF-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7843), with shares changing hands as low as $14.25 on the day. As of last close, BRF.PRA was trading at a 42.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRA shares, versus BEP.UN:
Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Renewable P's Class A Preference Shares, Series 1:
In Tuesday trading, Brookfield Renewable P's Class A Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: BRF-PRA.TO) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are up about 0.4%.
