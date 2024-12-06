Brookfield Renewable’s C$200M Green Hybrid Notes Issuance

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) has released an update.
Brookfield Renewable Partners has announced plans to issue C$200 million in green subordinated hybrid notes due in 2055, carrying a 5.450% interest rate. This move marks their fifteenth green-labelled corporate securities issuance in North America and aims to support eligible investments under their Green Financing Framework.
