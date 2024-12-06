News & Insights

Stocks
BEP

Brookfield Renewable’s C$200M Green Hybrid Notes Issuance

December 06, 2024 — 12:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Brookfield Renewable Partners has announced plans to issue C$200 million in green subordinated hybrid notes due in 2055, carrying a 5.450% interest rate. This move marks their fifteenth green-labelled corporate securities issuance in North America and aims to support eligible investments under their Green Financing Framework.

For further insights into TSE:BEP.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BEP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.