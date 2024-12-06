Brookfield Renewable’s C$200M Green Hybrid Notes Issuance

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Brookfield Renewable Partners has announced plans to issue C$200 million in green subordinated hybrid notes due in 2055, carrying a 5.450% interest rate. This move marks their fifteenth green-labelled corporate securities issuance in North America and aims to support eligible investments under their Green Financing Framework.

For further insights into TSE:BEP.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.