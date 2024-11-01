Brookfield Renewable Plans Strategic Reorganization Amid Tax Changes

Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) has released an update.

Brookfield Renewable is proposing a reorganization to maintain its advantageous corporate structure in light of anticipated changes in Canadian tax laws. The arrangement aims to preserve shareholder benefits such as access to a diversified renewable energy portfolio and tax efficiency. Shareholders will vote on this proposal in a virtual meeting on December 3, 2024.

