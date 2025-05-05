Brookfield Renewable Partners Q1 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates

Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP reported first-quarter 2025 operating loss of 35 cents per unit, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 26 cents by 34.6%. The firm reported a loss of 23 cents per unit in the year-ago quarter. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Total Revenues of BEP

Revenues of $857 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $911 million by 5.9%. The top line also decreased 2.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $875 million.

Highlights of BEP’s Earnings Release

In the first quarter, BEP generated a record Funds From Operations (“FFO”) of $315 million, up 15% year over year when adjusted for strong hydro conditions last year. This growth reflects the operating leverage of its fleet, the successful commissioning of new capacity, recently closed investments and the scaling of its normal course capital recycling activities.



The firm’s hydroelectric segment delivered FFO of $163 million on generation that was broadly in line with BEP’s long-term average.



BEP’s wind and solar segments generated $149 million of FFO, benefiting from newly commissioned capacity and the closing of its investments in Neoen and Ørsted’s 3,500-megawatt (MW) operating offshore wind portfolio in the U.K.



Brookfield Renewable Partners’ distributed energy, storage, and sustainable solutions segments generated a combined FFO of $126 million, almost double the prior-year figure.



During the quarter, Brookfield Renewable Partners delivered 800 MW of capacity.



With the execution of asset recycling, and closing and agreeing to the sale of assets and businesses worth $900 million ($230 million net to Brookfield Renewable) in the quarter, the firm continues to advance its robust pipeline of sales processes and expects to generate significant proceeds and strong returns from its asset rotation program throughout the year.

BEP’s Financial Position

As of March 31, 2025, BEP had cash and cash equivalents of $1.96 billion compared with $3.14 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, BEP had available liquidity of more than $4.5 billion, which indicates significant flexibility.



Year to date, Brookfield Renewable Partners has bought back nearly $35 million of its own units, while ensuring that it has substantial liquidity to take advantage of the robust growth opportunities.

A Recent Utility Release

Eversource Energy ES reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.66%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $12.93 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 8.7%.

Upcoming Releases

Evergy EVRG is slated to report first-quarter results on May 8, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 66 cents per share.



EVRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $5.98 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 2.3%.



Alliant Energy LNT is slated to report first-quarter results on May 8, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.73%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $1.13 billion, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 9.2%.





