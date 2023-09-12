News & Insights

Brookfield Renewable Partners' Preference Shares, Series 6 Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6 (TSX: BRF-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $16.63 on the day. As of last close, BRF.PRF was trading at a 33.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRF shares, versus BEP.UN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6:

BRF.PRF+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6 (TSX: BRF-PRF.TO) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are up about 0.8%.

