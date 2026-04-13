Brookfield Renewable Partners' Preference Shares, Series 6 Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/15/26

As of last close, BRF.PRF was trading at a 13.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRF shares, versus BEP.UN:
Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6:
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In Monday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6 (TSX: BRF-PRF.TO) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are trading flat.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.