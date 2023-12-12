Brookfield Renewable Partners' Preference Shares, Series 6 Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6 (TSX: BRF-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $15.50 on the day. As of last close, BRF.PRF was trading at a 36.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRF shares, versus BEP.UN:
Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6:
In Tuesday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6 (TSX: BRF-PRF.TO) is currently down about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are down about 1.7%.
