Brookfield Renewable Partners' Preference Shares, Series 5 Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: BRF-PRE.TO ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $20.72 on the day. As of last close, BRF.PRE was trading at a 15.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRE shares, versus BEP.UN:

Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5:

In Thursday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: BRF-PRE.TO) is currently down about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are up about 2.1%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.