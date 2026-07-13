Brookfield Renewable Partners' Preference Shares, Series 5 Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/15/26

As of last close, BRF.PRE was trading at a 9.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRE shares, versus BEP.UN:
Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5:
In Monday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: BRF-PRE.TO) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are down about 1.6%.
Further BRF.PRE.CA Research:
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