Brookfield Renewable Partners' Preference Shares, Series 5, Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: BRF-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $17.85 on the day. As of last close, BRF.PRE was trading at a 28.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRE shares, versus BEP.UN:
Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5:
In Thursday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: BRF-PRE.TO) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are up about 1.1%.
