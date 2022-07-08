Markets

Brookfield Renewable Partners' Preference Shares, Series 5, Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: BRF-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $20.54 on the day. As of last close, BRF.PRE was trading at a 16.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRE shares, versus BEP.UN:

Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5:

In Friday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: BRF-PRE.TO) is currently up about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are off about 0.1%.

