Brookfield Renewable Partners' Preference Shares, Series 3 Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRC shares, versus BEP.UN:
Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 3:
In Monday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 3 (TSX: BRF-PRC.TO) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are down about 2.8%.
Also see: Funds Holding RVBD
IMNP Historical Stock Prices
MGEN YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.