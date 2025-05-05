Markets

Brookfield Renewable Partners' Preference Shares, Series 3 Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

May 05, 2025 — 02:15 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 3 (TSX: BRF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6298), with shares changing hands as low as $21.25 on the day. As of last close, BRF.PRC was trading at a 12.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRC shares, versus BEP.UN:

Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 3:

In Monday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 3 (TSX: BRF-PRC.TO) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are down about 2.8%.

