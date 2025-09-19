Brookfield Renewable Partners' Preference Shares, Series 3 Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRC shares, versus BEP.UN:
Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 3:
In Friday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 3 (TSX: BRF-PRC.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are down about 2.1%.
