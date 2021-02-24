Brookfield Renewable Partners' Preference Shares, Series 3 Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 3 (TSX: BRF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0877), with shares changing hands as low as $19.74 on the day. As of last close, BRF.PRC was trading at a 20.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRC shares, versus BEP.UN:

Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 3:

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 3 (TSX: BRF-PRC.TO) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are down about 2.6%.

