Brookfield Renewable Partners' Preference Shares, Series 3, Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 3 (TSX: BRF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0877), with shares changing hands as low as $16.52 on the day. As of last close, BRF.PRC was trading at a 32.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRC shares, versus BEP.UN:

Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 3:

In Monday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 3 (TSX: BRF-PRC.TO) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are up about 1.2%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.