News & Insights

Markets

Brookfield Renewable Partners' Preference Series 6 Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

March 28, 2024 — 02:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6 (TSX: BRF-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $17.80 on the day. As of last close, BRF.PRF was trading at a 28.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRF shares, versus BEP.UN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6:

BRF.PRF+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Thursday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6 (TSX: BRF-PRF.TO) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are off about 0.2%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

Also see:
 Consumer Services Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding NYXH
 ABCO Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.