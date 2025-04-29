Brookfield Renewable Partners to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP is scheduled to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 2, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 50% in the last reported quarter. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors That Might Have Impacted BEP's Q1 Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners’ first-quarter earnings are expected to have continued to benefit from its global diversified portfolio of power assets and its focus on investments in renewable power to further enhance service reliability.



Brookfield Renewable Partners is expected to have benefited from the increasing demand for electricity from data centers. In order to maximize its portfolio and take advantage of opportunities to supply power to data centers, the firm is also aggressively acquiring and recycling its current power assets.

Q1 Expectations for BEP

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 26 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 13%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $914.32 million, implying a year-over-year improvement of 4.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for actual generation from hydroelectric is pinned at 5,014.3 gigawatt-hour (GWh), down 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s registered figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for actual generation total is pegged at 8,828.98 GWh, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter's registered figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Brookfield Renewable Partners this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Price and EPS Surprise

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. price-eps-surprise | Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Quote

Earnings ESP: The firm’s Earnings ESP is -75.24%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Brookfield Renewable Partners carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Dominion Energy D is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



D’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 13.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 77 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 40%.



Evergy EVRG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.70% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



EVRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 64 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 18.5%.



Alliant Energy LNT is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.73%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 56 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 9.7%.





Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.