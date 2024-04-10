Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5 Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

As of last close, BRF.PRE was trading at a 29.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRE shares, versus BEP.UN:
Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5:
In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: BRF-PRE.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are off about 2%.
