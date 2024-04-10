News & Insights

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5 Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 4/12/24, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: BRF-PRE.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 4/30/24. As a percentage of BRF.PRE's recent share price of $17.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.76%, so look for shares of BRF.PRE to trade 1.76% lower — all else being equal — when BRF.PRE shares open for trading on 4/12/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.05%.

As of last close, BRF.PRE was trading at a 29.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRE shares, versus BEP.UN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5:

BRF.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: BRF-PRE.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are off about 2%.

