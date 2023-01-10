Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5 Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 1/12/23, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: BRF-PRE.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 1/31/23. As a percentage of BRF.PRE's recent share price of $19.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.64%, so look for shares of BRF.PRE to trade 1.64% lower — all else being equal — when BRF.PRE shares open for trading on 1/12/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.58%.
As of last close, BRF.PRE was trading at a 24.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRE shares, versus BEP.UN:
Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5:
In Tuesday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: BRF-PRE.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are off about 0.8%.
