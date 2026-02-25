Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership (BEP) Price Target Increased by 42.39% to 32.19

The average one-year price target for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership (NYSE:BEP) has been revised to $32.19 / share. This is an increase of 42.39% from the prior estimate of $22.61 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.20 to a high of $37.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.07% from the latest reported closing price of $32.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEP is 0.26%, an increase of 3.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.57% to 195,330K shares. The put/call ratio of BEP is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 81,307K shares representing 26.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,339K shares , representing an increase of 8.57%.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 17,739K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,746K shares , representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEP by 86.49% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 10,305K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,128K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEP by 44.77% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 8,976K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,035K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEP by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 8,395K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,979K shares , representing an increase of 16.87%.

