Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership (BEP) Price Target Increased by 40.97% to 30.05

The average one-year price target for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership (NYSE:BEP) has been revised to 30.05 / share. This is an increase of 40.97% from the prior estimate of 21.32 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.72 to a high of 35.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.80% from the latest reported closing price of 23.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEP is 0.22%, an increase of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 188,839K shares. The put/call ratio of BEP is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 74,339K shares representing 15.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,898K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEP by 5.04% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 12,843K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,368K shares, representing an increase of 27.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEP by 21.57% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 12,440K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,252K shares, representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEP by 93.26% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 12,431K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,258K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEP by 24.47% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,906K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,490K shares, representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEP by 37.02% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world's largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000 megawatt development pipeline.

