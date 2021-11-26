Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.304 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.19% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.38, the dividend yield is 3.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BEP was $36.38, representing a -27.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.87 and a 5.3% increase over the 52 week low of $34.55.

BEP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). BEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.8. Zacks Investment Research reports BEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.48%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

