Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.434 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -15.73% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $60.78, the dividend yield is 2.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BEP was $60.78, representing a -6.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.94 and a 101.99% increase over the 52 week low of $30.09.

BEP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). BEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.73.

Interested in gaining exposure to BEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BEP as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)
  • Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QCLN with an increase of 95.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BEP at 3.97%.

