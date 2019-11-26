Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.515 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BEP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.01, the dividend yield is 4.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BEP was $46.01, representing a -0.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.17 and a 87.72% increase over the 52 week low of $24.51.

BEP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). BEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BEP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BEP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares (ZMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QCLN with an increase of 5.22% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.